Walking through the halls of the 2026 Jewish Federations of North America General Assembly in Washington, D.C., last week, one could not help but feel inspired by the sheer scale of the Diaspora’s commitment to Israel. During the past three years, North American Jewry has mobilized historic resources to help Israel recover, rebuild and thrive.

In plenary sessions, breakout discussions and hallway conversations, it was clear that higher education has emerged as a central philanthropic priority. Much of the attention has focused on two important “fronts”: Israel’s research universities and regional colleges in the northern and southern periphery. Both priorities are essential. Supporting research universities keeps Israel at the forefront of global innovation, and strengthening education in the Negev and the Galilee — in cities from Beersheva and Sderot in the south to Kiryat Shmona in the north — is vital to Israel’s postwar resilience.

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Yet there is a vital opportunity to broaden this philanthropic vision to include two additional fronts that serve as the backbone of Israel’s economy and society: Israel’s academic colleges of engineering and teaching. Unlike research institutions that drive foundational discovery, these applied colleges train Israel’s future technology and educational leaders. They equip tens of thousands of students — many of them the first in their families to attend college — with the practical skills needed to power the country’s industries, classrooms and communities.

The engineering front

Israel currently faces a shortage of about 10,000 engineers in industry, a bottleneck that threatens the country’s long-term economic growth. Israel’s academic colleges of engineering are uniquely positioned to address this shortage by providing hands-on, applied training and producing industry-ready engineers who step directly into the country’s high-tech, infrastructure, health care, AI and defense sectors.

Because many of Israel’s leading engineering colleges are neither research universities nor located in the country’s geographic periphery, they may fall outside traditional philanthropic priorities. Yet their impact is deeply national, and their work often addresses systemic socioeconomic gaps in the country. For example, Afeka Academic College of Engineering is building a new campus in southeast Tel Aviv’s Yad Eliyahu neighborhood. This project will increase student enrollment by roughly 50%, send around 1,000 new engineers into the workforce each year and serve as an anchor for urban revitalization and upward mobility in a historically underserved part of Tel Aviv.

The teaching front

Just as Israel’s innovation economy depends on engineers, its social cohesion and long-term resilience depend on well-trained teachers. Israel’s school system currently faces a shortage of more than 3,000 qualified educators, particularly in critical subjects like science, mathematics, English and special education. Military reserve duty and the growing educational needs of displaced families have widened that gap.

Israel’s academic colleges of education train the vast majority of the country’s classroom teachers. Beyond traditional degree tracks, they run targeted training programs that allow high-tech professionals, military veterans and new immigrants to transition into education. For example, David Yellin Academic College of Education in Jerusalem runs a specialized career-change program that retrains experienced academics as classroom teachers. Many of these teaching colleges are located in the center of the country, and investing in them directly strengthens the classrooms that educate Israel’s next generation across every region and sector.

Expanding the philanthropic map to all four fronts

The JFNA network has demonstrated extraordinary leadership in standing with Israeli higher education during a defining chapter in the country’s history. As federations continue their essential support for research universities and institutions in Israel’s geographic periphery, we must consider how North American Jewish philanthropy can best reach Israel’s academic colleges of engineering and education, the two missing fronts of higher education.

The opportunity now exists for dedicated “friends” charities, family foundations and individual donors to step up to the front lines and invest directly in Israel’s academic colleges of engineering and education. Comprehensive resilience requires supporting the applied institutions that train the builders and educators of everyday Israeli life. Adding these academic colleges to our collective philanthropic map is a crucial step in ensuring that the Jewish state thrives for generations to come.

Elliot Horlick is the founder of American Friends of Afeka, a U.S. non-profit dedicated to advancing education, research and opportunity at Afeka Academic College of Engineering in Tel Aviv.