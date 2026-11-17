Gifts are documented, but the reasons behind them often live in one conversation with one staff member and sometimes stay there by habit. A few questions asked and answers written down could keep those reasons for the families and institutions that inherit the money.

For 17 years, I led the Milton B. Asbell Center for Jewish Life at Dickinson College, a small liberal arts college in Carlisle, Pa., where I had a front-row seat to what one gift can do.

Yale Asbell, a member of a synagogue in Cherry Hill, N.J., heard his rabbi speak at a Shabbat service about his trip to Argentina during that country’s 2001 economic collapse. Asbell had never been to Argentina, and the story moved him. Not long afterward, he and his family funded a scholarship that brought stellar Jewish students from Argentina and Uruguay to Dickinson, his alma mater. Other donors followed his lead, and the students transformed Jewish life on campus and the college as a whole.

Ask anyone at Dickinson, and the story takes a minute and a half to tell. Check the paperwork, and you get a dollar amount and a few lines of terms. Why Asbell gave, what he hoped would happen and how the gift reflected his values were never written down.

In more than 25 years in Jewish communal service — first in academia, then in synagogue administration, then at national Jewish organizations — I worked with donors at Dickinson and AIPAC and later wrote for donors and the leaders who worked with them at the Jewish Federations of North America. I saw how gifts were documented and how donors’ reasons were talked about. Some donors were following in a parent’s footsteps; others saw a gap in Jewish life and wanted to fill it. For many, giving was an expression of their commitment to Israel or to Jewish life in America. But their intentions for gifts were recorded much more often than the stories and values that motivated those gifts in the first place.

Donors are rarely reluctant to discuss their hopes and aspirations. Yet in my experience, that information is barely noted as a line in a call report (the record of an interaction between a fundraiser and a donor), if that; and a call report is hard for a successor to find or make sense of. We document donor intent well, and donor meaning poorly.

Turnover is rapid in the development field, including among those who work in Jewish philanthropy. A fall 2025 report on the Jewish federation workforce found that 31% of federation professionals had been with their federation for less than two years, and only 19% for more than 10 years. Leading Edge’s 2024 snapshot found that employees with under two years of tenure were 65% more likely than longer-tenured colleagues to leave within the year. When the staff member leaves, donors’ stories too often go with them.

One development leader at a Baltimore health system told me that some gift officers believe keeping what they know in their heads makes them more valuable to the organization than writing it down. Others, he said, treat gifts as transactions and approach donors tactically rather than strategically. If he is right, even in part, documentation not only a matter of time but also incentive.

The stakes rise as the money moves. Giving USA reported this year that bequests reached $62.19 billion in 2025, up nearly 20% in a single year; and as Mike Leven and Hadara Ishak wrote in these pages in August, a promise is not yet a plan. The Jewish Future Promise, they write, “creates a moment for families to ask themselves why they give at all,” and they concede that “what we do not know is which values will make it through.” I would add that the answer to that question — why they give at all — should be written down, along with what the donor hopes the gift will achieve in the short, medium and long term.

Jewish donors of the next generation frequently say they learned to give at home. A 2025 qualitative study of 31 Jewish funders aged 20 to 40, conducted by Worthy Strategy Group for Slingshot, found that “Jewishness is the engine of their philanthropy”: that it starts at the kitchen table, with weekly tzedakah and with children watching their parents give time as well as money, and that grandparents pass on generosity and fairness through family stories.

Then comes the moment of recognition. A named garden, a hospital visit or a grandparent’s photo on the JCC wall is, in the report’s words, tangible proof that generosity shapes real places and lives. Each of these is a way the tradition travels, and most leave no record beyond the memory of the person who was there.

Not every institution leaves the story to memory. Jewish communities have built legacy programs at scale, and Life & Legacy, from the Harold Grinspoon Foundation, reports more than $2 billion in legacy commitments across 75 communities. Some go further and ask donors to put the story in writing. Donors who make legacy gifts to the Jewish Community Foundation in Kansas City sign an Endowment Book of Life and add their stories and remembrances, with 13 new signers in 2024 bringing the total participants to 328. San Diego’s foundation invites donors of any amount to describe the vision behind their gift, and Toronto’s has a Book of Life with donor stories. In Baltimore, members of The Associated’s Harry Greenstein Legacy Society who have included the local federation in their estate plans are invited to share family stories or their inspiration for giving in an Endowment Book of Life.

Jennifer B. Schwarz, managing director of philanthropic planning at the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, wrote in the Cleveland Jewish News in June that “often, the most important part of the legacy conversation is talking about the why.” Donors’ stories, she wrote in an earlier article, “are different, but their motivations are similar.”

Her assessments show how rich these conversations are. What they do not address, and what institutions too seldom answer, is where the reasons go once the conversation ends. A will records what a person gives; a pledge an intention; a gift agreement its restrictions. None records the donor’s voice. Every fund has a founding story, but few have a founding record.

Advancement professionals can change what gets kept this quarter. With a donor’s permission, ask why they give and where that began, what they hope their family will remember and what their successors should protect if circumstances change.

Write down the answers in the donor’s words, ask the donor to correct them and then file the page with the gift agreement. A donor who wants more can work with a writer on a fuller letter or family history.

Jewish tradition has always assumed that stories get handed down, and has never left it to chance. In the song Moses teaches Israel, he says, “Ask your father, and he will tell you; your elders, and they will say to you” (Deuteronomy 32:7). The chapter before, he is told to write that very song down (31:19).

Some will say the conversation that preceded the gift is enough; after all, it was enough for the donor and the staff member in the room. But it will not be enough for the successor, the heir or the board member trying to honor a wish 10 years from now.

Yale Asbell’s story — Jewish students from Argentina and Uruguay coming to a small college in central Pennsylvania because a donor was moved by his rabbi’s trip — survived only because people kept telling it. Most donors’ stories are not so fortunate. They stay in one staff member’s memory until that memory is gone.

The money will almost certainly reach the next generation. The question is whether the story will as well.

Ted Merwin is a historian and the founder of Merwin Executive Writing Studio, which helps families and donors write their legacies. He was the founding director of the Milton B. Asbell Center for Jewish Life at Dickinson College, and most recently spent five years as senior writer and historian for the Jewish Federations of North America.