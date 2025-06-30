Your Daily Phil: The ‘big beautiful’ tax bill’s multibillion-dollar cost to philanthropy

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

The philanthropic sector appears to have dodged two bullets as President Donald Trump’s “big beautiful bill” moves through the Senate, with the removal of two aspects of the initial legislation. Yet, remaining elements of the bill are expected to reduce charitable giving by between $6.2 billion and $13 billion annually, according to two recent analyses.

Debate is already underway on the tax bill in the Senate, with a vote expected later today. Trump has called for the bill to be passed by July 4.

For large philanthropic foundations, one of the most worrying aspects of the House’s version of the bill was a proposed increase of the excise tax rate, which experts said would have a major impact on the nonprofits receiving grants from these organizations. Another aspect of the bill that was considered less significant but still of concern for the industry was a planned tax on the parking and transportation benefits that nonprofits provide to employees. Read more about those issues here. Both of those proposals have been removed from the draft legislation that was prepared by the Senate Finance Committee.

Remaining in the bill, however, is a 35% cap on itemized deductions, which would affect some of the wealthiest donors, and a 1% floor on charitable giving for corporations in order to claim tax benefits — below the average level of giving by corporations. Each of these changes is expected to depress charitable contributions at a time when other aspects of the bill — particularly those related to Medicaid and welfare benefits — are expected to increase public reliance on nonprofits.

An analysis by the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy found that the 35% cap on itemized deductions would primarily affect those on the border with the highest tax bracket of 37%. Those who had been planning to make charitable donations in order to avoid reaching that higher tax bracket but who would no longer be able to because of the new cap on deductions may instead decide to keep their money.

The study’s authors noted that it is unlikely that everyone would choose to do so, either because they had already committed the funds or because they have other, more altruistic reasons to make a donation. Therefore, they offered a range of potential consequences from the deductions cap, from $2 billion to $8.2 billion. “However, based on prior research on elasticities and a metaanalysis, we estimate the effect of this 35% limit would be at least in the $4.1 billion to $6.1 billion range,” the researchers wrote.

Ernst & Young found that the 1% floor on corporate charitable giving would also likely result in reduced donations by for-profit companies, though the full extent depends on the willingness of firms to “bunch” together their various annual donations into single, larger gifts. (A firm planning to give smaller annual gifts, each amounting to less than 1% of its pretax profits, could instead decide to give them in one lump sum worth more than 1% of its pretax profits.)

According to the analysts, the extent to which that “bunching” happens would determine if the change would decrease charitable giving by $4.2 billion annually or $4.8 billion or somewhere in the middle.