Your Daily Phil: The ‘big beautiful’ tax bill’s multibillion-dollar cost to philanthropy
In today’s edition of Your Daily Phil, we report on the costs to philanthropy of the tax code changes in the “big beautiful bill” now being debated in the Senate, and on the recent allocation of $94 million in federal nonprofit security grants to Jewish organizations. We feature an opinion piece by Rabbi Ari Witkin exploring what it means to lead Jewishly, and Gidi Grinstein looks ahead to the role the American Jewish community can play during celebrations of America’s 250th birthday. Also in this issue: John Farahi, Jon Marker and Noah Shack.
What You Should Know
A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS
The philanthropic sector appears to have dodged two bullets as President Donald Trump’s “big beautiful bill” moves through the Senate, with the removal of two aspects of the initial legislation. Yet, remaining elements of the bill are expected to reduce charitable giving by between $6.2 billion and $13 billion annually, according to two recent analyses.
Debate is already underway on the tax bill in the Senate, with a vote expected later today. Trump has called for the bill to be passed by July 4.
For large philanthropic foundations, one of the most worrying aspects of the House’s version of the bill was a proposed increase of the excise tax rate, which experts said would have a major impact on the nonprofits receiving grants from these organizations. Another aspect of the bill that was considered less significant but still of concern for the industry was a planned tax on the parking and transportation benefits that nonprofits provide to employees. Read more about those issues here. Both of those proposals have been removed from the draft legislation that was prepared by the Senate Finance Committee.
Remaining in the bill, however, is a 35% cap on itemized deductions, which would affect some of the wealthiest donors, and a 1% floor on charitable giving for corporations in order to claim tax benefits — below the average level of giving by corporations. Each of these changes is expected to depress charitable contributions at a time when other aspects of the bill — particularly those related to Medicaid and welfare benefits — are expected to increase public reliance on nonprofits.
An analysis by the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy found that the 35% cap on itemized deductions would primarily affect those on the border with the highest tax bracket of 37%. Those who had been planning to make charitable donations in order to avoid reaching that higher tax bracket but who would no longer be able to because of the new cap on deductions may instead decide to keep their money.
The study’s authors noted that it is unlikely that everyone would choose to do so, either because they had already committed the funds or because they have other, more altruistic reasons to make a donation. Therefore, they offered a range of potential consequences from the deductions cap, from $2 billion to $8.2 billion. “However, based on prior research on elasticities and a metaanalysis, we estimate the effect of this 35% limit would be at least in the $4.1 billion to $6.1 billion range,” the researchers wrote.
Ernst & Young found that the 1% floor on corporate charitable giving would also likely result in reduced donations by for-profit companies, though the full extent depends on the willingness of firms to “bunch” together their various annual donations into single, larger gifts. (A firm planning to give smaller annual gifts, each amounting to less than 1% of its pretax profits, could instead decide to give them in one lump sum worth more than 1% of its pretax profits.)
According to the analysts, the extent to which that “bunching” happens would determine if the change would decrease charitable giving by $4.2 billion annually or $4.8 billion or somewhere in the middle.
MONEY MATTERS
FEMA announces $94 million in security funds for Jewish groups
The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced on Friday that it had awarded $94.4 million in security grant funding to a total of 512 Jewish organizations nationwide, around half of a long-delayed supplemental funding round, reports Marc Rod for eJewishPhilanthropy’s sister publication Jewish Insider. Applications for this funding, provided as part of last year’s national security supplemental bill, opened in the fall of 2024, and grant awards were initially expected to be announced early this year. But they were delayed in a government-wide review of federal grant funding implemented by the Trump administration.
More to do: “We welcome the Administration awarding $94 million in Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) funding to help protect over 500 Jewish institutions amid the historic levels of antisemitic threats that ADL is tracking,” Lauren Wolman, director of federal policy and strategy at the Anti-Defamation League, said. “But the job isn’t done. DHS must urgently release the additional NSGP supplemental funds Congress appropriated to meet overwhelming demand and save lives. ADL will continue working with lawmakers and senior officials to underscore both the urgency of increasing funding and moving previously appropriated funding.”
Read the full report here and sign up for Jewish Insider’s Daily Kickoff here
PUTTING VALUES INTO PRACTICE
What does it mean to lead Jewishly?
“Our sector is filled with deeply committed people, driven by mission and values, but the environments we work in are often shaped more by the pressures of the moment than by the principles we hope to live out,” Rabbi Ari Witkin, senior director of philanthropy at the Jewish Federation of Detroit, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy. “I’m not immune to it. I’ve fallen into the same patterns. Measuring output over integrity, letting pace override purpose and, worst of all, allowing my own Jewish practice and learning to slide under the weight of the work. Even as a rabbi, even in explicitly Jewish institutions, I’ve had periods where I’ve felt Jewishly dehydrated.”
The challenges in play: “I want to focus on how we, as Jewish professionals, can lead with values. More specifically, how we can build and sustain organizations that embody those values — not just in what they do, but in how they do it. From my vantage point, two key challenges consistently weaken our ability to lead Jewishly. There is a steep and ongoing decline in basic Jewish literacy, especially outside of Orthodox spaces; this includes many secular Israeli environments as well. This decline is reshaping how professionals across our ecosystem understand what it means to lead Jewishly. We end up relying on vague notions of ‘Jewish values,’ without the language, context or depth of knowledge to anchor them in something real. I’m not saying you need a degree in Jewish philosophy to be a good Jewish leader. I am saying that without a foundation in our texts, our history and our frameworks for ethical decision-making, we risk reducing ‘Jewish leadership’ to branding… The second challenge is harder to name, because it’s rooted in something that began as — and in many ways continues to be — a strength.”
SEMIQUIN SUGGESTIONS
America’s 250th anniversary offers opportunities for Jewish distinction
“The Fourth of July celebrations this week will launch America’s 250th year, which will culminate with grand celebrations on July 4, 2026, and preparations are well on their way. The ‘Semiquincentennial,’ ‘Semiquin’ or simply ‘the 250th’ will inspire thousands of public events in Washington and across America, stretching over a two-year period starting with the Grand Army Parade on June 14, 2025, and continuing through July 4, 2027,” writes Gidi Grinstein, founder and president of Reut, in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.
Our role: “As lay leaders, professionals or donors, Jewish Americans will naturally play a central role in many events related to the 250th. Jewish institutions — community centers, synagogues, schools and camps — are also likely to celebrate the 250th in typical Jewish American ways with barbecues, parades and special prayers in synagogues. And, like other American minorities, Jews will endeavor to highlight their unique contribution to America. Amid this cacophony of celebration, American Jewry will need imagination and creativity to stand out… The long-term well-being and security of American Jewry will depend on the vision and work of our current leaders. The Semiquincentennial is an opportunity not only for expressions of collective gratitude for what has transpired, but also for embracing a bold, confident and proud vision for the future.”
Worthy Reads
Change of Heart: In The Washington Post, former Texas governor and current Secretary of Energy Rick Perry throws his support behind the use of a psychedelic drug called ibogaine for treating trauma, addiction and brain injury. “Like many people, I thought I knew what psychedelics were — that they were dangerous, something to stay far away from. I grew up during the Nixon era, when the message was clear: Drugs are bad, psychedelics will ruin your life, and the only responsible path is total avoidance. But I’ve come to realize how wrong that narrative was… Thousands of American veterans have now traveled to Mexico, outside the country they served, to access this treatment and heal from wounds sustained in service to this nation. That fact should stop every one of us in our tracks… But without large-scale research, we can’t grasp the full extent of what this medicine might be able to do. That’s why I launched Americans for Ibogaine, a nonprofit dedicated to educating the public, advancing clinical research, and pushing for responsible, regulated access to this medicine in the United States and beyond.” [WashingtonPost]
Not the Solution: In The New York Times, economists Michael Geruso and Dean Spears address falling fertility rates worldwide. “Depopulation might seem welcome. It is true that people caused today’s environmental problems. And it is right to prioritize the challenges of climate change, global poverty and inequality. In our careers, we’ve worked for aggressive decarbonization, reproductive freedom, caste and gender equity and better public health and health care. But falling birthrates are not the answer to our world’s problems. Confronting climate change requires that billions of people live differently. It does not require that billions of future people never live. Over the past few decades, there has been important progress on environmental priorities like particulate air pollution, stratospheric ozone depletion and acid rain. In each case, progress came from ending or changing the destructive activity part of people’s destructive activity. Not the people part.” [NYTimes]
Word on the Street
A performer at the Glastonbury music festival in the U.K. chanted “Death to the IDF” onstage, prompting widespread outrage and backlash, including from within the BBC, which aired the concert uninterrupted…
The Israel-based educational network Ohr Torah Stone sharply denied media personality Candace Owens’ claim that its founder, Rabbi Shlomo Riskin, had offered to bribe U.S. pastors with Bitcoin to criticize her in their sermons…
The Wall Street Journal profiles Leo Radvinsky, the comparatively little-known billionaire philanthropist who made his fortune through the pornography-focused subscription website OnlyFans…
The Senate Parliamentarian stripped the Educational Choice for Children Act, an educational scholarship tax credit program supported by Orthodox Jewish groups, out of Republicans’ budget reconciliation bill, ruling it noncompliant with restrictions on reconciliation bills…
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross is closing in on a deal to purchase a 45% stake in the Miami Open alongside a group led by Ari Emanuel…
D Magazine examines the Adelson family’s failed gamble to get the former Texas Stadium property rezoned to include a resort casino…
A lawyer employed by the City of Ottawa was fired after being charged with vandalizing the Canadian capital’s Holocaust monument earlier this month…
The Forward interviews John Farahi, a Persian Jewish casino owner and mainstay of the Reno, Nev., Jewish community…
Jack Kleinsinger, the founder of the long-running Highlights in Jazz concert series in New York City, died at 88…
Paul Libin, a Broadway producer and pioneer of theater-based philanthropy, who served as president of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids, died last Friday at 94…
Major Gifts
British Jewish welfare nonprofit, Migdal Ohr, raised over $1 million in 36 hours to build bomb shelters and dormitories for the Zoharim Youth Village in Israel…
In his biggest annual donation in years, Warren Buffett donated $6 billion in Berkshire Hathaway stock to the Gates Foundation and four family charities on Friday…
The Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity at the University of Missouri raised more than $200,000 for pancreatic cancer research through the American Cancer Society in their annual Rock-A-Thon event…
Transitions
Jon Marker is stepping down as the director of Jewish philanthropy at Aviv Foundation to become a vice president at the philanthropy consulting firm, Third Plateau…
Noah Shack was named the next CEO of Canada’s Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, succeeding Shimon Koffler Fogel…
Brad Finkel will succeed Orly Lewis as CEO of the Carole and Marcus Weinstein Jewish Community Center in Richmond, Va…
