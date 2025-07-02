Your Daily Phil: Eric Goldstein to step down after 12 years at helm of UJA-Fed. N.Y.

What You Should Know

Eric Goldstein, who steered the nation’s largest federation, UJA-Federation of New York, through the ongoing rise in antisemitism, the COVID-19 pandemic, and has played a key role in the rebuilding of Israel after multiple wars, will step down as CEO at the end of the next fiscal year, after 12 years in the role, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judah Ari Gross.

In his announcement to the organization’s board yesterday, Goldstein, who is in his mid-60s, did not specify why he was stepping down on June 30, 2026, but indicated that his departure will be a move toward retirement. He began as CEO of UJA-Federation of New York on July 1, 2014, at 54, having served as the vice chair of the organization’s board and after an extended career at the Paul, Weiss law firm.

“After 30-plus years at Paul, Weiss and what will be 12 at UJA, I look forward to taking on new projects of consequence to our community and, please God, to spending more time with my wife, kids, and grandkids,” he said, noting that over the past 11 years, the organization has raised $2.8 billion and grown its grant portfolio.

Goldstein was considered an unexpected choice for the role of top executive of the New York federation: He was Orthodox, when his predecessors had generally come from more progressive denominations of Judaism; and he had not risen from within the Jewish nonprofit ranks but had instead come from the for-profit world, his lay leadership roles notwithstanding.

Linda Mirels and Marc Rowan, the president and board chair of UJA-Federation of New York, lauded Goldstein for his service with the organization, calling him a “once-in-a-generation leader.”

“Since assuming the role in 2014, Eric’s tenure has been transformational. From the outset, he demonstrated visionary leadership marked by compassion, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to the Jewish people and the greater New York community,” they wrote in a statement. “Eric’s deep understanding of Jewish tradition — his Yiddishkeit — and sensitivity to the diversity of Jewish life enabled him to lead with authenticity and clarity. He has uniquely connected with the full spectrum of our community, forging bonds of unity and shared purpose.”

During his tenure, Goldstein led the organization as it dealt with rising domestic antisemitism, following the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., as well as the deadly shooting attack in Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue. “In 2014, UJA did not have a single line item in its budget for confronting domestic antisemitism or Jewish communal security,” he noted. “Today, UJA is leading the charge in responding to this growing threat in New York — including through the creation in 2019 of the Community Security Initiative, now a vital 20+ person team responsible for helping secure over 3,400 Jewish institutions in New York and beyond.”

Goldstein also steered the federation through the COVID-19 pandemic, a particularly trying time for the group that saw dozens of layoffs in the early months of the outbreak, including rare large withdrawals from its endowment fund, as well as the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. UJA-Federation of New York, as the largest Jewish federation in the U.S., also played a key role in the overall American Jewish community’s response to the Oct. 7 terror attacks and resulting wars in Gaza, Lebanon and, most recently, Iran.

“This past year alone, UJA distributed $336 million for grants and programs, including approximately $134 million for Israel,” Mirels and Rowan noted.

A search committee for Goldstein’s successor has been launched, with Mirels as its head.

