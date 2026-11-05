Herzog calls for civility in coalition talks, noting harm to world Jewry by domestic Israeli feuds

Israeli President Isaac Herzog highlighted the impact that the current negotiations to create a governing coalition in Israel are having on Diaspora Jewry on Wednesday night, calling for a “less hostile” approach overall, during discussions with the Yisrael Beiteinu party at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

Earlier in the day, Herzog began consultations with the parties elected to the Knesset, hearing their endorsements for the premiership and more broadly discussing the elections and the path forward for the country.

“We haven’t spoken about the Jewish People until now,” Herzog, a former executive chairman of the Jewish Agency, said in his third such meeting.

“I know you deal with this,” he said, addressing Yisrael Beiteinu’s Oded Forer, a former chair of the Knesset’s Committee for Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs and a participant in eJewishPhilanthropy’s recent preelection panel on Israel’s relationship with world Jewry.

“In the end, every word that goes out from here has a dramatic impact on our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora. And I ask myself whether the time has come for us to project something a little less hostile among ourselves, and more open and embracing,” Herzog said, adding, “also with a view to the possibility of aliyah.”

Forer agreed, stressing the support that world Jewry showed Israel in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks and accusing the outgoing government — which his party looks to oust — of alienating Diaspora Jews.

“For the past four years, we have fought efforts by the government to change the Law of Return,” Forer said, referring to the 1970 immigration law that effectively promises Israeli citizenship to anyone with at least one Jewish grandparent, which the outgoing government attempted to restrict to anyone with at least one Jewish parent.

“This was, perhaps, the biggest threat that the Jewish world in the Diaspora faced in terms of Israel. Our vision is that every Jew, every child of the Jewish People in the world carries in their pocket an insurance card — and that insurance card is the State of Israel,” Forer said.

He noted that even though some Jewish communities “were slandered” by the Israeli government, “on Oct. 8, [2023,] you saw them coming out in unprecedented levels, before the State of Israel even woke up, in order to help displaced people, even to provide assistance in purchasing equipment for IDF soldiers. And we have an enormous debt, in that regard, to return the position that Israel is the place for every child of the Jewish People, no matter what denomination they are a part of.”

During the meeting with Herzog, the Yisrael Beiteinu party endorsed Gadi Eisenkot, head of the Yashar party and a former IDF chief of staff, for prime minister. Forer also reiterated his party’s position that it would not serve in a government with Arab-majority parties, because of their refusal to identify Hamas as a terrorist organization and their broader concerns about the stability of such a government.