Philanthropy often measures a major initiative by what happens while the money is flowing: How many people participated? How many programs launched? Did the intervention achieve its intended outcomes?

But there is another question we should be asking: What remains 10 or 20 years later?

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I have an unusual vantage point on that question.

The Jewish early childhood infrastructure we have today in Colorado did not begin with The Efshar Project, the organization I now lead. Its roots stretch back more than two decades.

Beginning in 2005, Allied Jewish Federation of Colorado — now JEWISHcolorado — the Colorado Agency for Jewish Education, the local Jewish Early Childhood Center Directors Council, and Rose Community Foundation came together to examine the state of Jewish early childhood education in Denver and Boulder. They commissioned research, convened community leaders and began developing a strategy for strengthening the field.

The premise was relatively simple but important: Jewish early childhood centers might be individual schools housed within synagogues, JCCs and other institutions, but they shared challenges that could be addressed collectively.

Then philanthropy made it possible to test that idea at a much greater scale.

In 2008, Colorado partnered with the national Jewish Early Childhood Education Initiative, or JECEI, to bring an intensive model of professional learning, coaching and organizational change to nine local Jewish early childhood centers. Local funders committed approximately $1 million to the initial effort, with Rose Community Foundation and the Jay & Rose Phillips Family Foundation of Colorado among its significant philanthropic partners.

National philanthropy had invested in creating the JECEI model and expertise. Colorado philanthropy invested in bringing that model here and building local capacity around it.

Then something happened that, in retrospect, may be one of the most important parts of the story.

The national JECEI initiative ended in 2011. The work in Colorado did not.

Local funders stayed. The infrastructure evolved.

And nearly two decades after those first conversations, Colorado has an independent organization dedicated to strengthening an entire ecosystem of Jewish early childhood education.

That evolution offers a lesson extending well beyond Jewish early childhood:

Sometimes philanthropy’s greatest return isn’t limited to the specific program it funds. It is what a community becomes capable of doing because somebody funded the work long enough for durable capacity to emerge.

From an initiative to an ecosystem

The work remained within Colorado’s Jewish communal infrastructure for years before eventually spinning out of JEWISHcolorado and becoming The Efshar Project, an independent nonprofit.

That history matters. Efshar wasn’t created to compete with the institutions that came before it. It grew out of them.

And the philanthropic partnership evolved alongside the organization.

Rose Community Foundation and the Jay & Rose Phillips Family Foundation of Colorado provided sustained support across many years. Daniels Fund became another anchor partner. As Efshar expanded its reach and ambitions, additional foundations and individual donors joined the effort. We even became an independent nonprofit.

Today, Efshar connects nearly 20 Jewish early childhood programs across Colorado, supporting hundreds of educators and more than 1,000 children and families.

We provide coaching and professional learning, invest in the workforce, support directors, connect educators to one another, help programs navigate public systems, and represent Jewish early childhood education in conversations that individual schools rarely have the capacity to enter alone.

Our role is also increasingly to connect systems that do not naturally connect themselves.

Our partnership with PJ Library is one example. The Harold Grinspoon Foundation has built extraordinary national infrastructure for engaging Jewish families through books and experiences and exceptional data on young families raising Jewish children. In Colorado, that national resource is paired with a local PJ Library professional, housed at JEWISHcolorado, who understands families and communities on the ground. Efshar can connect that reach and knowledge with the schools, educators, and systems serving young children and expanding access in targeted ways to more Jewish ECE programs.

The lesson of national capacity plus local relationships bolstered by shared infrastructure is critical. That combination is becoming central to how we think about strengthening Jewish early childhood education.

Independent research suggests there is something worth studying here.

In 2026, the One8 Foundation, in partnership with Rosov Consulting, published Jewish Early Childhood Education: Landscape Research Findings, examining Jewish early childhood education across 15 U.S. communities and more than 200 participating centers.

Denver emerged as a particularly strong community. It ranked first overall among the communities studied, including first in enrollment health and operational health. The research also highlighted Denver, Boston, and Chicago as communities benefiting from strong centralized communal support systems and identified Efshar as part of Denver’s infrastructure.

For those of us who have spent years building that infrastructure, the findings were affirming. But the more interesting question isn’t whether Denver deserves recognition. What happens when a community invests not only in individual organizations and programs, but in infrastructure that helps an entire field become stronger?

Our workforce experience offers another data point. Several years ago, average educator turnover across our network was approximately 28%, mirroring Colorado and amplifying the impact of local and national workforce shortages. And, for 2025–2026 our average estimated annual turnover across Jewish ECE programs in our network is only 5%.

We would never attribute that change to Efshar alone, nor to any single intervention.

In fact, that is the point.

Over time, Colorado has built an ecosystem around educators and programs: increased visibility, importance of compensation investments, quality coaching, relevant professional learning, leadership development, accessible peer networks, scholarships for families and educators, career pathways, shared resources and philanthropic support.

The lesson may be less about discovering the one intervention that “worked” and more about what becomes possible when infrastructure allows many good investments to reinforce one another.

National philanthropy can accelerate what local infrastructure sustains

Our experience with ElevatEd represents the newest chapter of this story.

ElevatEd is an extraordinary national investment in the Jewish early childhood workforce, supported by the Jim Joseph Foundation, Crown Family Philanthropies and the Samuels Family Foundation in partnership with JCC Association of North America, Jewish Federations of North America and the Union for Reform Judaism.

Colorado has participated from the beginning, and we are deeply grateful for what that investment has made possible.

But Colorado entered ElevatEd differently than a community starting from scratch.

Nearly two decades of previous investment meant infrastructure was already here capable of receiving a national initiative, connecting it to local programs, adapting it to local circumstances and determining how its strongest elements could ultimately be sustained.

That distinction matters.

As ElevatEd evolves, Colorado has an opportunity to build on that national investment by integrating its resources into the local infrastructure that has developed over nearly two decades. Rather than viewing national and local efforts as separate, we can connect ElevatEd’s professional learning, curriculum and expertise with the relationships, coaching and systems already supporting educators and directors across our community.

For example, we are working to have ElevatEd professional learning recognized toward Colorado educators’ required annual professional-development hours, extending the value of that learning within the state’s professional-development system. We can pair ElevatEd’s national asynchronous curriculum with local coaching that helps educators translate what they are learning into classroom practice. In this way, national investment and local infrastructure reinforce one another—and the impact of both can extend well beyond the life of a particular grant.

This kind of integration is what turns a time-bound investment into lasting capacity. It allows the value of a national initiative to become embedded in local systems, relationships and practice—and to continue creating value over time.

There is a powerful historical continuity here. The Jim Joseph Foundation was among the philanthropies supporting the original national JECEI initiative. Nearly two decades later, it is one of the philanthropies behind ElevatEd.

The initiatives are different, but the throughline is the same: national philanthropy can introduce new resources, ideas and opportunities, while strong local infrastructure helps those investments take root, evolve and endure.

Philanthropy can unlock other capital

Colorado’s experience has taught us another lesson about sustainability: Not every new dollar has to be philanthropic. The One8/Rosov research found that 73% of Denver’s Jewish early childhood programs participate in public funding, the highest proportion among the communities studied.

Jewish early childhood education occupies an unusual position within Jewish communal life. Philanthropy remains essential to its Jewish mission and identity, but early childhood programs can also participate in significant public systems supporting child care, universal preschool, workforce development, quality improvement and professional learning.

Accessing those resources, however, is complicated. Individual preschool directors should not each have to become experts in state funding formulas, licensing, quality systems, professional-development requirements and government relationships.

An intermediary can develop that expertise once and deploy it across an entire network. Today, Efshar works closely with the Colorado Department of Early Childhood and other public partners. We have been invited and funded to bring Jewish early childhood directors into Colorado’s work examining how quality should be measured and supported as the state rethinks its quality-improvement system.

Colorado is part of a broader national shift. States are examining how traditional quality rating and improvement systems can evolve toward approaches that place greater emphasis on provider support, recognition and continuous quality improvement. For Jewish early childhood programs, participating in those conversations gives a relatively small sector something its individual programs rarely have on their own: a seat at the systems table.

It also gives philanthropy a multiplier effect. A philanthropic investment in local infrastructure can help programs leverage public dollars, national initiatives, and expertise that would otherwise remain inaccessible.

Scale the function, not necessarily the organization

This leads me to a different way of thinking about scale.

When philanthropy finds something that works, our instinct is often to ask how it can be replicated or expanded. But scaling an effective model is not simply a matter of bringing the same program or organization to more communities. It also requires investing in the local relationships, knowledge and infrastructure that allow the work to take root.

What may be especially valuable to replicate is the function.

Communities need someone capable of connecting early childhood programs to one another, philanthropy, national Jewish initiatives, government systems, professional expertise and families. In Colorado, Efshar plays that role. In another community, that capacity could be built through an organization like Efshar, within a Federation, JCC, early childhood council or another intermediary. The structure may vary; what matters is that the connective capacity exists and is sufficiently resourced.

That has implications for how we think about expansion. Scale does not have to mean imposing one organizational structure everywhere. It can mean identifying what makes a model effective, investing in the local infrastructure necessary to support it, and adapting the approach to the strengths and realities of each community.

National philanthropy brings capital, research, experimentation, expertise and the ability to connect a field. Local philanthropy brings relationships, contextual knowledge, patience and staying power. Public investment can provide scale and resources that philanthropy alone cannot. And a strong intermediary can connect all three.

That is why I keep returning to Colorado’s nearly 20-year story.

A local Jewish community recognized a need. Philanthropy allowed it to experiment with a nationally developed model. A federation gave the work an institutional home. Local philanthropies, specifically the Rose Community Foundation and the Jay & Rose Phillips Family Foundation of Colorado, and later Daniels Fund as another anchor partner have continued investing for more than 20 years. National partners such as PJ Library created additional opportunities that could be connected locally. Other funders joined as the work grew.

Eventually, an independent organization emerged with the relationships and capacity to leverage another generation of national investment and public resources. That isn’t a short-term program outcome. It’s ecosystem building.

Colorado’s story is still unfolding, and what we have built here will naturally look different in other communities. The opportunity is not to replicate one model exactly, but to understand the conditions that allowed it to grow and consider how those conditions can be cultivated elsewhere. After nearly 20 years, I think what we’ve built in Colorado offers a useful proposition for philanthropy: Don’t only fund the intervention. Fund the conditions that allow the intervention to take root.

Ask what local capacity will remain in 10 years. Invest in leadership and relationships. Connect national expertise with local knowledge. Help organizations leverage philanthropic and public resources. Be responsive. Give communities enough flexibility to adapt national ideas to local realities. And measure success not only by what happened during the grant, but by what the community became capable of doing afterward.

The national initiative Colorado adopted in 2008 ended; the local investment did not. And because it didn’t, Colorado was ready when the next national opportunity arrived.

Perhaps that is one of the most important measures of philanthropic success: not simply what your investment accomplished while you were there, but what a community became capable of accomplishing because you invested.

Kelli Pfaff is the executive director of The Efshar Project.