Top U.S. Jewish leaders meet Egyptian president, hail Cairo’s role in ‘regional stability’

Heads of the Conference of Presidents also speak with head of the country's intelligence service; trip comes after visit to Israel last week

The heads of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Tuesday in Cairo, discussing U.S.-Egypt relations and Middle East security.

In addition to El-Sisi, Maj. Gen. Hassan Rashad, head of the country’s General Intelligence Service, participated in the meeting with William Daroff and Betsy Berns Korn, CEO and board chair of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations. The meeting in Egypt came on the heels of a visit to Israel by Daroff and Berns Korn.

“President Sisi graciously received Conference of Presidents Chair Betsy Berns Korn and me for a thoughtful discussion of regional peace, stability and cooperation,” Daroff told eJewishPhilanthropy after the meeting.

“We are grateful for his hospitality and for the opportunity to exchange views on the challenges and opportunities facing the Middle East at a moment of significant change for the region. Dialogue, partnership and engagement remain more important than ever, and we appreciate Egypt’s important role in advancing stability and cooperation.”

According to the Egyptian president’s office, the meeting focused on ties between Egypt and the United States, and Cairo’s role in “[preserving] peace and stability in the Middle East.”