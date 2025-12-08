In AZM address, Cosgrove links communal “orthodoxy” on Israel to rising anti-Zionism among young Jews

Speaking to 300 Jewish leaders and community members at the American Zionist Movement’s Biennial National Assembly, held at Civic Hall near Union Square in Manhattan on Monday, Rabbi Elliot Cosgrove — the prominent Conservative rabbi who publicly rebuked then-mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani from the pulpit of Park Avenue Synagogue back in October — linked rising anti-Zionism among young American Jews to communal “orthodoxy” surrounding criticism of Israel. He urged greater Diaspora Jewish engagement with Israeli politics to advance Zionism.

“You may not like the fact that 30% of New York Jews voted for Mamdani, but you shouldn’t be surprised by it,” said Cosgrove. “For a liberal Zionist disillusioned by the Israeli government, Mamdani’s anti-Zionism is a difference of degree, not of kind. He understood the fissures of our community better than we ourselves did, and the question we face now is, what are we going to do about it?”

Speaking an hour after Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Cosgrove painted a picture of an American Judaism in which questioning Israeli policy has taken on the weight of religious transgression, creating fault lines within the community. “It’s easier to call someone a self-hating Jew than to worry about your own children or grandchildren’s non-observance,” said Cosgrove. “The dividing lines between us no longer fell along the various levels at which we observe Shabbat or our beliefs as to whether the Torah is or isn’t of divine origin…In many respects, engagement with Israel became more than a religion. It became an orthodoxy.”

For young Jews, recent Israeli politics have framed Israel as “a Goliath to the Palestinian David,” Cosgrove said, a perception compounded by rightward movement within the Israeli body politic, the expansion of settlements in the West Bank and religious extremism, he added.

“I recall the shock and dismay my daughter shared upon returning from her Israel gap year, discovering that her Israeli pre-army mechina peers on whose condition so much of her Jewish identity had been directed, expended zero psychic energy on her well-being and that of diaspora Jewry. And then we have the nerve to send that kid to a college campus expecting her to defend the policies of a government that does not reflect her values nor recognize her Judaism as Judaism,” said Cosgrove, to both applause and dissatisfied murmurs.

He continued. “If I do this right, I’ll make everyone angry. I may be constitutionally incapable of walking away from Israel, but others have and will continue to do so, both. Oct. 7, and all the more so since, there’s a limit to the self-flagellating exercise of supporting a state that neither recognizes you nor represents your values.”

Cosgrove concluded by calling for the community to conduct a “self-audit,” on the extremes it enforces in conversation about Israel.

“The argument that it’s somehow treasonous to criticize this or that Israeli policy simply doesn’t hold as long as that criticism comes from a place of love, loyalty and investment in the well-being of the State of Israel” he said, to applause. “And, the heshbon hanefesh [self-reflection] goes both ways. It happens on both sides. For such a time as this, when Israel is surrounded by enemies, Jewish critics of Israel need to be judicious in how they voice their dissent. It’s one thing to attend a pro-democracy rally in a sea of Israeli flags that begins and ends with the singing of ‘Hatikvah.’ It’s another thing to stand in an encampment next to someone calling for global Intifada.”

Cosgrove’s speech received a mixed response from the audience. Some stood and clapped, some didn’t. Others walked out. The mixed response was likely tied to the audience’s religious and political diversity — with attendees ranging from representatives of the ultra-Orthodox slate Eretz Hakodesh to the progressive Hatikvah slate.

Earlier in the day, Herzog’s speech was interrupted by an audience member calling for the Israeli president to approve Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request for a presidential pardon to halt his ongoing corruption trial. Another man then stood and unfurled a banner that said “Please, pardon Netanyahu.”

Following the interruption, the room erupted, with some booing or saying “shame” in Hebrew. After order was restored, Herzog rejected the question. “We made it very clear that we should focus on the challenges of the Zionist movement in America,” he said.

Moments before Herzog delivered his address, a coalition of 1,400 Israeli expatriates, academics and Jewish leaders organized by anti-Netanyahu protest movement UnXeptable, delivered a letter to Herzog’s chief of staff, urging Herzog to reject Netanyahu’s request for a pardon.

“At a time when Israel’s democracy is under intense strain and the eyes of the Jewish people and the world are upon us, a presidential pardon for a sitting Prime Minister, before his trial is complete, would send a devastating message,” the letter, which was later shared publicly by UnXeptable, said.

Herzog also doubled down on denouncing Mamdani. During an interview, American writer and journalist Abigail Pogrebin asked the Israeli president about his remarks at last night’s Yeshiva University’s annual gala, during which he said the mayor-elect “makes no effort” to hide disdain for Israel. Herzog once again expressed his concerns about the incoming mayor, mentioning the incident at Park East Synagogue last week in which protesters chanted “globalize the intifada” and “death to the IDF” outside a Nefesh B’Nefesh event promoting immigration to Israel.

“I’m extremely disturbed,” Herzog said on Monday. “The fact is that in the city which comprises the largest Jewish community outside the United States, you have a mayor-elect who shows utter contempt to the nation state of the Jewish people, as well as explaining that the fact that there is an aliyah event in Park East Synagogue is like a violation of international law…The fact is that a mayor-elect, an elected official, you know, speaks in contempt about the whole nation, which is part and parcel of all of us here and the great Zionist movement, worries me a lot.”

Asked later about exit polling, which found that some 33% of Jews voted for Mamdani, Herzog said that he is “not here to judge anybody,” but that he is concerned about the Jewish community facing harassment under the new leadership.

“I am against [a] judgmental approach from America to Israel, and from Israel to America, I’m just looking at it from a bird’s-eye view, as a leader of the Jewish people, as somebody who really cares for world Jewry and for its well-being, and the fact that every Jew should not be harassed anywhere in the world because of his or her faith… I’m not talking about people who voted or didn’t vote for any candidate,” he said.