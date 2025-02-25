The art of engagement

In a world where divisive narratives flourish, frustrating efforts to create authentic connection, we want to share five key principles that have fortified our partnership.

Our story sounds like the beginning of a joke: A Black Christian neurodivergent woman and an Ashkenazi Jewish female IDF captain walk into a (Zoom) room. But what emerged from that chance encounter — one filled with joy, laughter and deep conversation — has grown into both a close friendship and an active partnership. At a time when solidarity between Black and Jewish communities is more crucial than ever, our work has taken on new urgency.

It all started with a feedback call. Bamah, founded by Flo, was a finalist for UpStart’s UpSpring program. Bamah is a cultural dialogue and exchange organization that brings leading Israeli artists to historically black college and university (HBCU) campuses. After Bamah was not selected for the final cohort, Flo requested feedback on her application. Whitney, Upstart’s managing director of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice, responded. The next day, Whitney joined Bamah’s board.

Since then, we’ve spent countless hours in conversation and collaboration, evolving from correspondents to co-conspirators. Our relationship mirrors what Bamah seeks to do; and as our relationship has deepened, so too has the demand for our work. Together we are advancing a vision to eradicate polarization, uproot antisemitism and anti-Blackness, and strengthen the historic bond between Black and Jewish communities both on and beyond university campuses.

In a world where divisive narratives flourish, frustrating efforts to create authentic connection, we want to share five key principles that have fortified our partnership. We hope they inspire others to join us in forging ahead, disrupting racism and antisemitism through trust-based, humanizing interactions that safeguard the Black-Jewish relationship in America.

1. Honor the experience by believing the experiencer.

We build trust by listening and honoring each other’s lived experiences. Flo doesn’t question Whitney’s reality as a Black woman in a Jewish space — instead, she seeks to learn to recognize implicit biases and hidden aggressions she may never personally experience. Whitney approaches Flo’s role as an active reserve IDF captain with curiosity, allowing their conversations to challenge her assumptions about Israeli soldiers. The same happens on campus, where direct engagement with Ethiopian or Mizrahi Israeli artists disrupts students’ preconceived notions of Israel, opening the door to nuance and understanding.

2. Value vulnerability.

Authentic connection starts with vulnerability. If Flo hadn’t pushed for difficult feedback, and if Whitney hadn’t been willing to share honest truths, our partnership wouldn’t exist. Instead of retreating from discomfort, we leaned into it and built an enduring relationship rooted in dialogue and trust. Vulnerability is where real magic happens; and artists, by their very nature, create spaces where it thrives.

3. Acknowledge, ask, but don’t assume.

This past year has seen countless crises impacting both of our communities. But as Whitney often reminds Flo, individual reactions to collective trauma aren’t monolithic. With daily onslaughts of anti-Blackness and antisemitism, survival sometimes means disengaging emotionally. So when tragedy strikes the other’s community, we check in:

“I don’t want to assume you’re hurting, but if you need me, I’m here.”

Similarly, long-term engagement on campus fosters trust-based interactions that create space for deeper cultural conversations.

4. Connect over conflict — but don’t stay there.

As a Black woman and a Jewish woman, we share histories of oppression and discrimination. But that’s not what keeps us connected. We fight racism and antisemitism together, but we are propelled by a vision of unity and shared purpose — a future where our communities don’t merely survive, but thrive. Building this world means breaking down silos, embracing cultural exchange and weaving our histories into a shared narrative.

5. Celebrate collectively.

We stand together in moments of pain, but we also choose joy. In a time of relentless challenge, we hold ourselves accountable to celebrating every success — big or small, individual or collective — because joy itself is an act of resistance.

We know we are only two people. We also know that what we’re attempting is radical: building bridges across race, religion and nationality in an era of extreme polarization. But as Jewish tradition teaches: “It is not upon you to complete the work, but neither are you free to desist from it.”

The challenges are immense, but we remain firmly rooted. Both of our faiths and heritages are built on resilience — on triumph over tragedy, tradition over urgency. Our partnership is anchored in our dedication to each other, and our work is grounded in the historic legacy of our peoples.

Our dream is a world that embraces the full richness of humanity, and we are wild enough to believe we can build it.

That at the end of the day, one Black woman and one Jewish woman — bound by shared dedication to faith, history, heritage and people — can come together and say: Yihiyeh Tov: We will build something lasting and good.

Whitney Weathers (she/her) is the managing director of diversity, equity, inclusion and justice for UpStart, an incubator and accelerator for Jewish social entrepreneurship.

Flo Low (she/her) is the founder of Bamah.