Putting the Israel-Diaspora relationship on the agenda in this month’s Israeli elections

In 2018, the Knesset passed a contentious bill, primarily symbolic but still potent, known as the Nation-State Law, which declared the State of Israel to be the exclusive nation-state of the Jewish People. For Israel’s minority populations — particularly its deeply integrated, patriotic Druze citizens — the bill, which passed 62 to 55, felt exclusionary and callous, ignoring their connection and contributions to the state.

But buried in the middle of the bill — section six out of 11 — was also a commitment by the State of Israel to the Jewish People writ large. “The State shall strive to secure the welfare of members of the Jewish People…” the law reads. “The State shall act in the Diaspora, to strengthen the affinity between the State and members of the Jewish People. The State shall act to preserve the cultural, historical, and religious heritage of the Jewish People among Jews of the Diaspora.”

As a largely symbolic piece of legislation, the Nation-State Law did not dictate how the State of Israel should do those things, just that it was required to do so.

In two and a half weeks, Israelis will head to the polls for national elections. The campaigns so far have primarily focused on issues of national security, sectarian divisions, religion-and-state, the economy and democracy. While there is broad recognition that this election has direct consequences for Diaspora Jewry and although Diaspora Jews care deeply about it, Israel’s relationship with Diaspora Jewry has rarely been on the agenda.

Next week, we will change that. On Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. ET, eJewishPhilanthropy and Jewish Insider, in partnership with Anu Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv and the Peoplehood Coalition, with support from Masa, the American Zionist Movement, the Jewish Federation of Tulsa (Okla.) and Belong, will host an election debate focused specifically on Israel’s commitments to world Jewry.

This election comes at a challenging time for the Jewish People, both in Israel and around the world, and also between Israel and Jewish communities around the world, particularly those in the United States. While a large majority of American Jews feel connected to Israel, only a minority explicitly identify as Zionists and many sharply disagree with the government’s actions during the Gaza war. But this is also a time of opportunity for the Jewish People, as the relationship between Israel and Jews in the Diaspora has become even more significant: what happens in Israel has a direct impact on Jewish communities abroad; and with their wallets and voices, Jewish communities abroad have demonstrated their commitments to Israel and the Israeli people.

The panel, which will be hosted in person by the Tisch Center for Jewish Dialogue at the Anu Museum in Tel Aviv and will be livestreamed over Zoom, will be held in both English and Hebrew, with simultaneous translation between them. We have invited all of the parties that are currently polling at or above the minimum threshold for the Knesset to participate in this debate. At least eight parties — from across the political spectrum — have agreed to send a representative; we would still welcome any others that choose to participate.

The debate, which will be moderated by eJP Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross, will push the candidates to explain and defend their parties’ platform on Israel-Diaspora relations. The questions will be informed both by Israelis who work closely with the Diaspora and by Diaspora Jews who work closely with Israel.

In many cases — though not all — parties’ official platforms on the subject focus primarily on immigration. Others offer more robust, concrete plans to strengthen the country’s connection with world Jewry.

Our goal with this discussion is not to hold simply another English-language election event, but to focus on the core essence of what it means for Israel to be the nation-state of the Jewish People, and not only the specific Jewish people who live in it.

We hope you’ll be there.