Building capacity and delivering results

A recent eJewishPhilanthropy article examining Jewish Federations of North America’s Frontline initiative raises important questions about how our community should invest in combating antisemitism (“As JFNA pushes $35M into fighting antisemitism, experts worry it’s doubling down on failing tactics,” Nov. 2). These are precisely the questions that informed the development of Frontline, and the initiative answers them clearly and comprehensively.

For decades, Jewish federations have been at the forefront of building civic relationships and advocating for Jewish communal priorities in their hometowns. This civic engagement helped produce several generations of security, prosperity and communal leadership. Yet a dangerous acceleration in global antisemitic incitement — exacerbated by the pernicious role of social media platforms — has challenged these local efforts and threatened to overwhelm them.

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That is why federations have done what they always do: step up, take responsibility and meet the challenge.

When a school district fails to respond appropriately to antisemitic harassment, who is working with the superintendent and school board to ensure that policies are enforced? When a local government considers a discriminatory boycott resolution, who is organizing the relationships and coalitions needed to defeat it? When state legislatures consider funding for Jewish communal security, who is building the bipartisan support necessary to secure those resources?

These situations require dedicated focus, sustained engagement, strong relationships and the ability to mobilize communities around clear objectives. This is the work of federations on the front line.

Yet when we examined the capacity of our federation system, we found that only about half of the 141 federations had dedicated, full-time professionals focused on these issues. Even in communities with established community relations programs, the demands of the past several years have far outpaced available resources, leaving staff stretched thin. That is why Frontline will bolster federations with 100 new local professionals, along with training, expertise and enhanced support.

Combating antisemitism and strengthening Jewish identity are not competing priorities. Both are necessary. That is why federations are making substantial investments both in the comprehensive security of Jewish communities and in Jewish life.

The data is clear. From 2022 to 2025, even as federations invested more in security, including combating antisemitism, and maintained support for social services, Jewish education and engagement remained the federation system’s largest commitment. Some 28.4% of all local allocations supported formal and informal education, including Jewish day schools, camps, early childhood programs and teen Israel travel.

Federations are committed to measuring results. We will measure what protections have been created for Jewish students, what public resources have been dedicated to Jewish security and how institutions have responded to antisemitism.

The rise in antisemitism is a challenge with many causes, and it requires many solutions. Every Jewish organization should contribute what it can, and we should all welcome new ideas and initiatives. But there is one indispensable place where we must draw the line: on the front lines of our communities, where we live, work and send our children to school. That is where Jewish federations lead, and where we are growing and deepening our efforts to ensure that our communities remain places where Jewish life flourishes without fear.

Shira Hutt is the executive vice president of Jewish Federations of North America.