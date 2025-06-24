Your Daily Phil: Israel-Iran ceasefire starts with 4 more dead, violations

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

There was a cruel irony to the fact that millions of Israelis were awakened by air raid sirens triggered by incoming Iranian missiles this morning, only to see overnight headlines declaring that a ceasefire had been brokered between Israel and Iran. It was made even more cruel when news emerged that at least four people were killed and 20 more injured to varying degrees in one of the barrages on the southern Israeli city of Beersheva.

The ceasefire, which was meant to go into effect at 7 a.m. Israel time and was confirmed by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, was shattered a few hours later, when a missile was fired toward northern Israel, triggering a fresh wave of sirens throughout the region. The military said that it intercepted the incoming missile, and no injuries were reported. Israeli defense officials have already vowed to retaliate.

“In light of this grave violation of the ceasefire, which was carried out by the Iranian regime, we will strike forcefully,” IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said. A few hours later, Israeli jets conducted a small strike on an Iranian radar array outside Tehran.

Israelis are used to this type of will-they-won’t-they situation with ceasefire agreements. Nearly every conflict that Israel has had in the past decade has concluded with a ceasefire that officially went into effect before being promptly broken, resulting in a final round of tit-for-tat. As one Israeli commentator quipped: “The first sign of a ceasefire in Israel: There is no ceasefire.”

Israelis’ jaded retorts aside, it is far from clear this morning if the ceasefire will hold or if it is a blip on the way to further fighting.

President Donald Trump appeared furious with Israel over its plans to conduct retaliatory strikes on Iran. “We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the fuck they’re doing. Do you understand that?” he told reporters outside the White House.

As of this morning, 29 people have been killed in Israel in the Israel-Iran war. The youngest was Nastia Borik, a 7-year-old Ukrainian girl in Israel for cancer treatment, who was killed in a strike on an apartment building in the Tel Aviv suburb of Bat Yam; and the oldest was Ivette Shmilovitz, a 95-year-old Holocaust survivor, who was killed by the shockwave from a missile strike on a building in the central town of Petah Tikva. More than 3,250 people were sent to the hospital with injuries from the Iranian attacks, of whom 201 remain hospitalized, three of them in serious condition, according to the Taub Center think tank. Though still significant, this represents a small fraction of the military’s estimated number of casualties.

According to the Taub Center’s tally, the Iranian strikes have caused more than $2 billion in property damage — to private homes and to institutions, such as Soroka Medical Center, the Weizmann Institute and the Bazan oil refinery, all of which sustained direct hits.

“According to our estimates, the total war expenses so far amount to approximately NIS 20 billion [$5.9 billion]… These costs were not included in the formulation of the state budget for 2025,” the think tank wrote. “Along with the increase in spending due to the prolonged fighting in Gaza, this represents an overspend that will force the government to update the state budget for 2025 and increase the planned deficit.”

The ultimate effects of the 12 days of Israeli — and eventually American — strikes on Iran’s nuclear and military facilities are also unclear. While the aerial bombing campaign appears to have caused a significant amount of damage to Iran’s nuclear program and ballistic missile program, even its most avid supporters acknowledge that this is not a “one-and-done” situation, but the start of a new, complicated period of monitoring the country and demonstrating a willingness to relaunch strikes as needed.

“The game has changed. Iran’s path to the bomb is severely damaged — for now,” Mark Dubowitz, CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, a hawkish think tank, wrote on X. “But this will require vigilance, clear deterrence, and readiness to strike again if needed.” (Read eJP’s sister publication Jewish Insider’s coverage on the state of the Iranian nuclear program here.)

If today does mark the start of a ceasefire in what’s been dubbed the 12-Day War between Israel and Iran, it also marks its 627th day of Israel’s war against Hamas, with 50 hostages still held captive in Gaza.