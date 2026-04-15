As hate crimes escalate, local governments must take the lead to secure communities at risk

On March 12, more than 100 preschoolers arrived at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich., eager for another day of joyful Jewish learning.

Hours later, a man armed with a semiautomatic rifle, a scope and more than $2,000 worth of explosives rammed his car into their synagogue, intent on committing mass murder.

Eric Thayer/Getty Images

He failed for one reason: trained security guards were on site before he even arrived. Their quick and decisive action stopped him from killing scores of people.

The need for more security resources is clear as hate crimes against Jews dramatically increase. Despite being just 2% of the U.S. population, Jews are the target of nearly 70% of religious-based hate crimes in our country. The 9,354 antisemitic incidents documented by the Anti-Defamation League in 2024 was the highest ever recorded. The war with Iran has led to a further escalation of anti-semitic threats and incidents in recent weeks. All of this is why the Jewish community now spends $765 million annually on security.

This is why the Temple Israel attack felt so personal. It could have targeted any one of us.

During my 25 years leading the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, we have worked with policymakers at all levels of government to build programs that protect nonprofits at high risk of violence and terrorism. In our experience, it is local governments that can stand up programs the fastest and have the most flexibility to surge emergency funding during times of increased threats. The attack on Temple Israel shows why every local government in America should create these programs right now.

My organization is headquartered in Montgomery County, Md., more than 500 miles from West Bloomfield, Mich. But antisemitism knows no borders. Within days of the Temple Israel attack, we asked for additional security support. Less than a week later, officials allocated $500,000 in emergency funding through the county’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program to institutions that had previously received funding through the program. The only requirement to receive the emergency funds: responding “yes” to an email from the county. They will provide immediate reimbursements to institutions to help cover the costs of hiring more security personnel to guard against copycat attacks.

That speed was only possible because the program already existed; we helped create and launch it in 2018, following the murder of 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. It has since provided millions of dollars to hundreds of institutions — including synagogues, churches, mosques, schools and community centers — to help them hire police officers and make other security enhancements. Having a program already in place meant that what might have otherwise taken months was approved in just days.

Since 2018, we have worked with other jurisdictions in our region to create similar programs. This includes the Safe and Secure DC Nonprofit Fund in the District of Columbia — which is also mobilizing to get emergency funding out the door — the Protecting Against Hate Crimes grant program in Maryland and the Combatting Hate Crimes grant program in Virginia. We are proud that local and state governments throughout the national capital region are putting significant resources toward keeping communities safe.

Indeed, the need has never been clearer. The Secure Community Network documented more than 8,200 online threats against Jews in the first five days of the war with Iran, the most ever in a five-day span. Antisemitism is becoming increasingly normalized in both conservative and liberal circles. We don’t know where or when the next attack will come, but we know it’s coming.

As communities across the country consider their response to a heightened security environment, they should keep the following principles in mind:

First, there is no substitute for security officers. The federal government’s Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) and state programs often cover capital improvements, such as security cameras and building reinforcements. They’re necessary, but as the Temple Israel attack shows, off-duty police officers and armed security guards provide essential protection. Those investments, known as operating costs, are quite expensive. Security programs at all levels of government should help cover those costs.

Second, local governments know their communities best. The federal NSGP is essential but primarily covers capital improvements and has been underfunded for years. Localities have the clearest sense of need and can move with the most speed and flexibility.

And third, prevention matters most. Rather than waiting to respond to an attack, communities should adopt a prevention mindset. Establishing grant programs before an attack can help provide the resources to stop violence in its tracks. If a situation does escalate, utilizing an existing program to surge dollars is far more efficient than trying to start a new one from scratch.

Every child and teacher walked out of Temple Israel alive because trained security personnel who knew the ins and outs of the synagogue were in place. They had a plan, moved quickly and acted decisively. That blueprint saved lives. Every community nationwide should follow it.

Ron Halber is CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington.