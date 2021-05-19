Your Daily Phil: Reboot reboots + David Bernstein writes that new Pew vindicates Sheskin and Dashevsky

PEW TOO

In light of the new Pew Study, it’s time for Jewish leaders to make amends

“According to Pew, ‘Around nine-in-ten Jewish American adults (92%) identify as non-Hispanic White, while 8% identify with other racial or ethnic categories. Among Jews ages 18 to 29, however, the share who identify as a race or ethnicity other than non-Hispanic White rises to 15%.’ Nearly 30% of Jewish adults under the age of 30 live in households with at least one person that is Black, Hispanic, Asian, or another ethnicity, writes David Bernstein in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Last May: “Just over a year ago, two highly respected Jewish demographers, Ira Sheskin and Arnold Dashevsky, wrote an essay in the pages of eJewishPhilanthropy arguing that a recent survey commissioned by the Jews of Color Field Building Initiative almost certainly inflated the numbers of Jews of Color. Sheskin and Dashevsky were social scientists doing social science. Their fealty is not to a cause, but to the truth. And for being good social scientists they were publicly pilloried and labeled racists by many in the Jewish community they had served for their entire careers.”

Fast forward: “Now comes the new Pew Study eight years after the first, which indicates that Jews of Color now make up 8% of the community. I interviewed Ira Sheskin, the first time he has spoken on the record since the fiasco. ‘The 8% (cited in the Pew study) is about what we would expect given the 6% seven years ago…there’s some rounding errors in both of those numbers.’ … The current Pew study absolutely vindicates Sheskin and Dashefsky’s report on the numbers of Jews of Color.”

THOUGHT LEADERSHIP

What’s the big idea?

“Most of our creativity and energy seems to be dedicated to form rather than content, to technology rather than ideas,” writes Andres Spokoiny in an opinion piece for eJewishPhilanthropy.

Avoidance: “For decades, we masked the dearth of ideas with a flurry of engagement and ‘identity building’ programs. We responded to the perceived (and real) threats of assimilation by creating ‘gateways’ to Jewish life, but we ended up treating those gateways as goals unto themselves—doors to nowhere—rather than first steps towards more demanding content and richer meaning. The new spiritual communities that are emerging in many parts of North America (think of the ‘emergent network’) have failed, so far, to produce a new comprehensive set of ideas about what is Judaism, what is God, what is the Jewish people and so forth.”

Hope: “In this barrenness of ideas, there is nonetheless good news. One particular movement, incipient as it may be, gives me special hope: The re-emergence of Jewish journals of ideas. In the last few months, a number of journals have come out; in them, people can discuss ideas in long format, without the tyranny of the 800-word limits (or, worse yet, 280 characters!). Notable among them are the new journal of the Shalom Hartman Institute and Sapir, the journal of ideas published by the Maimonides Foundation. Other organizations, like Hadar, are also producing insightful and deep materials. Moment Magazine’s symposia are also remarkable.”

