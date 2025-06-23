Your Daily Phil: JFNA makes first allocation of the Israel-Iran war

What You Should Know

The Jewish Federations of North America has made its first allocations to Israeli organizations since the start of the Israel-Iran war, designating $10 million for a number of causes associated with the ongoing Iranian ballistic missile and drone strikes, eJewishPhilanthropy Judah Ari Gross has learned.

“Once again, Israel is facing new and unexpected challenges as it defends itself against a ruthless aggressor, and once again Jewish Federations are mobilizing to provide critical support and relief,” Jeff Schoenfeld, the incoming vice chair of JFNA’s board of trustees, who until recently co-chaired the group’s Israel Emergency Fund allocation committee, said in a statement.

The $10 million allocation was made through JFNA’s central Israel Emergency Fund. A JFNA spokesperson told eJP that it comes as the organization is assessing how to proceed with the fund, which has so far raised more than $873.4 million since Oct. 7, 2023, of which $742.9 million has been allocated. As the underlying needs change — from the specific emergency needs following the Oct. 7 attacks to the new demands from the Iranian bombardments, along with Israel’s deeper, structural issues — JFNA will likely change the way that it raises and distributes funds.

In the new allocation, some $2.5 million has been given to the Jewish Agency for Israel, with $2 million going toward its new initiative, the Rising Lion Fund, that provides grants to victims of the Iranian attacks, and the rest split between support for new immigrants ($200,000) and for elderly Israelis through the organization’s Amigour program ($300,000).

Another $2 million was allocated to Israeli hospitals, primarily Beersheva’s Soroka Medical Center, parts of which were heavily damaged in a recent Iranian missile strike.

A total of $1.5 million was awarded to the American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee to be evenly divided between three of its programs: one that recruits and deploys emergency workers for essential services; one that distributes basic search-and-rescue and first aid equipment to local authorities; and a third that assists local authorities that have sustained a major missile strike provide aid to affected residents, including the hiring of case workers for their elderly population.

The remaining $4 million was split between more than a dozen other organizations focused on a wide array of issues such as the repair and improvement of bomb shelters, mental health programs, support for disabled and elderly Israelis and community resilience initiatives. (The allocations ranged from $50,000 to $500,000). This also includes $85,000 for an Israel Midwives Association hotline for pregnant women in under-fire areas and $200,000 to the food rescue group Leket for the distribution of prepared food and produce to needy Israelis.

“We want every Israeli to know that the North American Jewish community has their backs, and will continue to step up in meaningful ways, whether that means supporting hospitals, upgrading conditions in public bomb shelters, or helping evacuees and victims of terror,” Schoenfeld said.