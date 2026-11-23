This fall, I’ve spent a great deal of time traveling across Ontario, visiting university campuses, meeting with Jewish students and engaging with the leaders responsible for shaping their experience. I’ve spoken with university presidents and provosts from across the province and met with elected officials from all three levels of government and accompanied 36 Jewish student leaders to Parliament Hill, where they advocated for themselves and their peers. I’ve also sat and schmoozed with countless students over coffee and bagels.

These conversations have given me a front-row seat to the challenges facing Jewish students, as well as the efforts underway to address them.

Jay Solomon/Hillel Ontario

The challenges are significant. Students have told me about friendships that have fractured over differing perspectives on Israel, sometimes leaving them feeling isolated from people they once considered close friends. Others describe needing to take breaks from social media, where a steady stream of hostile comments and posts can make it difficult to escape the tensions they encounter on campus.

Perhaps most troubling is the exhaustion students describe from feeling they must constantly explain or defend who they are and what they believe. For some, that extends into the classroom, where they worry about challenging a professor or teaching assistant whose views they disagree with, uncertain whether speaking up could affect their academic standing.

Hillel Ontario’s 2026 student survey helps put those pressures into perspective. When asked to identify their greatest concerns, 68% of respondents pointed to academic workload. Nearly as many, 64%, identified antisemitism. Concerns about employment, mental health and the cost of living were also prominent. That Jew-hatred ranks almost alongside academic workload speaks volumes about the realities of Jewish student life today.

But amid all these conversations, meetings and campus visits, it is the students themselves who have left the greatest impression on me. Their strength. Their confidence. Their warmth. Their extraordinary determination to keep moving forward, even when the path ahead is difficult.

What strikes me most is the enthusiasm with which students are embracing the opportunities in front of them. They’re thinking seriously about their futures, showing up to career networking events, connecting with professionals in their fields and taking meaningful steps toward their ambitions. They’re exploring their Jewish identities, traveling to Israel through Birthright Israel and other programs, and finding new ways to connect with their heritage and with one another. Just as importantly, they want what university students have always wanted: to make friends, play sports, date, explore new interests and enjoy these formative years of their lives. Conversations with them indicate that their lives are filled with the same hopes, excitement, uncertainties and possibilities that have always defined the university experience — there’s something enormously encouraging about that.

Somewhere along the way, something unexpected happened. I set out this fall hoping to make a difference in the lives of Jewish students. Instead, those students have made a profound difference in mine. They’ve given me something I hadn’t fully anticipated: a renewed sense of confidence in our collective future as Jewish Canadians.

We hear a great deal these days about the challenges facing young people. Anxiety and loneliness. Social isolation and political polarization. A generation supposedly struggling to find its footing in an increasingly uncertain world. These concerns are real, and they demand our attention. But in our understandable determination to confront them, we must not allow the language of crisis to become the dominant narrative about an entire generation.

We talk about Jewish students as vulnerable, as threatened, as needing protection and support. They do need our support, but that’s not all they need, and it’s certainly not all they are. These are young people who are looking ahead, investing in themselves and their communities and approaching their futures with curiosity, ambition and confidence. They aren’t simply preparing to inherit the Jewish future; in countless ways, they’re already helping to shape it.

Across the Jewish world, extraordinary work is already happening to nurture that potential. Our opportunity is to build on that foundation, to think ambitiously about what comes next and to continue investing in a generation that has so much to offer.

The more time I spend with students, the more convinced I become that the future of Jewish life is not simply something we need to protect. It’s something we have every reason to be excited about.

We spend a great deal of time worrying about the world we’re leaving to the next generation. After spending this fall with Jewish students across Ontario, I’ve found myself thinking about something else: the extraordinary people to whom we’re leaving it.

And that thought fills me with confidence.

Jay Solomon is the CEO of Hillel Ontario.