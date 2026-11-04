JNF-USA rakes in $192M as CEO Robinson bets against ‘oy vey’ fundraising

Three years after Oct. 7 attacks, fundraising group retains large number of donors, with a focus on many, comparatively smaller gifts

Bucking a big-giver trend, National Fund-USA raised $192 million in fiscal year 2026, which ended Sept. 30 — much of it from a growing number of smaller donors — pushing its three-year total past $700 million as the organization’s post-Oct. 7 momentum continues.

The fundraising figure for this year represents a modest decline from the previous two years, while still approaching double the amount that the group raised in the years preceding the Oct. 7 terror attacks.

JNF-USA CEO Russell Robinson credits the organization’s fundraising stamina with a clear, positive message. “We don’t do oy vey here,” he told eJewishPhilanthropy, speaking while on a visit to Israel. “We talk Zionism with a big Z.”

While philanthropy in general is moving more toward the trend of larger gifts from a smaller number of donors, Robinson also credits JNF-USA’s success to a focus on cultivating a larger number of comparatively smaller donors.

The largest gift last year was $5 million, with much of the campaign built on $100,000 gifts, according to the group. Robinson contrasted that model with hospitals and universities, which court a small number of eight- and nine-figure donors. “We’re going after the amcha, the people,” he said.

As of late October, one month into this year’s campaign cycle was running nearly $6 million ahead of last year’s pace, Robinson said.

Robinson argues that much of Jewish fundraising leans on fear of shrinking communities and an uncertain future, a pitch he called “a very unusual business model.” JNF-USA sells what he describes as an unmatched record: “3,500 years of winning seasons, [even if] we’ve had a couple of bad games.”

That confidence extends to the brand. The organization made a conscious decision to spell out its full name, Robinson said. “If they don’t want to be Zionists, it’s going to be pretty hard to get them involved with us.”

Robinson said emergency campaigns typically retain about 5% of donors. JNF-USA kept roughly 87% of donors from its post-Oct. 7 campaign and held that rate the following year. Donors who give $1,000 or more for two consecutive years stay at about a 98% rate.

The fastest growth comes from JNFuture, its division for donors ages 22 to 40, many of whom give $200 to $300 a month through recurring payments. That group added roughly 700 new accounts last year, the group said.

Asked about donor fatigue, Robinson pinned the problem on solicitors rather than the donors themselves. “I always find that you have ‘asker fatigue,’” he quipped. JNF-USA relies on volunteer leaders and a campaign staff of about 120, and keeping them motivated matters as much as finding new prospects.

Next weekend, Nov. 12-15, the organization will host 2,900 donors and supporters at its global conference in San Diego. More than 20% of them, Robinson said, are first-timers who began giving within the past four to five years.

JNF-USA has a database of more than 600,000 donors and 3.5 million households. The organization has set a goal of 1 million donors within a decade.

The organization plans to distribute its funds to projects throughout the country, with a particular focus on the areas hardest hit by the past three years of war.

In Israel’s North, Robinson’s focus is the Upper Eastern Galilee, from Kiryat Shmona to the Lebanese and Syrian borders, a region that was losing population before Oct. 7. JNF-USA’s answer starts with healthcare. The 44,000-square-foot Robert and Gale C. Kares Kiryat Shmona Medical Center, slated to open within four months, will house a CT scanner, an MRI machine and six X-ray rooms, services Robinson said the region currently lacks.

“When your child gets sick at 2 o’clock in the morning, and you have no place to go, you’re not putting your family at that kind of risk,” he said.

The organization is also betting on the Galilee Culinary Institute by JNF, home to the Rosenfield School of Culinary Arts, with 11 kitchens and a 100-seat restaurant overlooking the valley. Robinson wants it to anchor the region as a hub for food and food technology. In Kiryat Shmona, 400 JNF-backed housing sites have already sold out.

Beyond the Galilee, JNF-USA aims to bring 10,000 teenagers a year to Alexander Muss High School in Israel and 10,000 travelers on its trips within two years. It coordinates with Israel’s KKL-JNF, a separate organization, on many projects, including a large community center in Eshkol, while keeping its own board and priorities.

The group is also deep into the development of its $350 million World Zionist Village, which will be established in the southern Israeli city of Beersheva, with the goal of using it as a base for activities for years to come.

Asked whether his message risks sounding too rosy, Robinson pointed to billion-dollar superhero movie openings as an indicator that people “want to be part of great adventures,” he said. “We have forgotten that.”