Engaging the next generation of lay leaders in fundraising 

The next generation of lay leaders is ready to step up — but it’s up to nonprofit organizations to provide them with the tools, opportunities and support they need to succeed.

As nonprofit organizations face increasing challenges in securing financial resources, there is a recognition that cultivating a new wave of passionate, skilled lay leaders can significantly enhance fundraising success. These lay leaders, volunteers and board members who work alongside professional staff are essential in bridging the gap between nonprofit missions and the community resources needed to sustain them. Yet, the question remains: How do we engage and empower this next generation in ways that are both meaningful and impactful?

To effectively engage the next generation, it is critical to understand the values, preferences and motivations of millennials and Gen Z, the demographic groups now stepping into leadership roles. These younger generations are redefining philanthropy with a focus on purpose-driven giving, social justice and the use of digital tools to mobilize and advocate for causes. Unlike their predecessors, they are less likely to commit to long-term board service out of tradition, but they are eager to lend their skills and influence in dynamic, mission-driven ways.

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Millennials in particular are known for their desire for transparency and tangible impact. They are drawn to organizations that can demonstrate how every dollar raised makes a real difference. Similarly, Gen Z is emerging as a generation of activists who are not only financially invested in causes but also personally and emotionally engaged. They value opportunities for direct involvement and seek organizations that embrace inclusivity and diversity.

To attract and retain these potential lay leaders, nonprofits must adapt to this shift by offering flexible opportunities for involvement, leveraging technology and aligning fundraising efforts with the social causes these generations are passionate about.

Many younger individuals are eager to contribute their talents to nonprofit organizations but may not have extensive experience in formal fundraising. To harness their enthusiasm and potential, nonprofits must invest in mentorship and professional development programs that offer the skills and knowledge necessary for effective fundraising leadership.

A structured mentorship program that pairs seasoned fundraising leaders with emerging ones can be a powerful way to foster confidence and competency. Mentors can provide insight into the complexities of fundraising, from building donor relationships to navigating the world of major gifts. Additionally, these mentorships can offer younger leaders valuable networking opportunities, exposing them to key stakeholders and philanthropic influencers in their community.

Beyond mentorship, providing lay leaders with formal training in fundraising principles and best practices is crucial. Workshops, webinars and leadership retreats focused on fundraising strategy, donor stewardship and the ethics of fundraising can equip younger leaders with the tools they need to succeed. By investing in their development, nonprofits ensure that they are preparing the next generation of leaders not only to participate but to lead with conviction and innovation.

Younger generations are digital natives, and they expect the organizations they support to be tech-savvy. From social media campaigns to crowdfunding, these generations have grown up in a world where fundraising can be done with a click of a button. Nonprofits must meet this expectation by creating digital fundraising strategies that engage lay leaders where they are-online.

Social media offers an unparalleled opportunity for next-gen lay leaders to become ambassadors for an organization’s mission. By empowering them to share personal stories, campaign updates and impact results across their own networks, organizations can expand their reach and attract new supporters. Additionally, involving younger leaders in the design and execution of digital fundraising campaigns can offer them hands-on experience in a core aspect of modern fundraising, while simultaneously allowing them to apply their technological expertise to advance the cause.

Beyond social media, other digital tools like peer-to-peer fundraising platforms, mobile apps and virtual events can engage younger leaders in meaningful ways. These platforms allow for innovation and creativity in how campaigns are run, providing an opportunity for next-gen leaders to take ownership of projects and drive success in unique ways.

To truly engage the next generation of lay leaders, nonprofits must reconsider their organizational structures and leadership models. Millennials and Gen Z value collaboration, diversity and inclusivity in their work, and they are more likely to engage with organizations that reflect these values in their leadership approaches.

Rather than the top-down models that have historically characterized nonprofit boards and leadership teams, organizations should consider adopting more collaborative structures that invite input from a broad range of voices. By creating advisory councils, young professional councils or junior boards specifically for younger leaders, nonprofits can offer them a platform to contribute without the traditional time and financial commitments associated with board service. These structures not only empower young leaders but also ensure that their perspectives are integrated into the organization’s broader strategy and decision-making processes.

Additionally, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives should be at the forefront of any effort to engage next-gen leaders. Younger generations are more attuned to issues of equity and are unlikely to invest their time in organizations that do not reflect their values. Ensuring that leadership pipelines are open to individuals from diverse backgrounds is not only the right thing to do but is essential to attracting and retaining a wide range of talented lay leaders.

Additionally, nonprofits must recognize the importance of feedback and recognition in retaining younger lay leaders. Millennials and Gen Z expect regular feedback on their contributions and appreciate organizations that are responsive to their ideas and concerns. By fostering a culture of open communication, nonprofits can create an environment where young leaders feel valued and heard.

Finally, recognizing the achievements of younger leaders, whether through public acknowledgment, awards or leadership development opportunities, can help reinforce their commitment to the organization. Recognition not only validates their contributions but also encourages continued engagement and inspires others to step forward.

Engaging the next generation of lay leaders in fundraising is not only a strategic imperative for nonprofit organizations but also an opportunity to tap into a wealth of creativity, energy and passion. By understanding the unique motivations of millennials and Gen Z, investing in their professional development, leveraging technology, embracing inclusive leadership structures and fostering a culture of recognition and feedback, nonprofits can empower these emerging leaders to drive the future of philanthropy.

The next generation of lay leaders is ready to step up — but it’s up to nonprofit organizations to provide them with the tools, opportunities and support they need to succeed. In doing so, we not only strengthen our organizations today but also ensure the sustainability and impact of our missions for years to come.

A retired life coach, Michelle Friedman has been a lay leader for over three decades, serving on the boards of nine nonprofit organizations in the Chicago area. Friedman is a recipient of the Network of Jewish Human Service Agencies Lay leadership of Excellence award. A dedicated disability advocate for over 40 years, she also authored two children’s books, maintains a blog titled “Blind People Don’t Mingle” where she writes about disability issues, and is a frequent speaker on disability awareness.