What the new ‘Education Freedom’ tax credit guidelines mean for Jewish day schools

Under the new guidelines, married couples can claim a $3,400 credit, double what many expected, and qualified organizations are cleared to operate across state lines to collect the donations

With the Treasury Department’s release last week of the long-awaited proposed regulations on the new federal “Education Freedom Tax Credit,” set to take effect in January, major Jewish organizations are gearing up to use it to transform Jewish education in the United States.

Unclear until now, one of the most significant elements of the guidelines is that, for married couples filing jointly, each partner can claim the $1,700 tax credit, for a potential total of $3,400.

“Now that it’s $3,400, it just expands the opportunities, the amount of money that’s going to be available, the probably higher amounts of scholarships that will be available,” Sydney Altfield, national director of the Orthodox Union’s Teach Coalition told eJewishPhilanthropy.

The dollar-for-dollar credit is provided to taxpayers who donate to scholarship-granting organizations, or SGOs. Those SGOs can, in turn, provide scholarships not only for private school tuition, but for other educational expenses, such as tutoring and extracurricular courses. These SGOs are nonprofits that act as intermediaries, collecting donations and distributing them as scholarships, and are required to spend at least 90% of their funds on scholarships.

The new guidelines have also confirmed that a joint national SGO can be used to channel the funds. Anticipating the impact of the credit, major players in the Jewish nonprofit world created a joint national SGO, known as the Opportunity Fund. The fund was launched by Jewish Federations of North America, Prizmah, the Orthodox Union’s Teach Coalition — and endorsed by Agudath Israel of America, Torah Umesorah, Chabad, the Rabbinical Assembly and the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism.

“It’s much better to be doing that under one umbrella than having multiple SGOs having to pay for a back office, having to pay for technology, for compliance, for legal. It is very expensive to set up an SGO,” said Altfield.

The Treasury Department has estimated that the credit can bring in billions of dollars to scholarship-granting organizations, according to Sheila Katz, chief Jewish life officer at JFNA. With roughly 5 million eligible Jewish taxpayers in the U.S., she said, if one-fifth of potential donors give the full $1,700, Jewish schools could pull in an additional $1.7 billion a year.

“I think we really are looking at something that will lead to transformative gifts for families. Keeping in mind, $1,700 is the max you can get back from donating, but it’s not the maximum scholarship a family can receive,” she said.

The credit operates differently than a deduction in that, rather than reducing taxable income, it reduces the amount of tax owed dollar for dollar. Taxpayers will still need to donate the money upfront and claim the credit when they file their federal return.

“You are getting this money back,” Altfield said. “It’s something that you would have paid to the federal government anyway, and instead of paying it to the federal government, you are giving it to Jewish education.”

Because it is a federal credit, taxpayers can donate to SGOs and claim the credit even if they live in states whose governors have not opted in. However, students can only receive scholarships if they live in a state that has opted in. And a key clarification in the new rules, Katz said, is that eligibility depends on where a student lives, not where their school is located.

“So for areas like D.C., Maryland and Virginia,” said Katz, “where you have people living sometimes in one state or district and going to school in another state or district, this has a lot of implications. For some families, that’s good. For other families, it’s not as good.”

According to Altfield, while the new regulations answered a number of key questions, many remain as Jewish groups work through the 181-page package. Altfield said her team has compiled more than 100 questions, including what an SGO must do to be included on a state’s list of qualified organizations, whether donors can earmark gifts for particular schools or students and how compliance differs for SGOs operating in multiple states.

“A lot of people may interpret things differently. I hope everyone interprets it the same,” Altfield said. “But you know, we’re going through with lawyers.”