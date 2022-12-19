Your Daily Phil: Mazon’s virtual Hunger Museum + A call for Jewish unity

Good Monday morning and happy first day of Hanukkah!

This summer, the Anti-Defamation League’s senior vice president of international affairs, Sharon Nazarian, left to return to a leadership role at her family’s foundation. Her replacement, announced last week, is veteran Israeli diplomat Marina Rosenberg. Like Nazarian, who grew up in Iran, Rosenberg comes to the job with experience in a country with rising antisemitism.



Prior to taking the ADL job, Rosenberg served as Israel’s ambassador in Chile, which has a Palestinian population numbering in the hundreds of thousands — the largest outside the Arab world. Rosenberg told Jewish Insider, our partner publication,that Chile’s Palestinian community is an influential constituency in the country’s politics, including regarding the government’s stance toward Israel. Prior to her time in Chile, Rosenberg served in diplomatic positions throughout Latin America, Europe and the Gulf.



“I think my experience in Chile especially marked me quite a bit, understanding how antisemitism is spreading [quickly] around the world,” Rosenberg, 46, who was born in Argentina, told JI. “And I felt the need to take my actions on a more global spectrum. I really see it as an opportunity to bring my experience to the international team at ADL, in order to keep up the fight against antisemitism and against hate worldwide.”



Chilean President Gabriel Boric, who was elected a year ago, supports a boycott of goods produced in West Bank settlements as well as the Golan Heights. He responded to a Rosh Hashanah gift from the Chilean Jewish community by tweeting that they “could start by asking Israel to return the illegally occupied Palestinian territory.” Earlier this year, he delayed accepting the credentials of Rosenberg’s successor, Gil Artzyeli, for two weeks after a Palestinian teenager was killed amid clashes with the Israel Defense Forces in the West Bank.



“I did not expect it to be like that in the beginning; I really had to focus and put a lot of effort to work together with the Jewish community there,” Rosenberg told JI regarding Chile, and added that she plans to build partnerships with other organizations, governments and corporations in her ADL position. “[Their] antisemitism derives a lot from their lack of knowledge because most people there do not know any Jews at all. And also you see the kind of antisemitism that is anti-Zionism, with a lot of hate to the State of Israel.”



Nazarian also attempted to address antisemitism in Chile by helping place an anti-hate curriculum in some of the country’s schools. She told eJewishPhilanthropy in June that the ADL is placing an increasing focus on Spanish-language media and added, “A lot of the challenge facing Jewish communities around the world is, first and foremost, ignorance about Jews, about Jewish identity, who we are, what are our practices, what is our immigration story.”