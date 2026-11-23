JERUSALEM — First, the COVID-19 pandemic, then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and, the following year, the Oct. 7 terror attacks and resulting three years of war, which touched off a marked rise in deadly antisemitic attacks around the world. The Jewish world is a markedly different place today than it was seven years ago, the last time that Israel hosted the World Conference of JCCs.

Bringing together heads of Jewish Community Centers and other Jewish leaders from around the world, the 11th World Conference of JCCs pushed attendees to grapple with the new realities their communities face over the course of the four-day gathering, from Nov. 16-19. The participants were encouraged to provide meaning, belonging and purpose for diverse Jewish identities and to adopt a wide-ranging, embracing understanding of Jewish Peoplehood rather than being stuck on the issues of antisemitism and internal divisions.

Conference speakers Rabbi Donniel Hartman, president of the Shalom Hartman Institute in Jerusalem, and Zack Bodner, president and CEO of the Palo Alto Oshman Family JCC in the San Francisco Bay Area, urged conference participants to pivot to new approaches in response to the evolving Jewish identities.

“You have to be able to help them answer the why first,” said Bodner at the opening plenary on Nov. 18. “Then [comes] the what and then the how. If you don’t know your why, then you’re wandering, you’re lost.”

The conference aimed to bring together Jewish communities worldwide to dialogue, to find common solutions to current dilemmas and to strengthen their collective resilience, JCC Global’s executive director, Smadar Bar-Akiva, told eJewishPhilanthropy. With rising polarization, developing identities within the Jewish community and complex global challenges, the gathering was meant to serve as a platform to strengthen Jewish Peoplehood, deepen global solidarity and spark collaborative innovation, she added.

JCC Global represents a worldwide network of more than 1,000 Jewish Community Centers, with over 300 delegates from 30 countries including the United States, Canada, Poland, Spain, Greece, Venezuela, Argentina, India, Australia and Morocco. Some members gathered in Budapest in 2024, but the full global conference has not been held since 2019.

“This is an opportunity to bring all the Jewish communities from all the world to be together, to dialogue, to [works towards] finding solutions to their dilemmas,” Bar-Akiva said, noting that many Jewish communities worldwide are now dealing with the repercussions of international political issues and confronting new challenges such as facing antisemitism and issues of security. “What we found out is that global partnerships really strengthen the resilience of communities.”

Marcos Metta Cohen, vice president of the Board of Governors of CUADR (Israelite Sport Center of Mexico), which is affiliated with JCC Global, and senior vice president of the Maccabi World Union, told eJP that Jewish leadership in general and JCCs specifically must strive to ensure a relevant future for Jews by adapting to new realities. The greatest challenge Jews are facing today is not the antisemitism from without, but the division and polarization Jewish People are experiencing from within, he said.

“We, as the Jewish world, are facing a moment of destruction. But this destruction is not only coming from external forces; it also involves dismantling some of our old structures,” Cohen said. “Perhaps we are at a point when we need to have enough intelligence and humility to recognize that some structures no longer work, and that we must first dismantle them in order to build something more relevant for the future. The Jewish world, as we see it today, faces a very different future from the one we experienced or the one our ancestors experienced. So that is the great dilemma: How do we make it more relevant today?”

The conference highlighted global partnerships that have been taking place for more than two years now, with 32 JCCs from 11 countries working in global partnerships, including trilateral projects begun two years ago between Israeli, Ukrainian and North and South American or European JCCs through the Jewish Federations of North America-sponsored “JCC Global – From Good to Great” program —with Ukrainian JCCs serving as a humanitarian lifeline for Jewish communities through nearly five years of war.

Fifteen Jewish leaders from Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia and North Macedonia, who are graduating from the Da’at leadership program in partnership with Haver Serbia and the Pincus Fund for Jewish Education, came together to reflect on the complexity and importance of keeping Jewish life alive in small Jewish communities in the Balkan region through joint community building.

Underscoring the precarious position of the Jewish community in Ukraine, just as the Global JCC group was posing for a group picture, the Beit Grande JCC in Odesa sustained damage to its roof, windows, doors and equipment as a Russian drone hit targets close to the JCC.

Beit Grande’s head of family programs, Nelli Mykhalevych, was at the conference and heard of the attack through the Telegram social media platform. She spoke about her sense of helplessness as she was far away from her community and unable to help in the wake of the attack. No one from the community was injured, she said, and her main concern now was that they be able to continue with the programming they had planned for the upcoming holiday of Hanukkah.

“We are still figuring out what to do. We need our engineers to check everything, all the building and know what happened,” she said. Psychologists were on the ready to help members of the community deal with any trauma they may experience following the attack, she said.

“At this same moment, I just want to give them all my heart and all the support that I can. I feel even a little bit guilty that I’m here, not with them. But actually, it was a good opportunity for me also to tell about what is going on there in Ukraine, because people are too [tired of hearing] about Ukraine after almost five years. People usually ask, ‘Oh, is there still the war going on there?’ And you say, ‘Oh, yes.’ And what is the situation? You just, you don’t know how to describe it. And now I had the story that happened [at this moment].”