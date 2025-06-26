Your Daily Phil: In the ruins of a Bat Yam neighborhood hit by Iranian fire

What You Should Know

A QUICK WORD WITH EJP’S JUDAH ARI GROSS

Concrete dust still clings to cars on streets hundreds of yards away from where the Iranian ballistic missile struck, their windows shattered. Buildings are pocked with broken windows and mangled shutters, some with gaping holes where a wall used to be. At the center of the strike, one side of the 10-story apartment building has been shaved off and reduced to a pile of concrete and metal. Yet the whole side of the building where the safe rooms are located remains intact. Complete walls of surrounding buildings have been blown off, and the ground below is littered with debris from the wreckage. A gas station mere yards away was left unscathed — a reminder of how much worse the damage could have been.

These 7,500 square feet of destruction are what remain a week and a half after the missile attack — the deadliest of the 12-day Israel-Iran war, which killed 10 people and injured scores more — in the middle of a quiet residential neighborhood in the beachside Tel Aviv suburb of Bat Yam, reports eJewishPhilanthropy’s Judith Sudilovsky.

In total, 20 buildings will need to be demolished and rebuilt, while another 60 in various stages of destruction have been deemed structurally sound, though they will require extensive repairs to make them livable again.

A few residents of the neighborhood, brought by municipal bus from the hotel where they were evacuated, arrived in a daze to the blast site on Tuesday, walking toward what were once their homes to salvage what belongings they could. They were only permitted to collect 20 kilograms (44 pounds) worth of items for safety reasons, explained Rinat Gabai, Bat Yam’s emergency response manager, on a recent visit to the site with American Jewish Joint Distribution Committee field coordinator Yael Ben Nun and Ran Rovner, JDC-Israel director of marketing and organizational knowledge.

Gabai now faces the challenge of assisting some 800 families with diverse needs — from a reserve soldier who returned from Gaza to find his home destroyed, to elderly Russian-speaking immigrants, at-risk families and people with disabilities. Some residents have chosen to stay in their damaged homes, complicating outreach to them by the welfare department, she said. As there are no suitable hotels in Bat Yam, residents have been evacuated to hotels in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, making it more difficult for the city’s welfare department to reach them, she added.

They have received many donations from well-meaning organizations, she said, but it was Ben Nun of JDC who asked the important question: What do you need?

“[Yael] knew to ask the question, which gave me a second to reflect on what it is that we need,” said Gabai. “Because to say what I need today, when everyone is really with us, [is one thing]. But the question is, will they be with us tomorrow, because here we need partners for the long term. This will be a long story. In the end, it is not just the rebuilding; we also have to create a community infrastructure here. This is something that the civil society can do faster than the municipality.”

Bat Yam is among the four cities receiving a total of $650,000 in a targeted multi-pronged emergency aid initiative including flexible funding, humanitarian aid, medical and rescue equipment and trainings and community care workers from the JDC following the missile attacks since the war with Iran began June 13, which left 28 dead — including 10 in Bat Yam. The aid effort focuses on vulnerable populations in Tamra, Bat Yam, Bnei Brak and Beersheva, which was added after a missile strike on Tuesday — just before the ceasefire — killed four people in a direct hit on a residential building.

Funding for the initiative is expected to expand soon, said Rovner. So far since June 13, JDC has raised a total of $3.7 million (NIS 12.5 million) for its emergency efforts, he added. Much of the funding was provided by the Jewish Federations of North America, as well as additional Jewish federations — UJA-Federation of New York, Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest (N.J.), Jewish Nevada and the Jewish Federation of San Diego, along with private foundations and individual donors worldwide.

The Bat Yam neighborhood was home to numerous vulnerable populations already before the attack, Avital Rosenberger, JDC-Israel’s humanitarian operation director, told eJP. Now the challenges those affected by the missile attack face has been made worse by the loss of lives and property, and increasing trauma and new population groups also have become vulnerable.

“It’s like a double punch,” Rosenberger said. “There are a lot of new vulnerable populations that we have to get to know now and understand what the new needs are. It is like rebuilding the system.”

Read the full report here.