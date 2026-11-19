The new film “Being Heumann” is a remarkable tribute to one of the most influential civil rights leaders of our time. It is powerful, moving and long overdue. For those who knew Judy Heumann, admired her or have spent their careers working toward the inclusive world she envisioned, seeing her story brought to the screen is both a celebration and a reminder of what determined individuals, working together, can accomplish.

Directed by Academy Award winner Siân Heder, who co-wrote the screenplay with Rebekah Taussig, the film is adapted from Heumann’s 2020 memoir of the same name. After opening the Toronto International Film Festival in September, the film arrived in select theaters on Nov. 6 and began streaming on Apple TV on Nov. 13.

Apple TV

The film also represents something significant in its own right: authentic representation of people with disabilities in a major motion picture. With disabled actors portraying disabled characters, “Being Heumann” presents people with disabilities as leaders, advocates, collaborators and fully realized human beings. Their disabilities are neither erased nor presented as the entirety of who they are. This is precisely the kind of representation Heumann fought for throughout her life.

In 2022, Matan had the extraordinary privilege of honoring Heumann with our Impact Award. When I co-founded Matan more than two decades earlier, I could never have imagined that I would one day present an award to the woman widely recognized as the mother of the disability rights movement. It remains one of the highlights of my professional life.

Heumann, who died in 2023, helped transform the landscape of disability rights in America. Her leadership in the historic 1977 Section 504 sit-in, portrayed in the film, helped secure critical civil rights protections for people with disabilities. Her advocacy helped lay the groundwork for the Americans with Disabilities Act and fundamentally changed how our country understands disability, access and equal rights.

American disability rights activist Judy Heumann speaks during a demonstration at UN Plaza in San Francisco on April 5, 1977. This demonstration, one of a number held in San Francisco and around the country, occurred hours before activists occupied the San Francisco Federal Building (also referenced as the Region 9 Federal Building) for a sit-in led by Heumann that lasted almost a month. HolLynn D’Lil/Getty Images

But there is another dimension of Heumann’s story that deserves to be celebrated: Judy Heumann was a proud Jewish woman whose identity and values helped shape her understanding of justice and her responsibility to others. Although her Jewish identity is not explored in the film, it was an important part of how Heumann understood herself and her work.

Heumann was the daughter of German Jewish refugees who escaped Nazi persecution. Many relatives who remained in Europe were murdered in the Holocaust. During her conversation with journalist Sarah Wildman at Matan’s 2022 event, Heumann reflected on how her parents’ experiences taught her resilience and strength, lessons that helped shape her own life as a disabled person.

When Heumann contracted polio as a toddler, a doctor recommended that her parents place her in an institution. They refused. Years later, when a school principal denied her admission because her wheelchair supposedly made her a “fire hazard,” her mother became a determined advocate for her right to an education. Heumann described how that advocacy eventually became her own.

In a 2020 interview with Hadassah Magazine, Heumann spoke explicitly about her Jewish upbringing: “My Judaism was instilled in me from when I was young — closeness to family and, I think, values.”

She connected those values to a responsibility not only to confront antisemitism, but also to work toward the betterment of others. That understanding of collective responsibility resonates deeply with the Jewish value of tikkun olam, repairing the world.

Her Jewish identity was not simply a matter of heritage. Heumann learned Hebrew as a child, became a bat mitzvah as an adult and was a longtime member of Adas Israel Congregation in Washington, D.C. She also challenged Jewish institutions to confront their own failures of inclusion.

At Matan’s 2022 event, Heumann spoke candidly about the biases and prejudices within Jewish communities that had prevented disabled Jews from feeling respected and equal. She emphasized the importance of disabled and nondisabled people coming together and participating fully in communal life.

She also articulated a distinction central to meaningful inclusion: Everyone deserves equal respect, but not everyone needs identical supports to participate. Inclusion requires recognizing and removing the barriers that prevent people from participating as equals.

At a 2016 White House gathering during Jewish Disability Awareness, Acceptance and Inclusion Month, Heumann declared, “The Jewish community has an obligation, I believe, to be leaders.” It was both an affirmation of her Jewish values and a challenge to Jewish institutions to live up to them.

As Jennifer Laszlo Mizrahi, a longtime disability rights advocate who knew Heumann well, reflects, “Judy Heumann was a major force inside Jewish institutions as well — opening doors on accessibility in synagogues, day schools and every aspect of Jewish life. She was also a wonderful mentor who left behind a generation of activists who continue the progress that is still sorely needed.”

When I presented Heumann with Matan’s Impact Award, I spoke about the Jewish roots, identity and values that helped shape her life’s work. We gave her a specially commissioned hamsa, filled with the colors of the rainbow, symbolizing diversity, equity, fairness and justice. It was a small gesture of gratitude for a woman whose impact was anything but small.

For those of us working in Jewish disability inclusion, Heumann’s legacy is particularly powerful. At Matan, our work is grounded in the belief that people with disabilities and their families must have meaningful opportunities to participate, contribute and belong in Jewish life. Heumann understood that inclusion is not an act of generosity extended by those who hold power. It is a matter of rights, dignity and shared responsibility.

The brilliance of “Being Heumann” is that it brings Heumann’s story to a much wider audience. It captures the determination, solidarity, courage and humanity that made the disability rights movement so transformative. And it creates an opportunity to tell an even fuller story. Recognizing Heumann’s Jewish identity does not diminish the universal significance of her accomplishments. Rather, it deepens our understanding of the experiences and values that helped shape an extraordinary leader.

As Jewish communities watch “Being Heumann,” I hope we will do more than celebrate the remarkable Jewish woman at the center of this story. I hope we will ask ourselves whether we are living up to the vision she spent her life advancing. Are our synagogues, schools, camps and communal organizations places where people with disabilities truly belong? Are we listening to disabled people and supporting their leadership? Are we willing to challenge the structures and practices that continue to exclude?

Near the conclusion of our 2022 event, Heumann challenged everyone watching to take a personal look at what they were doing — or not doing — to advance inclusion.

“Being Heumann” is a beautiful tribute to Heumann’s legacy. Honoring her Jewish identity, and continuing the work she challenged us to do, is another way we can ensure that her impact endures.

Meredith Englander Polsky is the executive director of Matan.