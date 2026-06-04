San Francisco’s Haas Fund to shutter in 2028, distribute assets to offspring

Closure of the foundation, which was launched in 1953 by Evelyn and Walter Haas Jr., comes amid a broader generational shift in philanthropic giving

The Evelyn and Walter Haas Jr. Fund, a San Francisco-based funder of progressive causes, including Jewish ones, will shut down in two years, distributing its remaining assets to the three branches of the family, the organization announced this week.

In a letter to supporters, Walter “Wally” Haas, Evelyn and Walter Haas’ son and chair of the fund, said the decision, timed to the foundation’s 75th anniversary in 2028, was made out of “a desire to help the next generation of our family shape their own philanthropic paths.”

The shuttering of the fund, which launched in 1953, comes amid a generational shift in philanthropy, as the children and grandchildren of the foundations’ creators pivot to new ways of giving and new causes to support. This is becoming an increasingly acute issue in the Jewish community, as younger generations of donors have proven less likely to support Jewish organizations and initiatives, compared to their more particularist forebears.

The Haas Fund has served as the primary philanthropic vehicle for the Levi Strauss heir and former CEO of the eponymous clothing company. Through the foundation, which supported both local initiatives and institutions, as well as national and Israeli causes, the Haas family has donated more than $780 million.

The Haas Fund long supported progressive Jewish causes both in the Bay Area and beyond, though in recent years the grantmaker has reduced those donations to Jewish organizations and initiatives, focusing on other issues. In December 2024, the fund faced further scrutiny from the local Jewish community after it provided $100,000 to an explicitly anti-Israel group, the Arab Resource and Organizing Center.

In his letter, Haas said that the organization would continue supporting three priority areas — “democracy, immigrant rights and college success” — over the next two years.

“By sustaining current grantmaking in our three core programs over the coming two years, we intend to support our nonprofit and movement partners to continue their bold work to defend and advance equality and justice for students, immigrants and populations who too often are closed out of democracy and elections,” Haas said.

Before shutting down in 2028, the fund will also provide “significant, long-term grants” to three local initiatives: the Season of Sharing Fund, which combats poverty; Crissy Field, a park in northern San Francisco; and the Haas Pavilion at UC Berkeley.

Haas added that the fund acknowledged that the decision to shut down would negatively affect its staff and grantees and said that it would “approach this transition with care, transparency and respect.”