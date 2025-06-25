Your Daily Phil: Charitable donations spiked last year; nonprofits still feeling squeezed

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Buoyed by a strong stock market and overall economy, total charitable giving rose to $592.5 billion last year, a 3.3% increase over 2023 when adjusted for inflation, according to the new Giving USA report, which was published yesterday.

The $34.9 billion increase comes after two years of inflation-adjusted decreases in charitable giving — a 2.1% decrease in 2023 and a more than 10% drop in 2022, after peaks in 2021 and 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic — according to the study, “Giving USA 2025: The Annual Report on Philanthropy for the Year 2024.” Though charitable donations remain below those record-high levels when adjusted for inflation, last year saw a substantial increase in giving compared to pre-pandemic levels.

In addition to outpacing inflation, 2024 charitable donations also rose above the level of the overall 2.8% growth of the U.S. economy.

“As two of the report’s lead researchers, we see many signs of healthy growth in charitable giving in 2024,” Jon Bergdoll and Christina Daniken, wrote in The Conversation.

Last year’s uptick was fueled by individuals, foundations and corporations, while there was a modest 1.6% drop in posthumous bequests, though this is not necessarily considered an indicator of a trend. “The total given through bequests varies quite a bit from year to year,” the report’s authors noted.

Individual donors gave $392 billion in 2024, representing the bulk of charitable donations. Though representing a smaller amount, corporate philanthropy increased by 6% when adjusted for inflation, nearly twice the rate of overall giving. “This growth reflects the high pretax profits earned by corporations in 2024 and the trend toward corporations donating a higher share of pretax profits in recent years,” according to Bergdoll and Daniken.

Religious organizations remain the largest collective recipient of charitable donations, receiving $146.5 billion last year. However, this represents a 1% decrease from the previous year and continues an overall trend since 2016 of diminishing support for religious causes.

Despite the so-called “donor revolt” against colleges and universities in response to their handling of campus antisemitism, giving to education rose by nearly 10% when adjusted for inflation last year, up to $88.3 billion, an increase of more than 22% over the past decade.

“The increases in giving for most kinds of nonprofits, supported by strong growth in giving by individuals and corporations, indicate that the charitable sector ended 2024 in a relatively solid position,” the reports’ authors wrote.

And yet, while charitable giving increased last year, the nonprofits that receive those donations did not necessarily experience an in-kind boost, in light of the Trump administration’s federal funding cuts. A recent survey by the Nonprofit Finance Fund of 2,206 organizations found that, in 2024, 45% of nonprofits relied on federal funding.

In light of these funding cuts, along with higher inflation and other economic changes, 18% of nonprofits reported having less than a month’s worth of funding on hand, and 52% had three months or less of cash available. One-in-five had six months’ worth of funding readily available, representing “a lower percentage than we’ve seen over the past ten years of our survey data,” according to the report’s authors.

This more precarious financial situation also comes amid growing demands for nonprofits’ services. As a result, almost half, 48%, of the respondents said that they couldn’t meet the increased demand, even as most of them, 63%, said that they had expanded their service offerings.