L.A.’s Greg and Jodi Perlman pledge $10 million to wildfire relief, providing checks to affected families

LOS ANGELES — Since 2019, Greg and Jodi Perlman have sought to lift up Angelenos in need, particularly those from working-class backgrounds facing difficult times — providing grants through their nonprofit The Change Reaction to, say, families with a sick child in the hospital or a father who needs $1,600 to fix his car so he can get to work.

Last year alone, they received 14,000 requests for assistance. Their staff vetted the submissions and approved 98% of them.

But now, following the deadly and devastating wildfires that swept through the city, displacing nearly 200,000 people and destroying thousands of homes and businesses, the needs in the Los Angeles community have only grown. In response, the couple has launched the Wildfire Direct Giving Fund, providing thousands of families with checks to keep them going until other forms of compensation kick in and to supplement what they receive.

“What I wanted to do is give these people some oxygen until FEMA and their insurance will step in and start helping,” Greg Perlman told eJewishPhilanthropy.

Last week, the Perlmans invited 1,000 families from the hard-hit Altadena area of L.A. to a check-giving event at Pasadena City College, where each family received a check ranging from $2,500 to $5,000. The week before, they did the same for residents of Pacific Palisades. In total, the Perlmans have committed at least $10 million of their own money toward fire relief, with a goal of reaching $50 million — ensuring that 100% of every dollar provides direct cash support to those in need. They are calling on fellow Angelenos who have the means to contribute and join the effort.

All donations are carefully vetted and distributed through The Change Reaction’s network of local partners, according to the organization.

To reach those in need, The Change Reaction turned to social workers and religious leaders at churches and synagogues, asking them to identify families who required assistance. Thousands quickly signed up to receive aid.

“We don’t wait for people to ask for help. We go to them and say, ‘Can you find those who need it?” said Greg.

The Perlmans, who live in Encino, were evacuated when the Palisades fires threatened to cross the hills toward their neighborhood. “We were like everybody else — loading our cars, watching the news, and praying,” Jodi recalled. “Greg said it at the Palisades event, ‘I’m just like you. It could have been me sitting in those chairs. These fires can affect any one of us. Life can turn on a dime.’”

The couple accumulated their wealth over the past 30-plus years as the owners of GHC Housing Partners, a developer in the affordable housing market. They were always philanthropists, donating money to various charities, but realized that there was a need for an immediate direct assistance to people in the community.

“At first, we were helping families who were in hospitals, kids who had cancer or life-threatening illness and their families had to change their entire lives to be with them,” Greg said. “[Or] people who were the family providers, and now had an illness that came out of nowhere and they couldn’t work and pay the rent anymore.”

To keep their work going, the Perlmans have committed to donating 75% of their wealth while they are still alive.

In 2018, they sat their three children down (now aged 32, 30 and 26) and shared their plans. Their children, whom the Perlmans said had been raised with the value of giving back to the community, were all on board.

Jodi recalled a moment from their children’s early years when they taught them this lesson firsthand. They explained that many children were less fortunate and didn’t have toys of their own. Encouraging their kids to look around their rooms for their favorite toys they no longer played with, they then brought them to a charity event at the 1st AME Church. There, they asked each child to find someone their own age and give them their toy. “I remember this very clearly. It was amazing for them, and they absolutely loved it,” Jodi said.

Their youngest daughter, Brooke, has been involved in the foundation since it formed in 2019, serving as communications manager. One son, who lives in New York, started his own company but remains involved by managing social media and working behind the scenes. Their other son is focused on supporting his own causes in New York.

“Our children know they’ve had very good lives. They were brought up not expecting anything [from us], just because they were born into it,” said Greg. “Just like I never expected anything from my family.”

A third-generation Angeleno, Greg learned the joy of giving from his parents. He described his family as upper-middle class — not wealthy, but always willing to help those in need. One memory that stands out is a day his mother took him to a fast-food restaurant. She noticed a man standing nearby who clearly didn’t have enough money to buy a meal. Without hesitation, she handed him $100, ensuring he could not only eat but have a little extra.

Since its founding, the family’s charity has donated nearly $40 million to more than 37,000 families, working through a network of nonprofit partners. The Perlmans’ goal is to create a ripple effect, inspiring others to give back to the community — and some have joined their efforts. Their foundation has received support from smaller donors, as well as a major contributor who donated $8 million but asked to remain anonymous.

“I was fortunate to build wealth in L.A. and decided that once I had taken care of myself and my kids — once I had everything I needed in life — it was time to give back,” he said.