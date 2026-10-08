New Israeli study links PTSD among combat vets with voting patterns 

Philanthropy professionals say there remains a dearth of solid data on mental health, even as the issue has become a key focus for the field

Without a political “buffer” to protect them, Israeli combat reservists who oppose the current government are more likely to suffer from post-traumatic stress and experience high anxiety in their close relationships, according to a recent Hebrew University study.

The research, published earlier this year in the international journal Anxiety, Stress, & Coping, was led by Hebrew University researcher Uri Lifshin with Vera Skvirsky, Merav Vider, Ariel Kor, Shaul Lev-Ran and Mario Mikulincer.

Combat exposure was linked to more severe post-traumatic stress symptoms, depression and problem drinking, the paper found. The link to post-traumatic stress was strongest among reservists who voted for left-wing or centrist opposition parties.

In an interview with eJewishPhilanthropy, Lifshin laid out the theory behind the findings, saying that human beings steady themselves against the fear of death through close relationships and shared beliefs that give life meaning, and that when several of those supports fail at once, coping becomes more difficult.

“Let’s say you have attachment anxiety and you’re not connected, and you’re still not connected in your relation to your culture,” he said. “Then you’re more at risk.”

The researchers regarded opposition voters as “experiencing a threat to the validity of their political worldview during the war,” the paper states, noting that the conflict began amid widespread protests against the governing coalition. How a person voted was the study’s only political measure.

Among opposition voters, combat exposure also tracked with higher depression and addiction. The pattern didn’t appear among voters who back Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition.

The study is part of a growing body of research on the mental health toll that the Oct. 7 terror attacks and resulting three years of war have had on Israelis, though Lifshin warned that funding is not always being directed to the more complicated subjects of mental health, even as he says that these are critical to understanding how to prevent and treat things like post-traumatic stress disorder.

For instance, he said, a lot of research money goes to animal studies, which may be important, but this means that the existential and social perspectives of mental health get less attention. “Look at how much money is spent on studying anxiety or addiction with mice,” Lifshin said. “We can’t understand the phenomenon with this neglect of social, personality and existential psychology in understanding PTSD. So more research is needed.”

Jewish philanthropic giving toward trauma care in Israel surged dramatically post-Oct 7, mobilizing hundreds of millions of dollars to address a profound and growing national mental health crisis. A 2026 study published in eClinicalMedicine by professor Yossi Levi-Belz at the Ruppin Academic Center found probable PTSD among Israeli adults rose from 16.1% before the attack to nearly 30% a month after, then eased to about 19.7% — nearly 1-in-5 — by January 2026.

Several philanthropy professionals in Israel spoke with eJP about the hesitancy and interest many foundations have in the PTSD space. Many funders, they said, are considering the area — a clear challenge for Israeli society — but remain unsure whether and how to make substantive grants toward addressing it. One concern that philanthropy has been circling in recent years is the growing shortage of mental health professionals in Israel and what — if any— role philanthropy could play in reversing this trend.

“There is a real need for data and reliable information to understand which types of treatments and long-term support are most effective, and to determine how philanthropic funding should be allocated over time,” Maya Natan, CEO of Keshet, told eJP.

Understanding the trauma across Israel’s nearly 500,000 reservists — spanning age groups, demographics and backgrounds — is its own hurdle for data-driven philanthropists at both the individual and institutional level. The looming question is how to embed philanthropic support for PTSD treatment into a longer, more durable approach befitting of the long road of recovery facing many of Israel’s reservists.

Natan, who closely monitors the Israeli nonprofit field, said that organizations serving soldiers with PTSD have grown and professionalized, but that “we have increasingly seen a need for greater regulation, coordination and professionalization of the sector.”

Confronted with this prolonged psychological toll, the Jewish Federations of North America has dedicated tens of millions in emergency funding specifically to mental health. Federations, institutional foundations and family foundations of varying sizes are also including reservist PTSD treatment in their Israel portfolios.

Rebecca Caspi, senior vice president at JFNA, said the early money went to triage — “hotlines, therapists and every psychiatric hospital in the country, because people needed care urgently.” But three years in, she said, the dollars shifted toward lasting capacity: “Eighteen community mental health centers that didn’t exist three years ago have now treated thousands of Israelis, in the towns where these men and women actually live.”

Natan stressed, however, that philanthropy’s role in addressing Israel’s mental health crisis must be limited, complementing government services, not replacing them. “Philanthropy has a unique role to play. It can invest in innovation, take greater risks, test new approaches to treatment and care, and support ideas that may not yet be ready for government funding,” she said.

“There is also an important role for the government in funding this field, alongside philanthropy,” she said. “We are talking about very large numbers of people across the Israeli population, and a need for support that will continue for many years. This simply cannot be the responsibility of philanthropy alone.”

Whatever treatments philanthropy or the government end up funding, Lifshin said, recovery involves more than the individual. “It’s not just what’s going on in the person’s mind,” he said. “It’s also strengthening the person’s place within their society, within their culture.”