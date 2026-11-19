Gilbert makes the gift after receiving her own scholarship to attend Camp Ramah as a girl in the 1950s, her son says

When Donna Gilbert, 83, was a girl growing up in Omaha, Neb., her family was “pretty poor.” When she was 16, her father, a railroad worker, died of heart failure, leaving the family in even harder straits. The local synagogue, led by Rabbi Myer Kripke, who used to drive her to school, decided to send her to Jewish summer camp, to the Camp Ramah two states over in Wisconsin, her son, David Gilbert, told eJewishPhilanthropy.

“And it changed her life. We don’t know how to answer why it changed her life, but it did,” Gilbert said, speaking from his home in San Diego.

On Thursday, as his mother marks her 83rd birthday — her second bat mitzvah, in the Jewish tradition — she is doing so through two major acts of generosity: a $5 million donation to the University of Southern California to fund a global justice center, and a donation of the same amount to Camp Ramah in Ojai, Calif.

That latter gift, made through the Donna and Spencer Gilbert Foundation, will create a scholarship endowment that the camp’s director, Rabbi Joe Menashe, told eJP will allow “upwards of 75-100” children each year to attend the camp who would not have been able to otherwise.

“Obviously affordability throughout the Jewish world is an ongoing, perennial challenge — synagogue, day schools and without a question camps as well,” Menashe said. “This gift moves the needle in such a significant way. … Hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of Jewish souls will be able to have a meaningful Jewish camping and Ramah experience.”

According to Gilbert, the idea for the endowment came from Sheryl Sandberg, who earlier this year created her own scholarship fund in memory of her late husband, Dave Goldberg, who attended the camp as a child.

As the family was discussing where she should focus her philanthropy, they came across Sandberg’s Facebook post about the Dave Goldberg Scholarship.

“Sheryl Sandberg came out with a pledge. And we went to our mom and said, ‘Hey, mom, can we give to Camp Ramah?’ We all believe in that cause,” Gilbert recalled, noting that he and his five siblings — Sam, Jerry, Stacey, Julie and Daniel — had all attended Camp Ramah as children, with some also serving as counselors.

In a statement to eJP, Sandberg said that she was thrilled to see that her gift had inspired the Gilberts and hoped that their gift would, in turn, inspire others.

“When we announced The Dave Goldberg Scholarship, we hoped it would help more Jewish kids get to camp every summer. We didn’t expect that it would move another family to also give so generously,” Sandberg said. “Donna Gilbert got to Ramah because her synagogue in Omaha believed in her, and that stayed with her for the rest of her life. Now her family is passing it on. Dave would have loved that. Every scholarship to camp is a bet on a child, and I hope the Gilberts’ gift inspires more families to make that bet.”

Menashe too said that he hoped that other families and funders would draw inspiration from the Gilberts, adding: “It doesn’t have to be Ramah California. It can be any camp across the country.”

Camp Ramah in California. (Courtesy)

The family’s gift — one of the largest ones that the California camp has received and one of the largest given to any individual camp — will allow the camp to “increase the size of [scholarships] and add more people who might not otherwise have thought that Ramah and Jewish camping is possible,” said Menashe, who noted that the endowment will begin subsidizing some scholarships next summer.

“This gift is a huge swing at the plate to enable us to feel proud that Ramah will be more accessible and inclusive for decades to come,” he said.

Menashe noted that in addition to its size, the endowment stands out for going toward a “noncapital project,” not to infrastructure or buildings that can be slapped with the donor’s name.

“There’s no vanity here,” Gilbert said, explaining that this exemplifies his mother.

“She wants to do tzedakah and tikkun olam,” he said, adding with a chuckle, “and she’s making me be more Jewish than I’m used to.”

Gilbert said that the family, and particularly his mother, are relatively new to the philanthropy world, even though he and his siblings have all been successful professionally. “Three doctors, two lawyers and me,” said Gilbert, an investor and CEO of financial technology firm FairSquare.

His mother initially wanted to wait and have him and his siblings make significant charitable donations in her honor posthumously, but the siblings convinced her that she should be directly involved in the process, deciding what causes matter most to her, he said.

“We didn’t grow up knowing any of this. We grew up like a normal family; [I’m the] son of a doctor. So this is kind of a whole new era for our family,” he said. “We’re making our mom proud. I’m proud of that. Really proud of that. Yeah. So, there’s a lot of family pride.”

Gilbert explained that the decision to donate $5 million to USC came from the school providing a full scholarship to his mother, though she ultimately only attended the school for one year.

The support for Ramah was a result of her deep Jewish values, he said, recalling that his mother and father used to leave him and his siblings at home alone so they could attend the Brandeis-Bardin Institute retreats in Simi Valley, Calif., to study with Rabbi Joseph Telushkin and Dennis Prager. Gilbert said his mother believes deeply in the need to cultivate a deep and substantial Jewish identity, regardless of politics or background — something that camps are able to do as it is “Jewish 24/7.”

“The immersive nature of Jewish communal living and education that Camp Ramah provides formed part of the foundation that shaped the rest of her life,” Gilbert’s son Jerry said in a statement. “My parents provided that experience for me and my siblings. She has never forgotten that scholarship and is thrilled to provide the same meaningful experience to others.”