Your Daily Phil: Charitable donations spiked last year; nonprofits still feeling squeezed
Good Wednesday morning.
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we examine the latest Giving USA report, which found an increase in charitable donations in 2024, and report on the approval of $30 million in additional funding for the federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which Jewish groups call welcome but insufficient. We feature two opinion pieces reacting to Zohran Mamdani‘s stunning upset in the New York City Democratic mayoral primary: one by Barak Sella about what Mamdani’s victory means for the future of American Jewish political power; and one by Abe Silberstein encouraging Jewish communal groups to take a more pragmatic approach to the prospects of a Mamdani mayoralty. We also feature a piece by Michael Lawrence highlighting the barriers to safety — including and beyond inaccessible shelters — facing people with disabilities when Israel is under fire. Also in this issue: Marc Benioff and Ed Russo, Natan Sharansky and Beth Wiener Gansky.
What We’re Watching
Zohran Mamdani beat Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary for mayor of New York City, putting the 33-year-old democratic socialist with a history of anti-Israel activism on track to lead the city with the largest Jewish population in the world.
The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and the Jewish Federations of North America are kicking off their two-day leadership mission to Washington today, with conversations with lawmakers expected to focus on rising domestic antisemitism and the Israel-Iran war.
Also in Washington, Shalom Hartman Institute President Yehuda Kurtzer is speaking tonight at the city’s Adas Israel Congregation.
The Aspen Ideas Festival kicks off this evening in Colorado. Walter Isaacson and Fareed Zakaria are set to take the stage in tonight’s opening session for a conversation about global current events.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS
Buoyed by a strong stock market and overall economy, total charitable giving rose to $592.5 billion last year, a 3.3% increase over 2023 when adjusted for inflation, according to the new Giving USA report, which was published yesterday.
The $34.9 billion increase comes after two years of inflation-adjusted decreases in charitable giving — a 2.1% decrease in 2023 and a more than 10% drop in 2022, after peaks in 2021 and 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — according to the study, “Giving USA 2025: The Annual Report on Philanthropy for the Year 2024.” Though charitable donations remain below those record-high levels when adjusted for inflation, last year saw a substantial increase in giving compared to pre-pandemic levels.
In addition to outpacing inflation, 2024 charitable donations also rose above the level of the overall 2.8% growth of the U.S. economy.
“As two of the report’s lead researchers, we see many signs of healthy growth in charitable giving in 2024,” Jon Bergdoll and Christina Daniken, wrote in The Conversation.
Last year’s uptick was fueled by individuals, foundations and corporations, while there was a modest 1.6% drop in posthumous bequests, though this is not necessarily considered an indicator of a trend. “The total given through bequests varies quite a bit from year to year,” the report’s authors noted.
Individual donors gave $392 billion in 2024, representing the bulk of charitable donations. Though representing a smaller amount, corporate philanthropy increased by 6% when adjusted for inflation, nearly twice the rate of overall giving. “This growth reflects the high pretax profits earned by corporations in 2024 and the trend toward corporations donating a higher share of pretax profits in recent years,” according to Bergdoll and Daniken.
Religious organizations remain the largest collective recipient of charitable donations, receiving $146.5 billion last year. However, this represents a 1% decrease from the previous year and continues an overall trend since 2016 of diminishing support for religious causes.
Despite the so-called “donor revolt” against colleges and universities in response to their handling of campus antisemitism, giving to education rose by nearly 10% when adjusted for inflation last year, up to $88.3 billion, an increase of more than 22% over the past decade.
“The increases in giving for most kinds of nonprofits, supported by strong growth in giving by individuals and corporations, indicate that the charitable sector ended 2024 in a relatively solid position,” the reports’ authors wrote.
And yet, while charitable giving increased last year, the nonprofits that receive those donations did not necessarily experience an in-kind boost, in light of the Trump administration’s federal funding cuts. A recent survey by the Nonprofit Finance Fund of 2,206 organizations found that, in 2024, 45% of nonprofits relied on federal funding.
In light of these funding cuts, along with higher inflation and other economic changes, 18% of nonprofits reported having less than a month’s worth of funding on hand, and 52% had three months or less of cash available. One-in-five had six months’ worth of funding readily available, representing “a lower percentage than we’ve seen over the past ten years of our survey data,” according to the report’s authors.
This more precarious financial situation also comes amid growing demands for nonprofits’ services. As a result, almost half, 48%, of the respondents said that they couldn’t meet the increased demand, even as most of them, 63%, said that they had expanded their service offerings.
ON THE HILL
House Committee votes to boost security grant proposal by $30 million
The House Appropriations Committee voted on Tuesday to boost its proposal for 2026 Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding by $30 million, up to $335 million, an increase that Jewish groups say is a positive, but insufficient step, amid rising threats to the community, reports Marc Rod for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider.
Right direction: The change was approved by a voice vote of the committee as part of a bipartisan package of amendments. Eric Fingerhut, the CEO of the Jewish Federations of North America, told JI that JFNA is “grateful” for the funding boost, which is “a meaningful step forward, but it’s still not enough.”
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here.
NEW PLAYBOOK NEEDED
When anti-Zionism wins votes: What Mamdani’s rise reveals about the future of Jewish political power
“In New York City, home to more Jews than any other city in the world, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist who openly supports the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement and challenges Israel’s identity as a Jewish state, has just clinched the Democratic nomination for mayor and is set to lead America’s most influential liberal city. His victory marks a dramatic turning point in the status of Israel within the Democratic Party and exposes a deep erosion in the political power and relevance of American Jewry,” writes Barak Sella in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
‘An existential challenge’: “Mamdani’s election signals that anti-Israel positions now carry electoral value rather than political cost. For American Jews, this creates an existential challenge. The community’s political influence rested on being seen as authentically American, defending democracy, supporting allies and championing liberal values. When Israel gets reframed as violating these principles, Jewish political capital evaporates. American Jews are in a moment of political decline and internal fragmentation and must reorganize to reclaim relevance. To regain standing, American Jews must reimagine their strategy and recognize the new terrain, one shaped by shifting demographics, new coalitions and a polarized electorate. The future will not be secured by yesterday’s playbook. It will require humility, investment in coalition-building and a renewed moral and political vision that resonates with a changing America and a changing Israel.”
COOLER HEADS PREVAIL
After Mamdani win, a time for wisdom, not reaction
“Zohran Mamdani’s victory in the Democratic primary for mayor of New York is nothing short of a political earthquake, one particularly felt in the Jewish community,” writes Abe Silberstein, a doctoral student at New York University, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “Apart from the progressive left, represented by groups such as Jews for Racial and Economic Justice and IfNotNow, leaders in the Jewish community were largely united in their concerns about Mamdani’s positions on Israel and anti-Israel protests.”
Consider your response: “[If] Zohran Mamdani is ultimately elected in November, hastily declaring him unfriendly to the Jewish community now might prove to be a costly and unnecessary error. … Mamdani has pledged to reach out to Jewish leaders and work closely with them. Hopefully he goes beyond his base among progressives and meets with segments of the community that are most anxious, particularly Orthodox Jews who have faced the brunt of violent antisemitic acts. In turn, I hope Jewish community leaders will be receptive as well. Too much is at stake to go for broke in an unlikely effort to bring about a return to political conditions that are no longer possible.”
VITAL ACCESS
We must not leave them behind
Physically inaccessible shelters are but one of the barriers to safety facing people with disabilities in Israel during the war with Iran, writes Michael Lawrence, chief advancement officer at Beit Issie Shapiro, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “How do you seek safety if you don’t understand the instructions? How do you navigate fear and disruption if your routines collapse and your support system is limited? This is what we must understand: Physical and cognitive accessibility are inextricably linked components of emergency readiness, but too often one is considered without the other.”
A systemic approach: “[We need] a national commitment to inclusive emergency planning. We need systems designed from the start to serve the full range of human needs — not as an afterthought but as a core component of resilience… We still lack systems to identify and support people with disabilities in real time during emergencies. Too many shelters remain inaccessible. Emergency guidelines are not always adapted for cognitive or sensory needs. Special education frameworks, vital lifelines for families, remain closed far too long in wartime. And those who need modifications to our systems are not yet included enough in the conversation of what those modifications should be.”
Worthy Reads
A Strategic Priority: In USA Today, Gila Tolub writes that the mental health crisis in Israel today constitutes a threat to the country’s future. “We have the ingenuity, technology, and grit to lead globally on trauma healing. But we haven’t mobilized those strengths in a coordinated way when it comes to mental health support throughout this nearly two-year period of war. We need to stop asking whether trauma care is a ‘health issue’ or a ‘welfare issue.’ It’s both. And more… What we need is national leadership that understands healing as a strategic priority. Just as we budget for defense and education, we must budget for trauma recovery. We need investment in what already exists — NGOs, schools, therapists and peer networks that are holding the line with dwindling resources. We must protect those on the frontlines of care: social workers, hotline responders, and mental health professionals. Their exhaustion is not a personal failing. It is a structural failure. Most importantly, we need to name this crisis. Naming matters. When we call something a threat, we make plans for it. We coordinate. We allocate resources. We act.” [USAToday]
From Intent to Outcomes: Writing in Time in the wake of the United Nations Ocean Conference in Nice, France, Marc Benioff and Ed Russo highlight the role of the private sector in effecting change. “Heads of state, ministers, NGOs, and scientists showed up in force in Nice. But to translate ambitious pledges into durable results, we also need more business leaders at the table. This is an ocean planet. And every company — whether it realizes it or not — depends on the biodiversity, food systems, and shipping routes the ocean sustains. If the ocean fails, we all fail. That’s why the private sector must play a role — not just as funders or advocates, but as partners and engines of solutions that scale. We need more public-private alliances that can help turn proven ocean solutions into real-world outcomes… Previously, we outlined a straightforward blueprint for global coral reef recovery. These same principles apply across the broader marine agenda. We believe progress can be made between now and the next UN Ocean Conference scheduled for 2028 by focusing on the following 10 steps.” [Time]
What It Means Matters: A 2022 survey by the Civic Language Perceptions Project at Philanthropy for Active Civic Engagement found that “civil society” is one of the least understood terms associated with civic engagement and democracy work, Benjamin Soskis points out in The Chronicle of Philanthropy. “The prevalence of the phrase ‘civil society’ is one of the distinguishing features of today’s political tumult… But just because a term is invoked more frequently doesn’t mean there is sufficient clarity about what it means. At a moment when standing up for civil society is more urgent than ever, the sector needs a better understanding of what it’s defending… [B]y definition and at its essence, the notion of civil society should transcend partisanship. In fact, its underlying values remain cherished across the ideological spectrum — even amid today’s polarized politics.” [ChronicleofPhilanthropy]
Pic of the Day
Israelis gather on the beach in Tel Aviv yesterday evening after a ceasefire went into effect and the Israeli military, in turn, rescinded its restrictions against gatherings in public spaces.
