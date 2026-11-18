I read Mika Ahuvia’s recent essay in eJewishPhilanthropy (“Jewish studies funders: If not the university, then where?” Nov. 5) with both compassion and alarm . Her account of isolation, institutional failure and the personal cost of supporting Jewish students resonated deeply with me. As a Jewish studies scholar working in the Netherlands, I recognize the exhaustion of looking to university leaders for support and finding too little of it. Universities that encourage public engagement must also create the conditions in which scholars and students can participate without sacrificing their well-being.

But I disagree with the direction of her argument. Ahuvia explicitly states that she is not calling for the abandonment of university Jewish studies. Nevertheless, her appeal to redirect resources toward institutions with an explicit Jewish communal mission risks weakening precisely the spaces in which Jewish presence and scholarship most need support. The failures she describes should prompt funders to strengthen Jewish life and learning within universities, alongside their investment in communal institutions.

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Two questions run through this debate: How do universities care for Jewish staff and students, and what are Jewish studies for? They are connected but not interchangeable, and conflating them makes it harder to address either.

Belonging cannot depend on a political label

Jewish staff and students deserve safety, pastoral care and the freedom to participate fully in university life. These obligations exist regardless of their political convictions, religious practices or relationships with Jewish communal institutions. This is an area in which Jewish philanthropy can do tremendous good.

As I argued in an earlier piece for JTA, framing Jewish belonging around a division between Zionists and anti-Zionists does little to capture the people who need support. Both labels encompass diverse positions. Neither adequately conveys the complicated relationships Jews have with Israel, Judaism, family, history and community. Some embrace these labels; others reject them or find that their feelings do not fit comfortably within either. Organizing care around this division risks reinforcing the polarization that makes belonging so difficult.

Ahuvia describes supporting colleagues across this divide. That commitment should guide our response. Nobody should have to declare a position on Zionism to qualify for care, nor should attachment to Israel disqualify someone from belonging. Equally, disagreement with Israel or Zionism should not place a Jewish student or scholar outside the boundaries of communal concern. We can debate the limits of acceptable speech and conduct without making political labels the determinant of whose distress deserves attention.

Funders concerned about Jewish life on campus can make a substantial difference here. They can support pastoral care, mentoring and initiatives developed with Jewish staff and students. They can fund social gatherings that build relationships across political differences and opportunities to engage with Jewish culture without requiring every encounter to become a debate about current events. This is particularly important in institutions with small Jewish communities, where division can undermine already fragile networks of support.

Philanthropists can also give scholars breathing room through research funding, visiting fellowships, teaching relief and support for visiting speakers whose work reminds us of the breadth of Jewish experience. Jewish life deserves space for curiosity, pleasure and intellectual discovery alongside the urgent work of responding to antisemitism.

None of these proposals releases universities from their duty of care toward staff and students. Philanthropy should help universities meet those responsibilities while insisting on institutional accountability.

Jewish studies serves more than one constituency

Supporting Jewish people on campus and sustaining Jewish studies are distinct philanthropic commitments. University Jewish studies has a wider purpose than preparing future Jewish communal leaders. It contributes to our understanding of religion, language, literature, politics and history. It serves Jewish and non-Jewish students, including people who may never otherwise encounter Jewish experiences in their complexity.

That wider purpose is one of the strongest reasons to sustain it. A student who studies Jewish life in Iraq, rabbinic literature or modern Jewish political thought encounters a world that cannot be reduced to a position on Israel. Protecting this breadth matters for scholarship and for the place of Jews within a shared intellectual culture. These subjects also benefit from sustained exchange with scholars beyond Jewish studies. Universities provide an infrastructure for those encounters that would require substantial investment to reproduce elsewhere.

Academic freedom requires space to ask questions whose answers may unsettle scholars, students, donors or communal institutions. It must also protect scholars whose commitments to Jewish life or Israel make them unpopular among colleagues. Intellectual independence and responsibility toward living people can coexist. Neither requires indifference to the other.

Jewish colleges, seminaries and communal institutions make valuable contributions. Supporting them is worthwhile in its own right. My concern is with treating their expansion as an answer to the failures of universities. That response risks accepting the exclusion it seeks to remedy and narrowing the spaces in which Jewish scholarship participates in wider intellectual life.

Future Jewish leaders benefit from sustained encounters with different people and ideas. So do the non-Jewish students who will become their colleagues, neighbors and fellow citizens. Intellectual discomfort can be part of that education; intimidation, discrimination and damage to health should never be its price.

When an institution becomes intolerable, individuals must be able to leave without losing their livelihoods or their place in the field. Funders can help make those choices possible. But an individual’s need for refuge should not become a collective strategy of retreat.

Jewish visibility in universities will not, by itself, resolve antisemitism. Yet maintaining spaces in which Jews can teach, study and participate openly makes a difference. It allows others to encounter the diversity of Jewish lives and ideas and affirms that Jews belong within the institutions that shape our common future.

The failures Ahuvia describes call for sustained investment in Jewish scholarship, meaningful support for the people doing it and clear demands for institutional accountability. Funders should also support university settings in which Jewish staff and students can flourish. We cannot afford to concede that ground.

Sasha Goldstein-Sabbah is an assistant professor of Middle Eastern studies at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands.