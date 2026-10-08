‘The Surge’ in post-Oct. 7 Jewish engagement is growing again, JFNA finds

Share of Jews reporting sustained increases in engagement is up from 31% last year, defying expectations of a steady fade says JFNA's Mimi Kravetz

Three years after Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 terror attacks, the wave of heightened Jewish engagement that followed — commonly referred to as “The Surge” — is not only holding, but growing, according to the third annual survey from the Jewish Federations of North America released on Thursday.

The survey, conducted in May and June and polling 2,836 people, found that 38% of Jewish Americans now fall into “the Surge,” a seven-point increase from the 31% recorded last spring. The figure is still lower than the 42% who reported engaging more in the first survey in 2024, but reverses last year’s decline.

“What we really thought was going to happen this year is that ‘the Surge’ would continue to decline,” Mimi Kravetz, JFNA’s chief impact and growth officer, told eJewishPhilanthropy.

“Instead, we see something very different, which is that there was either a resurgence or a flattening of the surge, and that we’re now in a new normal.”

The age group most represented in “The Surge” is adults ages 55-74, who have “time and resources” to invest in the Jewish community, said Kravetz, followed by young adults in their 20s and 30s, who are looking to find peers but less likely to engage in long term membership. Parents of young children rank third.

Among the 55-74 age group, many “don’t always feel like the Jewish community has what they need,” said Kravitz. Increased engagement has also been more pronounced in larger communities, she added.

Nearly two-thirds — 65% — of those engaging “communally” reported doing so through their local synagogue, closely followed by 63% who said that they spend time with Jewish friends and 41% who engage Jewishly through social media or Whatsapp groups.

Chabad also drew 32% of those engaging communally this year. “Chabad in particular has been doing a really excellent job engaging people,” said Kravetz, adding that many appear to be using it “as an engagement institution rather than solely a religious institution.” JCCs, federations and foundations each drew about a quarter, consistent with earlier years.

Among respondents, the awareness and perception of communal safety infrastructure improved according to the survey, with those who reported knowing where to turn if targeted by antisemitism rising from 46% to 58%. Awareness of security programs grew from 39% to 57%, and confidence that Jewish organizations are providing effective security went from 47% to 60%.

In open-ended responses, many indicated that they are looking to join informal social settings. Kravetz said people want to feel invited and followed up with, to have a task or goal, and to find spaces that are “joyful and spiritual.” Many also want settings that are “apolitical,” said Kravetz, “where they can just feel comfortable showing up as themselves.”

Pointing to what keeps them from staying involved in their answers to open-ended questions, participants’ most commonly cited obstacle was political tension, mentioned 140 times. That tension ran in several directions, with some respondents feeling their views on Israel were too critical for their community, and others too supportive. Some said they were simply worn out by how frequently political debate dominates communal spaces.

However, most of those who experienced that friction did not disengage from Jewish life entirely, JFNA said, but shifted to a congregation or community that suited them better.

Among the roughly 1-in-4 respondents who reported engaging more with a Jewish community or institution since Oct. 7, 2023, 16% have attended events but not yet found the right fit, and another 12% remain interested but haven’t made much effort. Only 1% said they were no longer interested.

Kravetz said this is especially true of those who were not at all or only somewhat engaged before Oct. 7. “Our responsibility and our opportunity,” said Kravetz “is really to think about how to turn some of that informal, asynchronous social engagement into people feeling like they have a place that they belong.”