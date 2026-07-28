Family, friends of slain Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner launch foundation in her memory

Announced a year after the deadily shooting at her firm’s Manhattan offices, the organization will focus on incubating layleaders, promoting civic engagement

One year after Jewish philanthropist and Blackstone executive Wesley LePatner was killed in a shooting at the firm’s Manhattan headquarters, her husband and community members announced they are launching a foundation in her memory to incubate lay leaders and promote civic engagement.



According to a statement, the Wesley Mittman LePatner (WML) Foundation’s central goal is to develop a network of “1,000 leaders” working in a range of industries who can use their skills to strengthen the nonprofit ecosystem: serving on boards, mentoring others and launching community initiatives.

The announcement came ahead of a memorial service for LePatner on Tuesday night at Manhattan’s Central Synagogue.

The foundation’s flagship program, Wesley Leaders, will be a two-year leadership accelerator that matches members of the fellowship cohorts from across a range of industries with accomplished mentors in their fields, the new organization said. The program will begin in New York City before expanding across the country, creating “a multiplier effect that becomes the living expression of who Wesley was,” according to a statement.

“What we are officially launching today is not just the start of a love letter to my amazing wife,” said Evan LePatner, her husband, in a statement. “We are building programs and a community that she would have led, nurtured, and inspired many others to join… That investment will help forge a stronger future for the citizens of New York City and our country more broadly.”

The foundation will be chaired by Evan LePatner and run day to day by its CEO, Laurie Blitzer, a longtime board member at the Birthright Israel Foundation and Hillel International, and Global Chair of Birthright Excel. Other founding members of the board include Brian Friedman, president of Jefferies Financial Group, and Suzanne Peck, president of UJA-Federation of New York, both of whom knew LePatner personally and professionally.

Before her death at 43, LePatner worked as the global head of Core+ Real Estate at Blackstone and CEO of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust. She was also highly involved in philanthropy, both in the Jewish world and across New York City. In 2023, at UJA-Federation of New York’s annual Wall Street Dinner, she was awarded the Alan C. Greenberg Young Leadership Award. Friedman was honored beside her at the dinner. She was remembered by many, in both the corporate and philanthropic worlds, for her mentorship.

“We will do this work the way Wesley did everything: with full commitment, the highest standards, deep and sustained investment in people, and a genuine love for elevating the places where we live and the communities we serve,” said Blitzer in a statement.

A companion initiative to the fellowship, TeamWesley, will run community events, educational programs and service projects tied to organizations across New York City that were important to LePatner during her life.