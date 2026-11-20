Innovation means more than adding another organization or program to an already crowded landscape. It means changing what that landscape makes possible.

Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

As someone who has worked in Jewish education for a long time, as a teacher and a researcher, it hurts to admit how often this aphorism seems to apply to the challenges we face. How can we attract more families to Jewish schools? How can we retain teens after their bar or bat mitzvah? How can we reimagine Israel education? How do we attract and retain more educators? Educational professionals can’t be faulted for developing creative responses to these challenges, and yet the core problems seem to persist.

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I hope I haven’t lost too many readers with such a gloomy opening. I raise this thought because I recently had an enjoyably unsettling experience that challenged my perspective. Real change, I saw, is possible.

A familiar place, an unfamiliar landscape

A couple of months ago, I returned to the London neighborhood where I was raised to participate in a panel convened by the Jewish Futures Trust. The event reflected on Jewish education in the U.K. over the 35 years since then-Chief Rabbi Jonathan Sacks launched what became Jewish Continuity, an effort to place Jewish education at the top of the community’s priorities.

Panelists were asked to respond to a compendium of findings and recommendations from some 10 major studies published during this period. They also considered findings from a recent third-party study of graduates of JFT’s immersive programs (more on those below).

My first reaction was indeed plus c’est la même chose. With painful regularity, researchers had identified what wasn’t working and where investment was needed, only for subsequent studies to reach similar conclusions. If this sounds harsh, I’ll admit that I contributed to some of those reports myself. I’m one of those who are guilty of rediscovering the wheel.

But that wasn’t the unsettling part. The cognitive dissonance came from the setting. The event took place a 10-minute walk from where my family once lived, in a building that once housed local government offices. Across the street there used to be a post office, a police station and a high street bank. All those institutions have gone, symptomatic of the contraction of in-person public services across Western societies.

Yet unlike in many neighborhoods, most of these buildings today are not empty shells. The police station was demolished, but the others now provide programming and office space for JFT.

When I left the U.K. 30 years ago, JFT did not exist. Its roots lay in Aish HaTorah UK, then a marginal organization. Today, JFT provides a platform for about a dozen organizations extending far beyond its outreach origins. Aish UK is still central. Alongside it are, for example, GIFT (Give It Forward Today, a multigenerational philanthropy and volunteering hub), JRoots (specializing in Jewish educational travel and Holocaust education) and the Forum for Jewish Leadership (a young-adult leadership incubator).

The former local government building now houses a food bank distribution depot, a bet midrash and synagogue, a rooftop party patio and a soon-to-open gym. When I visited, the place was teeming with people of different ages.

Two sides of the same communal landscape

The emergence of this network of mission-aligned organizations is a provocative case study in Jewish educational entrepreneurship. What made it possible? Exceptional leadership, certainly, above all in the shape of Rabbi Naftali Schiff, JFT’s founder and CEO. The passion that fuels Jewish outreach organizations has probably played a part too. Perhaps something distinctive about British Jewry: It is large enough to sustain such an enterprise, yet concentrated enough for its influence to extend across the communal landscape. And surely a shrewd recognition of opportunities that established organizations had not fully addressed, especially among young adults after university.

There is much here that deserves study. But what intrigued me most was not simply how JFT’s network had emerged or what its impact has been. It was how its growth related to the institutions alongside which it developed.

JFT may have once operated outside the communal establishment, and those origins no doubt still feed its entrepreneurial energy. Yet some of British Jewry’s most senior and longstanding communal figures attended the panel. They were clearly not there to defend the establishment against an insurgent. Evidently, they no longer see Aish or JFT as one.

This left me with something of a split-screen experience. On one side, established institutions continue wrestling with familiar challenges: the costs and often mixed outcomes of Jewish schooling, the diminishing appeal of youth movements and changing relationships with Israel. On the other, an expanding network is engaging young people through experiences that, the graduate study we reviewed suggests, can be deeply meaningful, if not life-changing.

But the two screens are not nearly as separate as they first appear. JRoots, for example, leads trips to Poland for Jewish secondary schools. Longitudinal research has found that these trips are often among the most memorable Jewish experiences of students’ school years. The established institutions and newer organizations compete for some of the same resources, but they also contribute to one another’s work.

What I was witnessing was not simply an impactful and innovative educational enterprise growing alongside a communal system struggling with familiar problems. It was a different configuration of Jewish communal life, in which established and entrepreneurial organizations are not necessarily alternatives. They can be competitors and collaborators, and ultimately they are indispensable to one another.

When innovation becomes infrastructure

I’m not sure how far this story can be replicated. Its combination of personalities, communal circumstances and historical opportunity may be distinctive. But it invites us to think differently about how communal change occurs.

We often talk about innovation as though it means bringing something new into existence. Yet new initiatives can remain isolated, however promising, while established institutions continue largely as before. A more far-reaching achievement is the creation of connections through which new capacities become part of the wider communal infrastructure. In this instance, the educational practices that have underpinned Aish’s impact in the U.K., noted by its alumni, provide a template for other communal organizations: immersion and intensity; excellent educators; smart developmental timing; the opportunity to wrestle seriously with questions rather than simply receive information; and pathways for the experience to continue rather than end abruptly.

Innovation means more than adding another organization or program to an already crowded landscape. It changes what that landscape makes possible.

That is what I had not appreciated until I returned to my childhood neighborhood. I knew something about several of these organizations, but I hadn’t understood how they had come together or how they had become intertwined with institutions I had known for decades.

The old problems have not disappeared; the reports discussed at the panel made that clear. But the communal landscape has not stood still. A former local government building, surrounded by remnants of a disappearing civic infrastructure, is now full of people learning, volunteering, praying and finding new points of connection to Jewish life.

Plus ça change? Perhaps. But even when the problems remain the same, the possibilities need not.

Alex Pomson is principal and managing director at Rosov Consulting.