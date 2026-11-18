Announcing the $100 million 'Guiding Light' campaign, the organization's leader, Rabbi Kenneth Brander, says he hopes to build more and bigger schools, develop stronger leaders and improve inter-communal ties

In a time of growing polarization and division, the Israeli Modern Orthodox Ohr Torah Stone network of schools and institutions is betting that its brand of more moderate, accepting Judaism is just what Israel and the Jewish world need right now.

Expanding its existing schools, building several more, training teachers, developing future leaders, getting more female clergy members in positions of influence and freeing more women “chained” to recalcitrant husbands: That is only part of the ambitious agenda that Rabbi Kenneth Brander, president and rosh yeshiva of Ohr Torah Stone, laid out for the organization’s next few years on Tuesday night in midtown Manhattan’s Pierre Hotel at a gala dinner attended by hundreds of supporters and stakeholders.

“Tonight, we are launching our ‘Guiding Light’ $100 million campaign,” Brander said, adding that the organization hoped to raise that amount in the next five years, having so far raised $41 million toward the goal.

In addition to serving as the launch of the campaign, the gala also honored Judy and Morry Weiss of Cleveland, as well as their children, who have long supported the movement, including pledging some $4 million for the new campaign.

At the buffet-style dinner, Ohr Torah Stone also honored Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Yechiel Leiter, who delivered an impassioned plea on behalf of the younger generation of Israeli Jews, whom he called “the greatest generation we’ve ever had.”

Leiter focused his speech on two of his sons, one of whom, Moshe, was killed in battle in Gaza in the wake of the Oct. 7 terror attacks, and the other, Neria, was critically wounded in a terrorist car-ramming while on reserve duty in the West Bank. Though Neria is now breathing on his own, he remains unconscious, Leiter said.

“Who saved the country [on Oct. 7]? Kids with no orders. There was a complete breakdown in the chain of command, complete chaos. A generation rose, took personal responsibility, and ran straight into the line of fire. Normal people run away from the line of fire, not into it. But not this generation of Jews,” Leiter said. “That’s what you’re supporting.”

In addition, Ohr Torah Stone presented its community service award to Julie Stern Joseph, a graduate of three of its programs, who teaches at the Jewish Center of Atlantic Beach, on Long Island, and the Stern College for Women.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, an enthusiastic Brander told eJewishPhilanthropy that he was thrilled with the turnout and optimistic about the campaign. “The hotel said we could have at most 300 guests, so of course we have 320,” he quipped.

Ohr Torah Stone was created in 1983 by Rabbi Shlomo Riskin, a charismatic graduate of Yeshiva University, who moved to Israel that year after founding the influential Modern Orthodox Lincoln Square Synagogue in Manhattan. Over the past 43 years, Ohr Torah Stone has grown to include 33 schools, yeshivas, seminaries and other houses of learning, as well as an interfaith center, an emissary program, a gap-year program for young adults with special needs and Yad LaIsha, a legal organization that works to obtain ritual divorces for agunot, women whose husbands refuse to grant them one. The network’s activities have historically been focused in Jerusalem and the Etzion settlement bloc in the central West Bank, where Riskin established a community.

Along with a number of other more progressive religious institutions — such as the Shalom Hartman Institute, Tzohar and Itim — Ohr Torah Stone is part of a broader movement that is pushing back against a pronounced rightward shift within Israel’s religious Zionist community, which has seen growing influence of so-called Haredi Leumi — nationalist Haredi — voices, particularly in the political sphere, in recent years.

Speaking to eJP ahead of the gala, Brander highlighted this tension, lamenting the divisive politics of these far-right figures, which alienate both secular Israelis and most Diaspora Jews. “Our unity is our strength,” he said.

He particularly condemned religious Zionist leaders’ unwillingness to speak out against Israeli extremist violence against Palestinians, noting that one influential Haredi Leumi rabbi issued a divisive halachic opinion that ostensibly granted permission to Jews to steal olives from Palestinian groves in the West Bank, which he called a “hillul Hashem,” a desecration of God’s name.

Asked if decreased support for the Religious Zionism and Otzma Yehudit parties, which specifically cater to the religious Zionist community, could result in losing state funding for its institutions, including his own, Brander said this was a risk he was willing to take.

“I am willing to lose money to build a more moral society,” he told eJP.

Brander also highlighted this tension between religious fervor and social justice in his remarks, recalling a conversation with students at one of his yeshivas, who asked him to come with them to the Temple Mount.

“I told them, ‘I do not go up to the Temple Mount,’” Brander said. “[They responded,] ‘Rabbi! Don’t you believe in the need to build the third Temple, don’t you believe in the redemption of the Jewish People?’ I said, ‘You know when the third Temple is going to be built? When there are no agunot… when we have quality education, when we have the leaders that the country needs, when we are engaged in community and take responsibility. That’s when the third Temple will be built.”

These more religiously progressive organizations were, by and large, started by, inspired by or are currently led by American immigrants, noted professor Adam Ferziger in his recent book, Agents of Change, which is about the American figures who have had an outsized influence on Israeli religious life, including Riskin. The more successful of these “agents of change,” Ferziger told eJP recently, were able to take the more American ideas of Modern Orthodoxy — a distinct ideology from Israeli religious Zionism — and apply them in the Israeli milieu.

“What is so profound about the Ohr Torah Stone network is that it’s all over Israel. It’s not just in southern or western Jerusalem and the Etzion bloc [where American immigrants tend to live],” Ferziger said. “On the contrary, it’s taking an Israelified or whatever you want to call it, a transnationalized sort of moderate Orthodoxy and creating vehicles to introduce that as an alternative form of religious Zionism within Israel.”

Ferziger, a scholar of Jewish religious movements who holds the Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch Chair in the Department of Jewish History and Contemporary Jewry at Bar-Ilan University, said that Riskin and Brander created a network of institutions that have shared values but are also able to “have their own character,” which is maintained through incentives.

“One of the things that Kenny does — I don’t know if he likes to talk about it — he incentivizes his schools to go along with his [projects],” Ferziger said, explaining that a school or yeshiva can unlock additional funding if it agrees to teach a particular subject.

“The big thing here is that Ohr Torah Stone is becoming the banner framework for expanding what I call [Israeli Modern Orthodoxy]. And this next major step is… not just in terms of more institutions expanding geographically, but expanding in addressing new constituencies, cultivating people who are Israeli, who can take those messages and make them more effective,” said Ferziger, who noted that he had previously discussed the new campaign with Brander, who is a longtime friend.

While most of the people at the gala came from the Modern Orthodox community, many of Ohr Torah Stone’s supporters do not necessarily come from that world, but see in it a way to build a more moderate and pluralist religious community in Israel, where matters of religion and state can be so divisive.

“I think that what [Brander] wants to do is to cultivate people who respect tradition, who aren’t necessarily personally observant but who see that there is a value in shoring up and building up this particular constituency,” Ferziger said.

In his unveiling of “Guiding Light,” Brander broke down the campaign into four main categories: education, which requires $40 million; and leadership, community and responsibility, each of which needs $20 million.

In addition to the support from the Weiss family, the initiative has already received a $14 million donation from Monique Katz and her family; $6 million from Dorit and Ben J. Genet; $3 million from Dr. Riva Collins and Ira Mitzner; and $2 million from Caroline and Dan Katz, among others, Ohr Torah Stone said.

“Our schools serve thousands of students, and the demand continues to exceed the places available,” Brander said. “If we are to bring a religious Zionist, Modern Orthodox education to more than our current 5,000 students, we need to expand our campuses, our batei midrash, our classrooms and our laboratories.”

He noted that the Israeli government has also inquired about the network opening new schools in northern Israel, which would require training additional administrators and teachers.

Brander also stressed the need for Ohr Torah Stone to increase the number of female religious leaders, particularly to support the growing number of religious women who are choosing to enlist in the Israeli military, despite being entitled to an exemption. He noted that several Ohr Torah Stone graduates are in the process of taking the state rabbinate exams, following a yearslong legal battle, which would make them “not rabbis… but members of the clergy.”

“This year, 6,500 of the 9,500 11th grade young ladies in the religious Zionist school system indicated… that they want to serve in the IDF. That is an unprecedented number,” he said. “And the IDF has asked Ohr Torah Stone to help build halachic emotional support for the thousands of religious women serving. Recently, we placed — for the first time in the history of the State of Israel — two women to serve as rabaniot, as female chaplains, in the IDF.”

More broadly, Brander said that Ohr Torah Stone needs to invest more heavily in leadership development, identifying and cultivating the next generation of Modern Orthodox leaders through new programs and centers. “If we have learned one thing from the latest elections in Israel, it’s that the country is hungry for inspiring leadership,” he said.

Regarding the “community” aspect of the new expansion, Brander — who has long advocated for a more pluralistic view of Jewish denominations — said Ohr Torah Stone planned to significantly ramp up its efforts to bridge divides in Israeli society over religious issues. The movement has been piloting a program dubbed “Batei Mifgash,” or meeting houses, in three cities, where representatives of various religious and secular backgrounds in the community get together to discuss contentious local subjects — public prayer, kashrut, laws of Shabbat. That program will be expanded to 20 cities in the coming years.

Wrapping up his remarks, Brander acknowledged that plans for the organization were ambitious, as is the nine-figure price tag that accompanies it.

“[Director-General] Yinon Ahiman told me that if we want to do everything that I just spoke about, it’s going to cost at least $100 million,” he said with a smile. “So our goal is to fund it in five years so that we can fulfill our dreams and our goals — and Yinon’s job is to make sure it doesn’t cost anything more than $100 million.”

Disclosure: Ohr Torah Stone provided eJewishPhilanthropy with transportation from Israel and accommodation for the New York gala.