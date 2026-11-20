The former hedge fund manager says Hebrew University is far more cost effective than their Ivy League peers, giving donors a 10-to-1 bang for their buck

Last month, news outlets across Israel and the Jewish world received a tantalizing hint: A historic, nine-figure gift was about to be given to Hebrew University of Jerusalem, a nine-figure gift from one of the Jewish world’s largest donors. A few days later, on Oct. 17, the news was out: Investor John Paulson was pledging $250 million to the school in one of the largest philanthropic donations ever made in Israel.

Hebrew- and English-language media covered the gift extensively. It was the kind of gift usually reserved for the Ivy League, and that was the point: Paulson says he sees Hebrew University as an Ivy League peer.

Speaking to eJewishPhilanthropy this week, Paulson said he made the gift with an investor’s cold, calculated focus on return on investment — as well as a deep commitment to Israel’s future. In recent years, he has shifted the bulk of his philanthropy to Israel and is urging donors of his caliber to follow. He pointed to Blackstone President Jon Gray’s $125 million gift to Tel Aviv University’s medical school as an example of the kind of giving that he wants to see more of, and said he hopes his own gift will inspire other donors to dream and give bigger.

In the conversation, Paulson explained the 10-to-1 math behind the gift, why he’s focused his philanthropic focus to Israel and why this quarter-billion-dollar donation won’t be his last gift to an Israeli institution.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Justin Hayet: You’ve shifted much of your philanthropy to Israel. What changed for you personally that led to this investment?

John Paulson: I believe Israel needs our help. Israel is facing enormous challenges. Israel is defending itself against numerous enemies, and it’s a small country of 10 million people, so it needs support from the American Jewish community. It’s important for Jews around the world to step up and support Israel right now.

Secondly, there has been a lot of discussion about antisemitism in America and antisemitism in U.S. universities, so one way to avoid that is to invest in Israeli universities. At Israeli universities, there is no antisemitism. These are the two major reasons for the shift.

JH: As one of Wall Street’s most high-profile investors, you’ve framed this gift as an investment, saying a dollar goes 10 times further at an Israeli university than at an American one. Walk me through that thinking.

JP: In the realm of education, universities are the most important way to transform someone’s life. If someone is equipped to have a university education but the school doesn’t have the resources, and they forgo that, the loss in productivity is enormous both for the individual and society at large.

I do believe investing at this critical phase in a person’s life will have multiple returns in the contribution of that person to society. It’s almost a crime if someone wanted to go study engineering at an Israeli university but, because of capacity limitations, they were unable to attend and had to pursue a less impactful career. That’s why I want to focus on university education.

In terms of the productivity of Israeli universities, I did just a simple analysis. I compared the total budget of Hebrew University to the number of students and came out with a per-pupil cost of delivering university-level education. This combines both undergraduates and graduate students. I compared that to the Ivy League schools, not U.S. universities in total, and on average Hebrew University was one-tenth the cost of an Ivy League school education. So it’s true in that sense: You do get a 10-for-1 return.

An investment in Hebrew University, as a proxy for Israeli universities, goes 10 times further than at a U.S. school.

JH: Was the draw to Hebrew University that it’s an Israeli institution, a public one or both?

JP: I’m not separating them. I’m comparing Hebrew University to Ivy League universities. Hebrew University performs at the level of Ivy League universities. It has numerous Nobel Prize winners. There are cross-faculty relationships with the top universities in the U.S. Many of the faculty members received their doctorates at the top universities in the U.S., and many students studied at both universities. and there are joint research programs.

The bottom line is that the academic performance of Hebrew University is on par with the best universities in the U.S. I was comparing the cost on an apples-to-apples basis.

JH: How did this gift come about? What were the key ingredients in your relationship with the university and its president?

JP: Well, initially, the university reached out. They needed funding. The demand for computer science was far greater than their capacity for it, so they wanted to build a new building dedicated to computer science. The university didn’t have the funds to build the building.

So my first gift was in 2023, a $27 million gift to build a brand-new building dedicated to computer science and artificial intelligence. Then, they came back shortly after, and they said, “We have the same problem in electrical engineering. We don’t have dedicated facilities for electrical engineering,” and that’s another area where the demand from students exceeds the capacity the university could offer. So I donated another $19 million earlier this year for building an electrical engineering [building].

And as I got to know their needs better, I realized that their needs were broad; that the demands they were facing across the university, in medicine and other areas of engineering, were significant. Their funding was limited and , proportionally, was being cut back as the Israeli government had to spend more on defense to deal with the security situation Israel was and still is facing currently. I thought this was the time, really, to make a meaningful donation that meets the university’s needs.

My $250 million donation is part of Hebrew University’s $1 billion campaign, so my gift doesn’t solve all their needs. Hebrew University still has big needs in other areas. But I thought this was a unique way for me to help them meet their needs and also set an example, and hopefully other people will also think about Israel as a priority, and university education as a way of indirectly supporting Israel.

JH: Many people in your circles can give gifts maybe one digit smaller than this. How are philanthropists at that level thinking about Israel, and what has changed in their approach?

JP: Well, I can’t speak for others, but I did receive a lot of thankful notes from people with similar philanthropic capabilities. It shows that they are watching. They are looking at this, and hopefully they’ll come to the same conclusion that I have: that Israel needs our help. I’ve personally shifted the bulk of my philanthropy now to Israel, away from the U.S. The need is greatest there.

American Jewry needs to continue to step up and support Israel in critical areas such as education. I’ve made that commitment, and hopefully other people will see it similarly as I do and we’ll see further examples of philanthropy coming to Israel from the U.S. That happened with other donations. Jon Gray of Blackstone gave $125 million to Tel Aviv University for the medical school. Hopefully this will also open other people’s eyes to do something meaningful.

JH: Israel is at a challenging moment on many fronts. What is your biggest concern for Israel right now?

JP: Israel needs to change the perspective of the international community towards it. If Israel wasn’t being attacked, there would be peace in the Middle East. So unfortunately Israel is in a position that it has to defend itself against these attacks, or it wouldn’t survive. That message is not so clear.

The message should be that Israel is for peace. Israel wants peace with its neighbors. Israel wants its neighbors to flourish, but it has to do so in an environment where Israel’s security is guaranteed.

JH: What made you hopeful when you were on the ground this past trip?

JP: The students and faculty at Hebrew University are so enthusiastic. There is so much talent there, and it’s really a thriving institution. Israel is a hive of intellectual activity. It is probably the third-leading technology country in the world, measured in startups, behind the U.S. and China. So I’d say a booming economy that’s doing extremely well, and it’s something that I’m proud to support.

JH: If someone had a crystal ball and wanted to know your next big move in Israel, what would you tell them?

JP: I’m gonna continue to look at Israel going forward, and this won’t be my last contribution to Israel.