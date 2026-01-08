Bondi Beach hero Ahmed al-Ahmed honored at Colel Chabad’s Manhattan gala 

Rabbi Yehoram Ulman of Bondi Chabad tells eJP about speaking with al-Ahmed for the first time and bringing him to the U.S.; investor Bill Ackman pledges $180,000 to the charity in al-Ahmed's honor

Less than a month after two terrorists killed 15 people at a Chabad-run Hanukkah celebration at Sydney, Australia’s Bondi Beach, the focus shifted from the violence to resilience at Colel Chabad’s annual International Awards Gala, where Rabbi Yehoram Ulman of Chabad of Bondi made his first public address outside of his community since the attack, and Ahmed al-Ahmed, the Syrian-born shopkeeper who disarmed one of the gunmen, was honored for his bravery.

During the annual fundraiser for Colel Chabad, one of Israel’s oldest charities, Ulman discussed the attack, described the support his community has received since and beseeched the crowd of several hundred people to “never allow the darkness to win.” Following Ulman’s speech, hedge fund manager Bill Ackman awarded Al-Ahmed with a menorah inscribed with “Light will win” and donated $180,000 to Colel Chabad in Al-Ahmed’s honor.

“[Jews] are 0.2% of the world. So seeing someone step forward on behalf of people he didn’t know, to risk his own life, and the calculus of going after a guy with a gun. It’s really one of the great acts of heroism, and I think it was very reaffirming to the Jewish community to have someone stand up on behalf of our community in the most profound, life-affirming way,” Ackman said. “That’s why we’re here. The menorah represents endurance, represents courage, represents persistence and, most of all, represents life and light in the darkness. And this man deserves this.”

Investor Bill Ackman presents a menorah to Ahmed al-Ahmed at a gala event for the Colel Chabad charity in Manhattan on Jan. 7, 2026. (Itzik Belenitzki/Colel Chabad)

Addressing the crowd, al-Ahmed said that his appearance at the event was miraculous. “I am proud to be here with a community and with the human, innocent people who I put my life at risk to save. The innocent people. This moment, it is very, very hard to explain, but I think it was holy. And the miracle is from God,” he said.

The pair’s visit to North America was prompted by Chabad International, who advised Ulman to come for support after Chabad Bondi’s assistant rabbi — and Ulman’s son-in-law — Rabbi Eli Schlanger and Chabad Bondi’s chief operating officer, Rabbi Yaakov Levitan, were killed in the attack on the annual “Chanukah by the Sea” event, Ulman told eJP.

Ulman then decided to invite al-Ahmed. “I reached out to Ahmed, and I suggested that he should come,” Ulman said, speaking on the sidelines of the gala. “First of all, to visit the Ohel… the burial, the holy place of the Lubavitcher rebbe… And at the same time to share the message of the seven Noahide laws, which are the universal laws of morality and goodness. That what he did, it wasn’t just an individual act or random act,” he added. “It was something much deeper than that. It really separates what’s right and what’s wrong.”

Although Ulman had made a hospital visit to al-Ahmed while the latter was still unconscious, the two met for the first time in the airport. They embraced and weathered a lengthy flight delay together, Ulman told eJP.

During his speech, Ulman grappled with the events of the terror attack, urging the audience to respond with “irrational love.”

“There are things that we’ll never understand until the end of times, but the second truth is that we have free choice,” he said. “It is up to us how we act in times of danger, in times of crisis. What we saw at Bondi Beach was evil in its purest form, irrational hatred. The father who taught his son to murder innocent people. Our answer? Irrational love.”

Ulman continued: “Yes, we saw devastation that day, but we also saw incredible miracles. Bombs that were planted but did not explode, and heroism, people from all walks of life who stood up to fight, to protect, to shield children and adults, to wrestle with armed terrorists,” he said, before introducing al-Ahmed.

Al-Ahmed, who was wearing a kippah and had his left arm in a sling due to injuries he sustained during the attack, was met with a lengthy standing ovation, and then, visibly moved, joined Ulman on the stage. “I did my best to save all the innocent people’s lives, and I am sorry for all the loss,” the Syrian immigrant said.

Ulman responded: “Ahmed, you are not of the Jewish faith. When you saw the terrorists, you knew that God put you there for a reason. When faced with the choice to run or act, you chose to save us, in doing so, you fulfilled two of the seven Noahide laws. The first one is a belief in the creator who dictates his will. And also, cherished human life, to save it. And these essential ideals and ideas, they transcend boundaries.”

After thanking al-Ahmed for his actions, Ulman mentioned the other members of his community who made efforts to stop the terrorists, including Boris and Sofia Gorman, a married couple approaching their 35th anniversary, who were killed while attempting to wrestle the gun from one of the attackers, and Reuven Morrison, who emigrated to Australia from the Soviet Union in the 1970s.

Speaking to eJP, Ulman stressed the need to not allow antisemites to win by allowing their actions to cause Jews to go into hiding. “On one hand, you can never, ever reduce the level of grief and pain when such a thing happens. You can never minimize it. But at the same time, there has to be a positive message of resilience and hope that we cannot as a result of such things. We cannot reward a terrorist by somehow going down and becoming less involved in hiding our Jewishness and being less proud of our Jewishness,” he said. “We have to increase, not twice, not 10 times… but 100 times more to increase in Jewish pride, the Jewish observance and Jewish commitment.”

He added that he has continued in his work because of both the support of his family and the demands of the moment. “My daughter is being really strong. My wife has been strong, and so it gives me more strength to deal with myself,” he said. “We have to continue, to go on. We don’t have the luxury to do anything else.”