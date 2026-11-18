Why JCCs, synagogues and camps need a shared child safety standard for volunteers, what it should include, and how funders can make it real.

We need one standard for every adult who works with our kids

Follow one Jewish teenager through a single year: Sunday mornings at religious school. A Tuesday after-school program at the JCC. A regional youth group shabbaton in the winter. Day camp in June, then four weeks at an overnight camp in July.

Over those 12 months, dozens of adults will supervise her, and many of them will be volunteers. Each of those institutions has its own approach to deciding which adults are allowed near her. Her parents reasonably assume they are all roughly the same.

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But they are not, and that gap is something Jewish communal leaders and funders can close.

I have spent about 15 years in background screening, and I now run a consumer reporting agency that screens volunteers for nonprofits, churches, schools and camps. My argument is simple: Our community needs shared child safety standards for Jewish organizations, a common floor that JCCs, synagogues and camps in a given community all agree to meet for any volunteer who works with kids.

Why inconsistency is the real risk

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that about 90% of child sexual abuse is perpetrated by someone known and trusted by the child or the child’s family. In a close-knit community, that sentence should stop us. Our greatest communal strength — the warmth that lets a parent hand a child to someone they have known for 20 years — is exactly what an offender looks for.

This is not a new insight in Jewish communal life. When Jumpstart and Sacred Spaces released “Child Safety First: Closing the Gap in Best Practices for Prevention and Response to Sexual Abuse of Minors in Jewish Organizations” in 2017, eJewishPhilanthropy reported the authors’ conclusion that child protection practices were not uniformly understood or implemented across Jewish organizations, and that leaders facing allegations against a known and trusted person can feel pressure to depart from protocol.

When standards vary from one building to the next, a person turned away at one institution can sometimes walk into another. A volunteer who would never be allowed to chaperone an overnight at a well-run camp may be driving carpool for a congregation’s youth group. No one did anything malicious. The two institutions simply never compared notes, because there was no shared standard to compare.

The movements have started, but a community-level standard is missing

There is real work to build on. The Union for Reform Judaism publishes Youth Protection Policies and Procedures for its camps and programs that require criminal history screening before anyone begins service, annual rescreening for returning personnel, and annual safe-environment training. The United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism has a Department of Child and Youth Protection that helps member congregations strengthen their policies and offers tools such as a child safety self-assessment. Sacred Spaces has helped synagogues and camps write prevention policies and train staff.

But those efforts are organized by movement and by institution, and a family’s actual week does not run along movement lines. It runs through a JCC that serves everyone, a congregation of one denomination and a camp of another, plus a day school with its own rules. The missing piece is local: a floor that every Jewish institution in a community serving children can point to and say, “We meet this.”

A shared standard does not need to be elaborate, and it should not replace anyone’s stricter rules. It should set the minimum. Drawing on the CDC’s guide Preventing Child Sexual Abuse Within Youth-serving Organizations, which treats screening as just one of six prevention components, I would propose seven elements:

A written policy adopted by the board, not just a staff practice. Screening matched to role. Anyone with regular or overnight access to children completes an application, references, an interview and a criminal background check before starting. Lawful, respectful consent. When an outside company runs the check, the Fair Credit Reporting Act’s disclosure, authorization and pre-adverse-action steps apply in practice, and volunteers keep the right to dispute inaccurate information with the screening company. Annual training on grooming, boundaries and reporting for every adult on the roster. Interaction rules that every institution shares: two adults present, no private one-to-one messaging with minors, clear transportation and overnight protocols. A reporting protocol that sends suspicions to civil authorities first, with internal steps following, never preceding, that report. A defined renewal cycle, so a check from eight years ago is not treated as current.

Families should be able to ask any Jewish institution in their city, “Do you meet the community standard?” and get a yes.

Just as important is what a communal floor should not do. It should not dictate which screening company, training platform or software an institution uses; those choices belong to each board. It should not flatten real differences in practice between movements or between a camp and a congregation. And it should not become a ceiling. A camp that rescreens staff every year, or a day school bound by state licensing rules, keeps doing what it already does. The point is that no institution serving Jewish children in a community falls below a line everyone can see, and that a volunteer who moves between institutions meets the same expectations in each.

The role of funders and federations

This is where philanthropy matters, because the institutions with the weakest protections are usually the ones with the thinnest budgets. A congregation of 150 households with a part-time education director is not resisting safety; it is out of capacity.

Federations and foundations are well placed to do four things:

Convene local JCCs, synagogues of every denomination, camps and day schools to agree on the floor and publish it.

local JCCs, synagogues of every denomination, camps and day schools to agree on the floor and publish it. Underwrite the hard costs for small institutions: screening fees, training, and a few hours of policy help.

the hard costs for small institutions: screening fees, training, and a few hours of policy help. Build it into existing grants. Capacity-building and youth-engagement grants can ask grantees to affirm they meet the standard, the way many grants already ask about financial controls.

Capacity-building and youth-engagement grants can ask grantees to affirm they meet the standard, the way many grants already ask about financial controls. Fund shared infrastructure, such as a common training calendar, so a volunteer who serves at three institutions trains once and is recognized by all three.

If you need a starting reference for what screening should look like by role, there is a role-by-role overview of volunteer background check requirements that a working group can use as a discussion draft.

Answering the objections

“Volunteers will walk away.” In my experience the opposite is more common. What drives volunteers off is feeling singled out. When screening is presented as the community norm that applies to the rabbi, the board chair and the newest parent alike, people tend to accept it. Communicate it as a shared value, not a suspicion.

“It is too expensive.” For a small institution, it can be. That is precisely why this belongs on a funder’s agenda rather than each congregation’s.

“It is a privacy intrusion.” A well-run screening process is more protective of volunteers than an informal one. Under federal law, the person sees what was found and can correct errors before a final decision. Gossip offers no such right.

A responsibility we already accept

Jewish communal life has always rested on mutual responsibility. We share our calendars, our carpools and our children. Sharing a standard for the adults who care for those children is a modest extension of a commitment we already make.

The next time a federation convenes its agency and synagogue partners, child safety should be on the agenda, with a draft floor on the table and dollars attached. Our teenager’s year should be equally safe in every building she walks into.

Matt Angerer is the founder of ScreenForge Labs, the FCRA-regulated screening company behind VolunteerBadge, which nearly 500 nonprofits, churches, schools and camps use to screen volunteers. He has spent about 15 years in background screening and hosts ”The Sign-In Table” podcast.