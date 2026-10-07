Three years since the Oct. 7 attacks told through the eJP stories that documented it

One month before Hamas terrorists attacked Israel’s South at 6:29 a.m. on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking 251 hostage, Israeli-Palestinian dialogue groups held a West Bank race to promote peace initiatives. Imagine that.

At the same time, Jewish aid groups were responding to crises around the world — droughts in Kenya, war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, a deadly earthquake in Morocco. Two days before Oct. 7, eJewishPhilanthropy reported on an Anti-Defamation League study that found a major drop-off in BDS resolutions on college campuses and wondered what would be next for anti-Israel activism on campuses. (The Jewish world would find out all too soon.)

In the Oct. 6, 2023, edition of Your Daily Phil, Managing Editor Judah Ari Gross highlighted the domestic disputes that were roiling Israel at the time — disputes that have come rushing back three years later as Israelis prepare to head to the polls for national elections later this month.

That edition also featured a prescient article about the benefits for Jewish Peoplehood that were offered by Israel’s inclusion in the U.S. Visa Waiver Program. Over the past three years, this policy change has allowed innumerable Israeli delegations — advocating for hostages, raising money for causes in Israel, participating educational programs with American peers — to easily visit the United States, without the bureaucracy that once limited such trips.

But that was all before the terror attacks that razed and burned large swaths of southern Israel, forever altered the country’s psyche, prompted an ongoing regional conflict and led to a global, meteoric rise in antisemitism around the world.

After the Oct. 7 attacks, the Jewish world’s focus — and eJP’s coverage — was immediately directed overwhelmingly to the victims and survivors, the hostages and the displaced. eJP published a giving guide for those looking to contribute in the immediate aftermath of the crisis, and a deep dive examining the extent to which the Israeli military was experiencing equipment shortages.

Much of the focus was on how American Jewry responded, quickly and dramatically, as Jewish groups expressed support for Israel and mobilized to raise funds. Israelis did too in unprecedented numbers; breaking from long-standing trends of large donations coming from a small number of donors, in the initial weeks of the war, most of the funds raised within Israel came from large numbers of small donations, according to a Hebrew University study from November 2023.

Reporting looked at those living in towns bordering Gaza that were outside the 2.5-mile limit that the government initially provided funding for, who were relying on philanthropic donations to support them after being displaced by the rapidly unfolding war. Within 10 days of the attacks, the USC Shoah Foundation, which creates audio-visual interviews with Holocaust survivors and survivors of other antisemitic violence, announced that it would be collecting testimony from survivors of the massacres and — later — gathering photographs, videos and other documents from the atrocities. Additional projects to document and memorialize the attacks have since emerged as well.

The Jewish Federations of North America set out to raise $500 million for Israel’s emergency campaign, two-thirds of which was raised within two weeks of the attacks. Nearly double that goal was raised by the time the campaign closed. American Jewish organizations shifted their fundraising, often delaying appeals, to accommodate that need.

Israel’s civil society too worked at unprecedented levels to stem the tide of unrelenting need, creating new organizations to support the country through war.

With an initial influx of war-wounded patients, already-strained Israeli hospitals found that they lacked the number of beds needed to rehabilitate those patients.

And then there were the efforts to release the hostages, a yearslong advocacy campaign that brought survivors, hostage family members, community advocates and politicians to art galleries, the United Nations, Wall Street Dinners and the streets of New York City, Washington, London, Paris and, of course, Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. There was relief when the last living hostages were returned in October 2025, over two years after they were kidnapped. There were also the many who did not return alive.

Over time, as researchers and think tanks conducted studies and polls, eJP’s reporting shifted to bigger-picture issues, particularly the lasting mental health crisis that continues to strain Israel’s unprepared infrastructure. That impact has been particularly felt especially among families of reservists, as well as displaced people and Arab-Israeli parents of young children.

While much of the world’s attention over the past three years has been focused on the Gaza area, eJP has also monitored the dire situation facing Israel’s North, which came under attack on Oct. 8, 2023, and, in many ways, faces an even more complicated road to regional recovery.

Throughout the three years since Oct. 7, 2023, the impacts have also permeated Jewish life in less obvious ways. Political divides have emerged within and between Jewish denominations. Interfaith relations, both in Israel and stateside, have been strained.

After heated anti-Israel protests roiled college campuses, leading many Jewish students to feel isolated, many donors froze their support and shifted their focus — and directed funds to Israeli universities. The Israel educational travel field, which had only just started to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, has struggled tremendously through three years of war and has adapted to face new realities in Israel, including a challenging and often unpredictable security situation. Due to, and in spite of, many of these tensions, there was also the increase in Jewish engagement, described by the Jewish Federations of North America as “The Surge.”

As time pressed on, and as the wars in Gaza and Lebanon have slowed, eJP has also followed the slow recovery process.

Three years later, the consequences of the Oct. 7 attacks continue to be felt and seen in nearly every article we produce. It’s in the crises to which Jewish and Israeli organizations respond, how the Jewish community educates its children, in the conferences where leaders chart a path forward. It’s in the rise in antisemitism and exclusion of Jews and Israelis on the world stage. It’s in the Jewish community’s internal divides over Israel and Zionism, and in what it means to be a community that has spent three years at the center of an unrelenting series of world events.