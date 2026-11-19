Research by Foundation for Jewish Camp indicates that price is only one hurdle. Others include marketing, COVID reverberations and feeling they won’t fit in.

Nearly 8 in 10 Jewish families who do not have children currently attending Jewish overnight camp cite the high cost as the No. 1 barrier for enrollment.

That, as well as the fact that most respondents were unaware of the financial aid opportunities available to them, are the key takeaways from a new Foundation for Jewish Camp study, released on Thursday, detailing the reasons why many Jewish families don’t send their children to Jewish overnight camp.

“We were not surprised that the No. 1 reason families are not going to Jewish camps is because it’s expensive,” Jamie Simon, CEO of FJC, told eJewishPhilanthropy. “The No. 2 thing is that families, we learned, need us to make financial aid simpler, more transparent and easier to access.

Simon added that the foundation would now work to better market camps to new families. “We’re now going to make a plan with camps for how they can clearly communicate eligibility [and] available assistance before families even begin to register and really simplify the application process and reduce uncertainty about affordability to make it more accessible,” she told eJP.

The research, conducted by Rosov Consulting, was done this fall in partnership with the Ramah Camping Movement, with the goal of better understanding the obstacles preventing families from sending kids to Jewish camps. The 694 families who did not have children currently attending Jewish overnight camp came from Chicago, Greater Washington, Greater MetroWest New Jersey, the San Francisco Bay Area and Toronto, and all were at least tangentially connected to the Jewish community through federations or Jewish Community Centers, which is how they were contacted for the survey. FJC will present the full findings from the study at a webinar on Dec. 1.

According to the study, 79% of respondents said that while they were comfortable financially or had some money left over after meeting their expenses, affordability remained the top obstacle for enrollment. Of families with children who were old enough to attend overnight camp, 49% cited cost as a barrier, and only 14% considered Jewish overnight camp affordable.

Although 71% of respondents said that they were members of a congregation or regularly attended synagogue — indicating that they were involved in the Jewish community — most respondents said they were unaware of the financial aid opportunities that were available to them: 63% assumed they wouldn’t qualify for aid, so they didn’t apply, and 30% were unaware that aid was available.

For decades, FJC has provided need-blind One Happy Camper grants to first-time campers and in October, FJC launched its “Access & Excellence” program, offering New England campers aid based on trust, not asking for financial proof. “Best practice is not to have to [share financial information],” Simon said. “It’s already hard for families to ask [for aid], and we know we want their kids at camp. We know it will be beneficial. So let’s be as simple, transparent and easy as possible for families.”

It’s not that the families surveyed were not connected to camps; 43% had children who attended Jewish day camps; 10% had children enrolled in non-Jewish overnight camps, and 21% had children who previously attended Jewish overnight camps. In addition, 82% of respondents said they were at least a little interested in sending their children to Jewish overnight camp in the future.

Families with children who were not yet of age to attend overnight camp were especially concerned about their children’s readiness to attend, with 93% citing this as a concern — 30% of families with children of age cited the same concern. One third of families with children of age to attend said that their children were simply not interested.

Today’s families are different from past generations, Simon said. “I think it has to do with COVID. For two years, kids were home and you didn’t leave your kids and they didn’t go to babysitters’ houses. They didn’t even do sleep hours. So we have a new generation of parents, and we have to bring them along.”

To do this, camps should test out ways to welcome families so they can grow familiar with the camps and more comfortable sending their children, Simon said, giving examples of family camp weekends when the family attends camp together and mini-camp sessions for first time campers to get a taste of what’s in store.

Over half of respondents felt Jewish overnight camps were too religious for their families, but at the same time, 93% said that they wanted Jewish culture at their camps; 80% said they wanted Shabbat observance and 70% wanted Jewish ethics and values. In addition, the study showed that 85% wanted a camp that celebrates Israel, with 15% wanting a camp that has a neutral approach to discussing Israel.

Many families who are not surrounded by Judaism may feel insecure about being judged, Simon said. “Parents want their kids to have a safe environment where they feel like they can belong.”

Camps need to show that they will support kids no matter their Jewish background or knowledge, Simon said. “If you look at camps as four concentric circles, the first circle is about building self-esteem, it has nothing to do with Jewish identity. It’s just about making kids feel really good. And the second concentric circle is creating a community where kids feel like they belong, and they feel safe, and they feel seen, and they feel valued. And then the third and the fourth is about spirituality and religion. You’re building towards it, but it’s not the starting point.”

The main way families gauged their interest in attending camp was through recommendations from friends, with online research coming in second. Meanwhile, only 21% of families attended a recruitment event.

“The No. 1 way people will go to a camp is through a trusted community relationship, another parent whose kid had a positive experience, a teacher who recommends the camp, and so we need to mobilize parent ambassadors, alumni, community partners to generate referrals, build confidence and create stronger pathways from interest to enrollment,” Simon said.

Families want camps that are safe, will nurture their children and help them build friendships, the study showed. “We know camp works,” Simon said. “Understanding why people aren’t going is important to ensuring we can get more people to go.”