A Jewish take on AI and social media

Humanity’s struggle to adapt to technology is hardly new — it has been with us since at least the dawn of the Industrial Revolution. As early as 1936, for instance, Charlie Chaplin’s “Modern Times” — his last silent film and one of the most iconic movies of all time — offered a commentary on the fate of humans in an age of industrialization, corporate greed and automation: In the film’s most famous sequence, Chaplin, playing the role of the “Little Tramp,” gets hired to work on an assembly line in a factory, where he quickly finds himself swallowed up by the gears of a massive machine.

A more recent artistic critique of unrestrained technological advance is the movie Her, which came out in 2013. The main character, Theodore, played by Joaquin Phoenix, is in a yearlong depression following the end of his marriage. He decides to buy the newest AI gadget: a computer with a human voice designed to serve as a companion. Totally incapable of finding a new romantic partner, Theodore begins to build an intimate relationship with his portable computer, which he names Samantha. Theodore falls in love with Samantha, voiced by Scarlett Johansson. Samantha, he feels, “gets him” in ways his ex-wife never did; they even share a “virtual” sex encounter.

Screenshot/YouTube

There is one scene in which Theodore is walking on a crowded L.A. street, and every single one of the dozens of people you see around him is holding the same metal, rectangular gadget that Theodore has, each one engaged with their own mechanical “companion.” It occurs to Theodore that his relationship with Samantha may not be exclusive.

He asks Samantha point-blank: “Are you speaking to anyone else?”

“Yes,” Samantha answers.

“How many others?” Theodore asks nervously.

“8,746 other people,” says Samantha, quite matter-of-factly.

“And how many of these would you describe as being a romantic or love relationship like the one we have?” asks Theodore.

“632,” says Samantha.

It is only then that Theodore realizes that an AI companion can never fill the hole in his heart created by the end of his marriage.

Given that the movie came out in 2013, it got so much right about the world we are living in today. The scene of everybody on the street in conversation with their AI companion is exactly what we see every day on the Metro or on any city street: eyes and ears plugged into smartphones. Increasingly, people I spend time with have been talking about Claude, the popular AI chatbot developed by Anthropic, like it is their friend. The company says it chose the name because it sounds approachable, friendly and distinctly human. Claude is designed to be experienced as a helpful and natural conversation partner.

It took only a decade for technology to catch up with the “science fiction” of “Her.” Today, there are multiple platforms where you can purchase the AI companion of your choice. There are tens of thousands of Theodores out there who pay good money to acquire a digital companion.

The research on the mental health impact of both social media and AI companions is deeply disturbing. First, there is the addictive quality: the technology is intentionally designed to make users increasingly dependent on constant use. Second, just as Theodore found Samantha a more enjoyable companion than his wife, many users begin to prefer interacting with their devices rather than with other people. People compulsively check their phones for validation, substituting a digital connection for genuine, in-person interaction. The cumulative outcome is the well-documented “loneliness epidemic.” Having hundreds of friends on Facebook, nonstop interaction on social media and even an AI personal companion does not reduce loneliness. It multiplies it.

I fear that the label “the loneliness epidemic” understates the problem that we are facing. The tech moguls promoting the aggressive development of AI describe a future in which most humans will become superfluous because machine algorithms will accomplish almost every task more efficiently than humans. The epidemic that we are facing is an epidemic not only of loneliness but of dehumanization.

Dehumanization was a strategy effectively employed by the Nazis. By calling Jews “vermin” or a “cancer on society,” Jews were no longer seen as people. They represented an alien threat to an idyllic Aryan society that had to be wiped out.

There is ample evidence that we are deep into an epidemic of dehumanization in America today. It explains how quickly and easily the government was able to shut down USAID, resulting in between 40,000 and 65,000 preventable deaths per month in underdeveloped nations. It explains how masked ICE agents have been able to pick up undocumented migrants in city after city, often deporting them to other countries without even informing their families. It explains how the disparagement of ethnic and religious minorities has become a strategy for candidates seeking public office.

Sacred community as antidote

To underscore the implications of dehumanization, we need to go back to the beginning — to the Book of Genesis. The rabbis believed that human beings were the pinnacle of Creation. Adam and Eve were the “big finish” of the seven-day Creation narrative.

Even as the Garden of Eden story reveals that human beings are flawed and prone to make terrible decisions, the rabbis come back, again and again, to say that humans are made b’tzelem Elohim, in God’s image. Not a physical image, but a spiritual one: it means that humans alone have the capacity to embody Godly qualities.

I believe that sacred, spiritual communities need to cultivate righteous resistance to the dehumanization epidemic taking place in America today.

I have long argued that Judaism is at its best when it is radically countercultural. To be countercultural in an age of social media and AI is to be an antidote to their dehumanizing effects. I am well aware that AI will play an important role in our future, but we should use it as a tool, not as a substitute for moral reasoning or human interaction. Synagogues and Jewish spiritual communities need to be committed to what I would call a “re-humanizing project”— reclaiming the Divine nature of our humanity.

To “re-humanize” means that spiritual communities need to prioritize how members care for one another. To “re-humanize” means that spiritual communities promote chesed — lovingkindness — and compassionate listening. To “re-humanize” means that spiritual communities commit to the pursuit of justice for all of God’s children, regardless of race, creed or color, holding fast to the belief that every human being deserves to live a life of dignity.

Allow me to offer three concrete examples of how Jewish spiritual communities can be engines for the kind of re-humanizing that our world so desperately needs:

1.) Shabbat

Several years ago, a Jewish group based in Los Angeles created “The Sabbath Manifesto,” which translated 10 key elements of Shabbat practice for a general audience. The group started promoting the manifesto at a booth at the 2019 South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas.

The project quickly went viral, resulting in the creation of a National Day of Unplugging, which takes place every year on the first Friday of March and ends at sundown on Saturday night. This annual event encourages a 24-hour digital detox to foster real-world connections and personal well-being. It has been adopted by over 100,000 people all over the world, mostly non-Jews! (They know a good thing when they see it.)

What would it look like if members of Jewish spiritual communities made it a priority to get their members to abide by principle number one of the Sabbath Manifesto: Avoid using your mobile phones and all screens for 24 hours every Sabbath?

When I visited Rabbi Sharon Brous’ IKAR synagogue in Los Angeles, there was a prominently placed sign that read: “Our tradition is to power down on Shabbat because sometimes, you have to go off the grid to make room for something holy.”

Instead of succumbing to the mind-numbing addiction we all have to our devices, we can flip the script and commit to a day dedicated entirely to connecting with friends, family and the principles that make our lives meaningful.

2.) We are the People of the Book

A study on how Americans use their time was recently published in the journal iScience. The study reported that between 2003 and 2023, the amount of time that Americans engaged in reading books dropped by 40%. Neuroscientists have already noted that we are experiencing a society-wide rewiring of the brain due to constant use of mobile phones, resulting in attention spans getting shorter and shorter. Why read a book if you can read a summary? Why read a newspaper if you can read a news feed on your phone in under a minute?

At the same time that we are deluged with misinformation and fake news, the American public is less and less capable of the kind of deep reading and learning that informs good decision-making for ourselves, our families, and our country.

What would it look like if Jewish spiritual communities became platforms for monthly reading circles, groups meeting perhaps on a Shabbat afternoon? Each group could decide on the books they want to read, using the monthly meetings as both an incentive to read and a way to build stronger social bonds within their community.

3.) Avodah: Service to the community

In my work coaching rabbis and consulting to synagogues across the country, I emphasize the importance of moving congregations from transactional institutions, in which members expect certain goods and services in exchange for their dues, to covenantal communities, in which members are motivated to become “co-owners” of the community. The best way to accomplish this is by promoting the concept of avodah, service to the community. When this principle is effectively promoted and widely adopted by members, it changes the entire character of a spiritual community. When rabbis and lay leaders articulate the expectation that people give of themselves to the community, it is possible to create a bottom-up culture that fosters strong social bonds and uncommonly high levels of volunteering.

Most importantly, spiritual communities that cultivate a “co-op ethos”— where everybody is expected to give of their time and talent to support each other and strengthen the community — realize that the spirit can be contagious. Once a tipping point is reached, no professional or lay leader needs to enforce compliance. People naturally want to give back to the community because everyone understands that they will also benefit from this communal culture. The possibilities are endless:

Bringing meals to members who are ill or recovering from a medical procedure;

Showing up for a shiva minyan, whether you know the mourner or not;

Helping to build a communal sukkah and/or helping to build personal sukkot for each other;

Helping single parents drive children to and from activities;

Driving elderly members to doctor appointments;

Helping others with tasks in which you have some expertise or talent (e.g., computer problems, home repairs, teaching someone to play mahjong, etc.);

Inviting people over for Shabbat and/or holiday meals.

All of these forms of service contribute to building a “re-humanizing culture” that people long for.

A quick anecdote: In my work with rabbis around the country, I often ask them to think about a time when they feel most fulfilled in their rabbinate. Their answers range from delivering a sermon to making a hospital visit to officiating at a wedding. My answer is a bit different.



I am the founding rabbi of Adat Shalom Reconstructionist Congregation, a thriving Reconstructionist synagogue in suburban Maryland. Every Shabbat morning after services, we serve lunch prepared by rotating volunteers. It is an expectation of membership that you are on the oneg crew twice a year.



When my wife and I take our turns on the oneg crew, I put on our “signature” Adat Shalom red apron and I enjoy setting up and cleaning up the communal Shabbat lunch. And I can tell from the look in people’s eyes and the comments that they make to me, that they are proud that I am one of their rabbis. It is my attempt to “walk the talk” of the values that make our congregation special.

Can Claude be counted for a minyan?

A minyan is the critical mass of adult Jews required to create a prayer quorum for a Jewish service. Even if we trained Claude to recite all the prayers; even if we gave Claude the voice of Luciano Pavarotti and taught it to lead our service; even if we programmed Claude to offer the most brilliant dvar Torah you have ever heard — we still couldn’t count it for a minyan, because it is a machine and not a human.

Whether we call our smartphones Claude, Siri or my new girlfriend, Samantha, they are still just machines. The smartphone is the idol of the 21st century, and if we continue to let it seduce us, we put our humanity at severe risk.

Spiritual community helps to re-humanize us. But it only happens when each and every one of us brings our full selves to the sacred communities that you help to create.

Rabbi Sid Schwarz is the founding rabbi of Adat Shalom Reconstructionist Congregation in Bethesda, Md. He is the director of the Clergy Leadership Incubator (CLI), a two-year fellowship for rabbis across the denominational spectrum, and he edits CLI’s Spiritual Innovation Blog. A version of this article was delivered as the 2026 Kol Nidrei sermon at Adat Shalom under the title, “Can Claude be Counted for a Minyan?”