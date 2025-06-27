Your Daily Phil: Israel eyes complicated recovery as Iran ceasefire holds

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Israelis this week are breathing a collective sigh of relief, albeit one with caveats, as the ceasefire with Iran appears to be holding and initial assessments indicate that the Israeli and American strikes have at least set back the country’s nuclear program.

Yet that sense of reprieve — perhaps seen most clearly in the ability to sleep through without a late-night or predawn missile attack — is tempered by the fact that Israel was ending one conflict as it continued another, in Gaza, where 50 hostages remain in captivity. Indeed, it was the morning after the Iran ceasefire went into effect that the military announced that seven soldiers, all between 19 and 21, had been killed in southern Gaza when their armored vehicle was hit by an explosive device.

Israel now moves to the next phase: recovery.

In the short term, this will require a focus on caring for the thousands of Israeli who were injured in Iranian missile strikes and the thousands more who were displaced by them, as well as the reconstruction of their homes.

Hospitals, which were operating under emergency conditions for nearly two weeks, discharging noncritical patients and moving entire wards to fortified underground facilities, will have to cover some of the costs associated with those transitions. Beersheva’s Soroka Medical Center, which sustained a direct hit in the fighting, will also have to rebuild its damaged facilities.

Perhaps less critically, Israeli summer programs — both those for Israelis traveling abroad and those for Diaspora teens coming to Israel — will now have to determine how to proceed in the wake of the Israel-Iran war. How will schedules and itineraries change? How many participants will still take part? What additional costs will trips incur?

Beyond these immediate issues, the Israel-Iran war has also strained the Israeli economy, one that the Israeli government and civil society will be grappling with for years to come.

Israeli economist Avi Weiss, president of the social policy-focused Taub Center think tank, estimated that the direct military costs of the war amounted to more than $10 billion. In addition, the Iranian missile strikes caused an estimated $3 billion in damages in terms of both physical damage and the costs of compensating affected businesses, according to a recent Israeli Finance Ministry assessment.

These additional, unplanned costs — along with an expected increase in the Israeli defense budget — will raise the country’s deficit considerably, which will in turn affect its credit rating, Weiss warned last week in a briefing organized by the Taub Center.

“The deficit in Israel was expected to be about 5%. That was optimistic. But that’s what it was expected to be before this started. And this is going to add about 3% more. So we’re going to be at a deficit of about 8% or more than 8%. And that’s very, very significant,” Weiss said. “The debt-to-GDP ratio, which is important for… the amount of interest Israel has to pay on its debt, was expected to be about 69%, which is 10% higher than it would have been without the war. And now it’s going to go up to about 75%. Just to give you an idea, it didn’t even reach that during COVID.”

Weiss noted that before the conflict with Iran, Israel had already made broad cuts to the national budget to pay for the costs of the war in Gaza, meaning there wasn’t much more that could be done to reduce spending. The government would also be hard-pressed to significantly raise taxes, he said.

The University of Chicago-trained economist said Israel’s way forward was growth, which he intimated would require increasing Haredi participation in the workforce, as well as investments in public projects like transportation. “To increase growth, you need to get more participation in the labor market by the groups that are not participating, [provide] better education, or more marketable education, for those groups to allow them to be able to be absorbed and get higher salaries and produce better inside the labor market,” Weiss said. “Where Israel is really, really, really lacking for a very long time is in public capital and particular transportation systems, and that has a long way to go.”

The Iranian missile attacks, which triggered air raid sirens throughout the country, highlighted the absence of bomb shelters in large parts of the country and the lack of access to existing ones for many disabled Israelis.

All of this comes as the country was already in the midst of a mass reconstruction and recovery effort less than two years after the Oct. 7 attacks and more than a year of punishing missile and drone attacks by Hezbollah on northern Israel.

“Everything that emerged since Oct. 7 is still very much here and very much in need of support. None of that disappeared. So everything that is accumulating now because of the war with Iran is just adding on,” Sigal Yaniv Feller, executive director of the Jewish Funders Network’s Israel office, said this week during a wartime briefing.