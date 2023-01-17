Your Daily Phil: A new center advancing Rabbi Sacks’ legacy + An obscure U. of California scholarship

Good Tuesday morning!

At a time of polarization among Jews in Israel and around the world, Israel’s Bar-Ilan University is seeking to establish an educational and research institute focused on studying the teachings of the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, who aimed to advance pluralism.



“I think Rabbi Sacks was a unique religious leader, unique both as a rabbi and as a religious leader in general,” professor Jonathan Rynhold, head of the university’s political studies department, which has begun designing the institute’s infrastructure and study program, told eJewishPhilanthropy on Monday. Rynhold added that Sacks “stands out as a powerful, passionate, articulate voice for bridging these differences – religion and science, individual and community, universal and particular, tradition and modernity.”



Sacks, who died in November 2020, served as the chief rabbi of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth in the United Kingdom from 1991-2013. He received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II and was awarded a life peerage in the House of Lords.



Rynhold, who shared with eJP a detailed proposal for the new institute, said that plans for the new center’s research and study programs would be formally announced this week at a two-day conference dedicated to Sacks’ legacy, which is being held at the university starting this evening. A similar institute — the Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks-Herenstein Center for Values and Leadership — was founded at Yeshiva University in 2021.?



Rynhold said the conference and the creation of such an institute were particularly essential today because “we are living in… a world in which the loudest voices and the strongest accusations dominate discussion,” and, he said, Rabbi Sacks found a way to speak to everyone.



One of the central elements of the new institute will be the creation of a study program centered on democracy, citizenship and leadership. Of the 20 students to be selected for the program, four spaces will be reserved for Haredi students and four for Arab students, said Rynhold. The proposal also includes M.A. and Ph.D. graduate degree programs, an advanced interdisciplinary seminar, a visiting lectureship and an annual “public intellectual” prize.



“I think that what Rabbi Sacks does is he finds a way within the Jewish religious tradition to see the dignity of every other human being,” Rynhold said, pointing out that in Sacks’ writings, one of the points he outlines is “how we can go about building a society in which different groups can work together to maintain a free and democratic society, a society that reflects the Jewish religious tradition, not in its state institutions, but in the quality of the way it looks after its citizens.”



