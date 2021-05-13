Your Daily Phil: Hadassah takes up the issue of infertility + What really happened at Mount Sinai?

Good Thursday morning!

The International Council of Jewish Parliamentarians met yesterday for the first time in five years during the World Jewish Congress’ (WJC) Plenary Assembly, which meets to discuss local and global concerns.

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) chairs the group, whose other members include Anthony Housefather, a member of parliament in the Canadian House of Commons; Merav Ben Ari, an Israeli Knesset member; and Waldo Wolff of Argentina’s Chamber of Deputies. The group discussed global antisemitism and violent extremism. WJC President Ronald Lauder spoke about the ongoing Hamas rocket attacks on Israel and the dangers of conspiracy theories and xenophobia.

Human services charities will likely experience revenue declines in 2021 as charitable giving returns to its normal, post-pandemic patterns, according to a new report from GivingTuesday’s research arm.

Based on data from 74 charitable-giving platforms, the report estimated that overall giving increased 5.2% in 2020 from 2019, but as the pandemic recedes, civil rights issues and charities unconnected to the pandemic will recapture their usual share of donor dollars.

About 300 people have registered for the first Jews of Color Shabbaton, a virtual event to be held May 14-16 by the Jews of Color Mishpacha Project and supported by the Jews of Color Initiative, Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Philanthropies and the UJA-Federation of New York.

The event was inspired by Jews of Color Initiative Executive Director Ilana Kaufman’s visit to Baltimore last year. Kaufman spoke at an event that drew more than two dozen Jews of Color, Harriette Wimms, the organizer of the Shabbaton, told eJewishPhilanthropy.

“I didn’t even know that these people existed, and we’re all family,” Wimms said. “That moment has literally changed my life.”