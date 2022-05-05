Your Daily Phil: The future of Ukraine’s Jews + A New Yorker cartoonist takes on the Torah

Good Thursday morning and chag atzmaut sameach!

When Josef Zissels talks about the war in Ukraine, he starts with 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and began funding separatist militias. Eight years later, Zissels, who has served for three decades as ??chairman of the Association of Jewish Organizations and Communities of Ukraine, does not anticipate that the war will be over soon.

The former Soviet dissident and political prisoner described to eJewishPhilanthropy an unvarnished vision of the future in which he hopes Ukraine and its Jewish community can both support themselves, even while under constant attack by Russian forces. “I don’t like it, but I was right in saying that this war would last for a long time,” Zissels told eJP via an interpreter on Wednesday. “So we need to adapt. We need to learn how to live during this war, like Israel, although we have a more powerful enemy.”

Born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in 1946, Zissels became active in the Soviet refusenik movement in the 1970s and spent three years in a penal colony. Since 1991, he has been at the head of Ukraine’s Jewish community. He has remained in Kyiv during the past few months and kept working amid the fighting.

His priority for the Jews who remain in Ukraine, he said, is also self-sufficiency. He understands the need for support from global Jewish organizations, but he seeks a future where it’s unnecessary. He said, “Even after the war, there will be a major Jewish community here, and I hope that we’ll eventually come to the stage when we’ll be 100% independent financially and when we’ll be able to provide financial help to Israel and to other communities.”

Money has been the primary way American Jewish groups have supported the war’s victims, sending tens of millions of dollars in aid. Israel has also sent humanitarian aid and set up a recently closed field hospital, in addition to sending defensive equipment for aid workers.

Zissels called on Jewish institutions to speak out more forcefully against Russian aggression. Beyond aid, Zissels told eJP, “The Jewish community… has a lot of channels, and they could use them to tell the world more about this current threat.”

Complicity in the war, he said, extends to billionaires in Putin’s circle. Zissels feels that in the case of an autocratic country like Russia, the term “oligarch” is a misnomer. “The only oligarch there is Mr. Putin,” he quipped. Still, he supports the sanctions against Jewish billionaires close to Putin, even if they’ve donated to Jewish causes. “I agree that if someone supports these policies [of Putin], these sanctions must be imposed,” he said.

Read the full story here.