For many American Jews, what changed after Oct. 7 was not a single dramatic incident. It was a series of private calculations: whether to mention a sister in Haifa, whether to wear a Star of David, whether to take the long way across campus to avoid a protest chanting “from the river to the sea.” In the American Jewish Committee’s 2025 survey, 55% of American Jews said they had changed their behavior in the past year out of fear. In the previous year’s survey, nearly four in five of those who had been targeted by antisemitism never reported it.

This is the gray zone of contemporary antisemitism. Laws and definitions are built for clear cases: an assault, a swastika, a slur. Moments like these fall below that line, so nothing is done and the cost is paid alone.

What makes this exhausting is the demand underneath it. Jews are increasingly asked for moral clearance, an explanation of why their attachment to their people is acceptable, before they are treated simply as colleagues or classmates. Often, acceptance comes with a condition: Being Jewish is fine, as long as you publicly distance yourself from Israel, whatever your views of its government. For most American Jews, that asks for more than a political position; it asks them to cut a personal tie. In AJC’s 2024 survey, 81% said caring about Israel is part of what being Jewish means to them. Many respond with what sociologist Erving Goffman called “covering”: muting the visible signs of a stigmatized identity. They wear a baseball cap over the kippah, take the mezuzah off the dorm door, switch from Hebrew to English on the phone in public and leave the Hillel leadership role off their resume. Each act is minor. Together they become a daily calculation of how Jewish it is safe to appear.

Speaking up carries its own risk. Jews who raise concerns are told they are paranoid, or accused of inventing antisemitism in bad faith to shut down criticism of Israel. They are held personally responsible for the actions of a government they do not vote for. At work, some are asked to keep a low profile for the company’s sake, and some notice that concerns raised by other groups receive statements and town halls while theirs receive silence. Trauma clinicians Miri Bar-Halpern and Jaclyn Wolfman have named this pattern “traumatic invalidation.” It is not a disagreement about Israel. It is the message that a person’s experience does not count, and that saying so makes them the problem.

Why does this pressure land so hard? Partly because of what many Jews were never given. For decades, much of liberal Jewish education taught Judaism mainly as a set of universal values: be ethical, pursue justice, be a good person. Those values are admirable, but they are universal: Anyone can hold them. What faded was Jewish particularity, the language, texts, rituals and sense of peoplehood that belong to Jews specifically and explain why being Jewish matters. The numbers reflect this, and not only because Americans are becoming less religious. In Pew’s 2020 survey, 72% of American Jews called leading an ethical life essential to being Jewish; only 15% said the same of observing Jewish law. Among those who rarely attend services, nearly a quarter say they stay away because they don’t know enough to take part. This matters because identity may also be protective. In a 1999 study of African Americans, Nyla Branscombe and colleagues found that seeing prejudice as pervasive harmed well-being, but that a stronger sense of belonging to one’s group partly offset that harm. The research has not been repeated among Jews, and the wider evidence is mixed. Still, the implication is plausible: A life built on ritual, community and shared memory offers sources of meaning that do not depend on anyone else’s approval.

The result is a lopsided bargain. The outside world does not check anyone’s observance or politics; a last name or a relative in Israel is enough. So a generation carries the full cost of being identified as Jewish without the particular substance that would make the identity its own. When asked to account for it, many find they have little to stand on. The problem is not a lack of courage. It is a lack of content.

The organized community has responded, understandably, by reinforcing the perimeter: security, litigation, monitoring, advocacy. That work is necessary. But it addresses the threat, not the person living with it. No lawsuit reaches the seminar room.

Rabbi Joseph Soloveitchik described this imbalance 70 years ago. In his 1956 essay “Kol Dodi Dofek,” he distinguished between the covenant of fate, the shared vulnerability Jews never chose, and the covenant of destiny, what Jews choose to make of their existence. For Soloveitchik, destiny meant Torah and commandments. But the idea reaches further than he took it: Destiny is any way Jews actively take part in the life of their people, rather than only enduring what happens to it. The past three years have delivered fate to an entire generation. Far less has been done to offer it destiny.

Destiny, in this sense, is not abstract, and it is not only religious. It is a language: Hebrew, and the Yiddish, Ladino and Judeo-Arabic words that still season Jewish speech. It is a story told in the first person plural, the Passover “we were slaves in Egypt” that each generation is asked to claim as its own. It is a culture of argument, in which questioning the text is itself a form of loyalty. It is a calendar that shapes the year even for those who never pray, a holiday table with its arguments and inside jokes, and a family, whether Ashkenazi, Sephardi, Mizrahi or Ethiopian, that picks up where it left off in any city. Unlike generic good values, this is a particular inheritance of a particular people; its ethics grow out of that story rather than replacing it. Lived Jewishness is not, at root, a response to hatred. Someone grounded in it can decline the role of spokesperson without feeling they have given anything up.

A perimeter is only as meaningful as the life it protects. Institutions still owe Jews protection and a fair hearing; living Jewishly will not make anyone safer. But while antisemitism is surveyed nationally every year, the many efforts to deepen Jewish life, from text-study programs to Shabbat dinners, are mostly measured one program at a time. The community knows how many Jews feel unsafe. It has no comparable yearly picture of how many feel rooted: whether young Jews have a community to turn to, feel pride rather than embarrassment in being Jewish and can say in their own words what it means to them. Those are the measures of whether destiny is being passed on, and what a community measures tends to become what it funds.

This is not an argument for turning Jewish life into a coping strategy. That would repeat the old mistake of defining Jewishness by its enemies. The candles on Friday night are worth lighting whether or not anyone outside is hostile. If they also leave people steadier when hostility comes, that is a consequence, not the purpose.

Fate will keep arriving uninvited: in the tucked-in necklace, the detour around the protest, the demand for moral clearance. Destiny cannot arrive that way. It has to be taught, learned and chosen. A community that invests only in surviving the first will raise Jews who know what it costs to be Jewish, but not why it is worth it.

Jael Eskenazi-Zilcha is the director of research and strategic development at Atchalta.