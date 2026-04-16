A blind spot in Haredi integration efforts

Philanthropy has invested heavily in Haredi integration, but it may be missing those who have already chosen to integrate — perhaps one of its most promising opportunities for impact.

Over the past two decades, a broad and welcome consensus has emerged among the Israeli government and Jewish philanthropy around the need to invest in integrating the Haredi population into Israeli society. As a result, numerous programs have been developed across military and national service, higher education and employment.

This effort is both important and necessary. It reflects a clear understanding that integration is critical to Israel’s economic strength, social cohesion and long-term resilience.

Yet within this effort lies a significant gap.

According to Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics, as high as 14% of each Haredi cohort (defined as individuals aged 20 to 64) chooses to leave their community and integrate into broader society — roughly 4,000 young men and women each year. This is not a marginal phenomenon, but a growing social movement with far-reaching implications for Israeli society.

This population is also more complex than often assumed. While they no longer define themselves as Haredi, most do not identify as secular either. In fact, more than 60% place themselves somewhere along the religious spectrum.

And yet, the moment they no longer meet the formal definition of “Haredi,” many find themselves excluded from the very programs designed to support the transition they are already undergoing.

The result is a troubling reality: highly motivated individuals seeking to integrate are left without access to the primary tools meant to enable that process. Many philanthropic frameworks in this space may — unintentionally — be structured in ways that exclude precisely those who have already taken the first step.

This gap is especially visible in high-investment fields such as employment and high-tech. In recent years, large-scale programs have been launched to integrate Haredim into advanced industries; these have often been partnerships between government and philanthropy. Yet in practice, many of these programs remain limited to those who still meet the formal definition of Haredi. This creates a situation in which individuals who have already chosen to integrate cannot access the very opportunities most relevant to their next step.

From my own experience leading work in this field, I have seen this gap surface repeatedly in conversations with foundations and federations. Many have invested significant resources in Haredi integration, driven by a deep commitment to opportunity and inclusion.

When the reality described above is presented to them, the initial response is often surprise: quite simply, many are not aware that the programs they support are not accessible to young people who are already in the process of integrating.

Not a matter of intent, but alignment

When programs are built around formal identity categories rather than actual needs, they risk missing those who fall precisely between them — individuals who have already taken a significant step forward but still require targeted support. In many cases, relatively small adjustments in defining target populations could significantly expand impact.

Former Haredi individuals represent a unique combination of motivation and potential. Many integrate into the workforce, pursue higher education, and participate in military or national service. They are not only integrating — they are actively contributing to Israel’s economy, society and national resilience. Supporting them does not come at the expense of the Haredi community; it complements existing efforts and strengthens Israeli society as a whole.

For philanthropy seeking meaningful, long-term impact in Israel, this represents a clear opportunity: to broaden the lens, refine program design and ensure that those who have already chosen to integrate are not left behind.

The opportunity is already here. The question is whether we will recognize it and adjust accordingly.

Formerly the CEO of Out for Change, Nadav Rozenblat now leads partnerships at the organization, working at the intersection of policy, research and philanthropy.