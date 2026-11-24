For decades, the Jewish philanthropic world has relied on a familiar playbook: We rent a ballroom, serve a formal dinner and show a moving video about the impact of our work. It is a model that has raised vital funds for countless causes. Recently, however, I found myself sitting at one of these traditional banquets and asking a simple question: Does this room actually feel like the work we do?

At Chai Lifeline, our entire mission is built on restoring joy, hope and childhood to families facing illness and crisis. Anyone who has ever set foot in Camp Simcha, participated in one of our many i-Shine after-school programs across the country or met any of our thousands of dedicated volunteers knows that our work is loud, energetic and vibrantly full of life. Yet when it came time to celebrate that work with our biggest supporters, we were asking them to put on formalwear and sit quietly for three hours. There was a fundamental disconnect between the reality of our mission and the passive environment of our fundraising.

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The idea for a radical shift began during a conversation with one of our incredibly passionate and dynamic board members, Bari Erber. As a busy entrepreneur with young children, Erber wanted a way for her kids to actively get involved with chesed. Her approach to philanthropy is completely hands-on, and she echoed exactly what we were hearing from so many other supporters. They are deeply committed to our cause, but they are dealing with event fatigue. They want to support the community without sacrificing a rare evening away from their families. They told us they needed something different, and we realized that tweaking the menu or shortening the speeches was simply not going to be enough.

We needed to completely disrupt the model.

On Dec. 1, we are hosting Dream Big, an exclusive takeover of the Nickelodeon Universe theme park at the American Dream complex in East Rutherford, N.J. We canceled the speeches. We ditched the formalwear. Instead of asking for a standard ad in a dinner journal, we are asking our donors to underwrite magical experiences for our families, like roller coasters and arcades. Most importantly, we invited our supporters to bring their entire families.

This is not just about throwing a more exciting party to get people in the door. It is about total organizational alignment. The theme park takeover recreates the Chai Lifeline experience for our donors. Instead of listening to speeches or watching a screen to see children enjoying moments of pure joy, our supporters and their own children or grandchildren get to share in that exact same joy together with our families. We are inviting them not just to support our mission but to experience it.

The nonprofit sector needs to rethink how we engage our communities, especially as we look to cultivate the next generation of leadership. Younger donors do not just want to write a check and receive a plaque. They want to feel connected to the work. They want to show their children what giving back looks like in practice. When we align our fundraising events with the actual spirit of our missions, we change the dynamic completely. We stop asking people to merely observe our impact from a distance. We invite them to become an active, breathing part of it.

We do incredible, life-changing work in this community. It’s time we stop asking our donors to sit and listen and start inviting them to actively participate and experience the impact of their philanthropy firsthand.

Rabbi Simcha Scholar is the CEO of Chai Lifeline. Learn more about the upcoming Dream Big benefit at www.chailifeline.org/dreambig.