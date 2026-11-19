As selection stalls during Israeli government coalition talks, board of trustees chair argues that the fundraising organization should press ahead regardless

Bruce Leboff, chairman of Keren Hayesod’s World Board of Trustees, urged World Zionist Organization leaders to appoint former Israeli Ambassador to the U.K. Mark Regev as Keren Hayesod’s next world chairman, in a letter sent on Wednesday, a copy of which was obtained by eJewishPhilanthropy.

The letter, addressed to WZO Chair Yaakov Hagoel and WZO President Rabbi Doron Perez, rejects their organization’s requests to delay the choice until a new government forms or until the Zionist Executive meets at the end of the month. Hagoel is unlikely to accept Leboff’s recommendation, sources involved in the matter told eJP.

“Further delay is not in the best interest of Keren Hayesod,” Leboff wrote.

As the international fundraising organization works closely with the Israeli government, the selection process generally takes the current prime minister’s recommendations into consideration. Indeed, the current Keren Hayesod chairman, Eli Vered Hazan, served as a close advisor to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for many years. In September, weeks after receiving the position, Vered Hazan abruptly announced that he was stepping down at the end of the year, after reports emerged that Sara Netanyahu, the prime minister’s wife, had pressed him to hire her ally, former Likud lawmaker Osnat Mark, as his chief of staff, prompting a major clash within the organization.

Under Article 28(e) of Keren Hayesod’s bylaws, if no replacement is selected by Hazan’s departure on Dec. 31, Hagoel would be named interim chair.

As no government has yet to be formed following last month’s elections, the selection committee has so far refrained from moving ahead with the process of choosing Vered Hazan’s successor.

In his letter, Leboff acknowledged that this has historically been the case, but argued that the prime minister has no formal standing in the selection process and that this recommendation process does not appear in Keren Hayesod’s articles of incorporation.

Sources involved in the selection process told eJP that the letter marks Keren Hayesod’s latest push to distance itself from the politicization of Israel’s National Institutions. Speaking on condition of anonymity, the sources said that Leboff sent it to protect the group’s nonpartisan standing amid fears of a WZO takeover.

Leboff flagged “potential conflicts of interest” should Hagoel take the post, “particularly in light of the OHH lawsuit,” referring to an unrelated case regarding the financial relationships between the various National Institutions.

Neither Hagoel nor Leboff immediately responded to eJP’s request for comment.

Keren Hayesod, which has raised billions of shekels for Israeli society, could be left without a functioning world chairman if the standoff persists, another source said. In his letter, Leboff said that this would hamper the organization’s ability to raise money for Israel at a time when the country is still struggling after three years of war.

Leboff, in the letter, called Regev “a non-partisan professional who has also maintained good relations within the political system.” Regev spent nearly a decade as the prime minister’s foreign-media spokesman, then served as ambassador to the U.K. from 2016 to 2020 before returning to the Prime Minister’s Office as a senior advisor. He has chaired the Abba Eban Institute at Reichman University since 2022.

Jerusalem Post Editor-in-Chief Zvika Klein remains in the running, along with Regev and former Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata, both of whom sources described as serious contenders should Regev not be accepted by the rest of the selection committee.

Klein, a Chicago-born journalist, covered the Jewish world for more than a decade in the Israeli press and advised the president’s office on Diaspora affairs before taking the helm of the Post in December 2023. Tamano-Shata, who immigrated to Israel from Ethiopia as a child, led the Aliyah and Integration Ministry from 2020 to 2022.

Leboff and Hagoel have a fraught relationship, sources said. Neither can name a chair without the other’s consent. Hagoel oversaw a similar situation in the Jewish Agency after its then-Chair Isaac Herzog was elected president of Israel in 2021, leaving the organization without a chief executive for nearly a year until Doron Almog was tapped for the role.