Stop measuring money. Start measuring impact

Fundraising remains one of the most important key performance indicators in the federation system, but fundraising is a means, not an outcome.

There is an old organizational trap that affects businesses, governments and nonprofits alike: Once you have built the infrastructure to do something, you begin believing you should keep doing it. Jewish federations are not immune.

Last month in eJewishPhilanthropy, Steven Windmueller offered an important challenge to the federation system, arguing that the model needs to be remade for the 21st century. Shira Hutt and Mimi Kravetz of Jewish Federations of North America responded that the federation model has never been static and that adaptation has always been part of its DNA.

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There is truth in both arguments, but I think the conversation still avoids the most uncomfortable question: What if the federation model of the future needs to do less?

That does not mean that federations are unnecessary. Quite the opposite. There are important things which federations are uniquely positioned to do: They can convene a community. They can raise enormous amounts of money quickly. They can help coordinate security, respond to emergencies, maintain important civic relationships and provide infrastructure that would be enormously inefficient for dozens of smaller organizations to duplicate. Those are real strengths. We should protect them.

But somewhere along the way, being the central address of the Jewish community too often became an assumption that a federation needed to have a department, initiative, professional or program addressing virtually every significant Jewish issue. That model is antiquated.

The Jewish organizational world of 2026 bears little resemblance to the one that created the modern federation system. Innovation no longer comes exclusively — or even primarily — from large institutions. Across Jewish life, small entrepreneurial nonprofits are being created by people who identify a problem, understand a particular constituency and attack the challenge with focus and urgency.

Some will fail. That is what entrepreneurship looks like. Others will accomplish more with five employees than established organizations accomplish with 50. The federation system should not view those organizations as competitors. It should view them as assets.

The most effective federation may therefore become less of an operating company and more of a holding company, venture fund, intelligence center and communal utility. Identify the problems. Find the people and organizations best equipped to solve them. Fund, connect them and measure them. Scale what works and shut down what doesn’t. Then get out of the way and let them the magic happen.

That sounds simple. It isn’t, because there is an enormous structural obstacle standing in the middle of it: money.

Fundraising remains one of the most important key performance indicators in the federation system. Campaign totals matter. Major gifts matter. Donor retention matters. Endowments matter. Professionals and boards understandably celebrate when those numbers increase. But fundraising is supposed to finance the mission. It cannot become the mission.

Fundraising is essential. But fundraising is a means, not an outcome. A Jewish communal institution that raises $100 million but deploys that capital inefficiently should not automatically be considered more successful than one that raises $70 million and produces dramatically greater communal impact.

That distinction matters because an organization that needs to continually demonstrate its own value to donors has a built-in incentive to remain involved in as many areas as possible. The more a federation does, the easier it becomes to make the case that it is indispensable. The more a federation sends donors directly toward independent entrepreneurial organizations, the greater the perceived risk that donors will eventually ask: Why do I need the middleman? That is the question the system has to be brave enough to confront.

Perhaps the greatest measure of federation leadership should not be how much money stays inside the federation. Maybe it should be how much Jewish impact federation makes possible, regardless of whose name appears on the program. Imagine evaluating any federation leadership based on how effectively it identifies Jewish communal problems and directs resources toward the people best equipped to solve them.

Think about a world where a federation CEO proudly tells the board how the team has discovered and funded new and different extraordinary organizations this year and helped them double their reach. What if the federation introduced these small organizations to major donors and then eliminated redundant programs because these new organizations were doing the work better. Most importantly, think about how it will feel when that CEO brags about how they moved millions of dollars toward the organizations producing the strongest outcomes. Because at this point, results and impact matter the most.

Today, parts of that report might make people nervous. We need to strive for a tomorrow where it will be considered extraordinary leadership.

The world is moving too quickly for sprawling institutions to be experts at everything. Antisemitism, Jewish education, campus life, Israel engagement, media, advocacy, young adult engagement, leadership development and countless other challenges require specialization. The idea that one local institution can maintain the best people, thinking and programming across all of them simply isn’t realistic. Federations don’t have to own the solution to lead the community toward one. In fact, leadership sometimes means recognizing that somebody else is better equipped to do the work.

There will always be a need for an institution capable of seeing the entire communal chessboard. Windmueller is right about that. Someone needs to understand where resources exist, where gaps are emerging, where organizations are duplicating efforts and where opportunities are being missed. But seeing the whole chessboard doesn’t mean playing every piece.

Getting to this new place will require boards and executives to accept something that may initially feel counterintuitive: Their federation could become smaller operationally while becoming significantly more important strategically. It could employ fewer people and generate more impact. Operate fewer programs and solve more problems. Send more dollars outside its own walls and become more valuable to donors rather than less.

The federation system helped build American Jewish life during a very different era. That history deserves enormous respect. But respect for an institution’s history cannot become an excuse for protecting its structure.

The next generation of Jewish communal life is already being built. Much of it is entrepreneurial, specialized, nimble and impatient. That is not a threat to federations; it may be their greatest opportunity. The question is whether the system is willing to redefine success.

If the answer remains dollars raised, programs operated, employees managed and initiatives carrying the federation name, transformation will remain mostly cosmetic.

If the answer becomes problems solved, organizations strengthened, people engaged and Jewish life made stronger — even when somebody else gets the credit — then a federation can become something far more important than the central address.

It can become the institution that makes the entire neighborhood work.

Steve Rosenberg is a consultant to Jewish nonprofits and the author of Make Bold Things Happen: Inspirational Stories From Sports, Business and Life.