The overlooked faculty roots of the post-Oct. 7 campus crisis

Three years after Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack, the images that defined the campus response remain familiar: student encampments, occupied buildings, disruptive protests, divestment campaigns, and Jewish students facing harassment, intimidation and exclusion.

Students became the face of the campus antisemitism crisis. But a less visible force had been shaping the campus environment long before Oct. 7: anti-Zionist faculty activism.

Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images

When the Amcha Initiative began studying campus antisemitism more than a decade ago, the problem received little national attention and what concern there was focused largely on students. Our experience as faculty members at the University of California led us to look elsewhere. We had watched professors and academic departments do something student activists could not: use classrooms, curricula and the university’s academic authority to give anti-Zionist activism institutional legitimacy and reach. Concerned that this could foster hostility toward Jewish and pro-Israel students, we set out to investigate the relationship empirically.

Beginning in 2013, Amcha built a national database of faculty who had publicly endorsed the academic boycott of Israel. Academic-BDS support was unusually well suited to our purpose because it was both measurable and consequential. Endorsements were public and verifiable, while academic BDS itself is a program of action inside the academy, urging faculty to cancel study-abroad programs, research collaborations, speakers, events and courses connected to Israel. Its broader anti-normalization goal seeks to delegitimize Israel and Zionist perspectives within academic life, making support for academic BDS a particularly clear indicator of faculty anti-Zionism.

Over the next decade, six studies produced a remarkably consistent picture.

Faculty anti-Zionism did not remain a private political commitment. It moved into the academic domain. Faculty who supported academic BDS were associated with departments that sponsored far more anti-Zionist programming, classrooms in which anti-Zionist perspectives were much more heavily represented, and departments willing to issue anti-Zionist political statements in their own institutional voice.

At the same time, campuses with more academic boycotters saw more antisemitism. Across more than 100 schools popular with Jewish students, those with faculty boycotters were about four times as likely to have incidents targeting Jewish students for harm as those with none, and the more faculty boycotters a campus had, the more such incidents it tended to have. In our statistical model, the number of faculty boycotters was one of the strongest predictors of anti-Jewish hostility on campus — a stronger predictor than even the presence of an anti-Zionist student group such as Students for Justice in Palestine.

Taken together, Amcha’s studies pointed to something more consequential than politically outspoken professors. Faculty wield authority students do not: they teach and evaluate students, shape curricula, organize academic programming and lead departments. When those roles are enlisted in political advocacy against Israel and Zionism, that activism becomes woven into academic life.

For Jewish and pro-Israel students, the consequences can be profound. They encounter the same hostile ideas not only from classmates protesting on the quad, but in classrooms and department-sponsored programming, backed by faculty expertise and university authority. Political activism thus becomes embedded in university life and gains staying power.

By Oct. 7, much of that infrastructure was already in place. What changed afterward was its scale and organization.

That shift was most visible in the rapid spread of Faculty for Justice in Palestine groups across American campuses. Their connection to academic BDS was built in: years earlier, the U.S. Campaign for the Academic and Cultural Boycott of Israel, which promotes academic BDS on U.S. campuses, had urged boycott supporters to form FJP groups. It was hardly surprising, then, that our 2024 study found campuses with more preexisting academic boycotters were far more likely to form FJP chapters, and that more boycotters predicted more active chapters.

Where those organized faculty groups were present, the broader campus environment was markedly different. Protests lasted about three times longer and encampments nearly five times longer. Most troubling, physical assaults on Jewish students were about seven times more likely and violent threats, including death threats, about three times more likely than on campuses without FJP groups.

Across our studies, the pattern has been remarkably consistent: where faculty anti-Zionist activism is more deeply embedded in academic life, antisemitism is more likely to concentrate and intensify. And when those faculty organize, the effects are magnified.

A new book chapter brings this research together for the first time. The findings show why the post-Oct. 7 crisis cannot be understood by looking only at the students whose protests dominated the headlines. Faculty had long given anti-Zionist activism a foothold in university life that students alone could not.

That should change how universities respond.

Since Oct. 7, administrators have understandably concentrated on student conduct: encampments, building occupations, disruptive protests and violations of campus rules. But addressing only the conduct of students leaves untouched the academic structures that have helped create and sustain the political climate in which that conduct occurs.

Professors are free to hold and express political views. The institutional line is crossed when academic positions, departmental authority or university resources are used to advance political campaigns in ways that compromise the educational mission or harm students and colleagues.

More than a decade of our research shows that long before the Hamas attack on Israel, faculty anti-Zionist activism was already deeply embedded in academic life and had acquired the legitimacy, reach and staying power that made it a critical driver of the campus crisis that followed. The clearest lesson from our studies is that universities cannot seriously combat campus antisemitism until they address the problem where much of it takes root: in faculty and departmental conduct.

Leila Beckwith is professor emeritus of pediatrics at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the co-founder of the Amcha Initiative.

Tammi Rossman-Benjamin was a faculty member at the University of California, Santa Cruz, for two decades and is is the co-founder and executive director of the Amcha Initiative.