Your Daily Phil: Fewer close ‘encounters’: Israel education travel reeling

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Struggling since the COVID-19 pandemic and further depressed following the Oct. 7 attacks and resulting wars, Israel travel programs are facing unprecedented obstacles this summer in the wake of last month’s Israel-Iran war. Read more about those obstacles below.

Elan Ezrachi, a longtime Israel education travel professional, told eJewishPhilanthropy that this summer is seeing the convergence of three factors limiting Israel travel: fear of being in Israel, limited accessibility to Israel and low motivation to come to Israel.

Over the years, he said, each of these factors has limited participation in Israel programs, but never before have they all been in play simultaneously. During the COVID-19 pandemic, for instance, there were accessibility issues with the closure of Israel’s skies to foreigners, but no fear and no low motivation. And during the Second Intifada, there was fear of being in Israel, but no limited access.

According to Ezrachi, who previously led Masa and has also held roles with the Jewish Agency and Birthright, Israeli travel programs play an integral part in developing a connection to not only Israel but to the Jewish People writ large. “And that branch has been cut off the tree now, and it’s a real strategic threat to the unity of the Jewish People,” he said.

Though he acknowledged that the Israel trip providers — whom he noted were his longtime colleagues and whom he holds in high esteem — were working to find alternatives for this summer, Ezrachi was skeptical about the ability to truly replace an immersive Israel experience for this year. “I assume this summer is just a bust,” he said.

The focus for the Jewish community should instead be on the “reinvention of the narrative” of Israel travel, according to Ezrachi. “It’s in the hands of educators and community leaders and like-minded Israelis who can work on the question of ‘What is the narrative of visiting Israel that is appropriate for this time,’” he said. “I would say that it should be taking part in the rebuilding process after everything that we went through.”

Ezrachi noted that after the outbreak of the Second Intifada, when there was also a marked decline in Israel travel, the Jewish Agency and other organizations launched a concerted effort to convince parents and their communities that these trips were critical.

“We were very proactive in trying to keep the industry alive,” he said. “I would ask now, ‘Who can do this? Who can be proactive and try to go against the trend and restore it?’ I’m not sure there’s an answer.”